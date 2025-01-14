Boonk Gang's Life Of Drugs & Prison To Finding God Will BLOW YOUR MIND

Welcome back to The Journey Podcast! On today's episode we had the pleasure of sitting down with Holy Gabbana which most of you may know him as Boonk Gang. His story and testimony is one of the craziest life transformations the internet has ever seen. From being being an absolute menace to society, gangs, and prison to finding God and changing his life completely. This episode was inspiring and we hope it touches everyone. Patreon https://www.patreon.com/c/TheJourneyPod YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@TheJourneyPodcast_ APPLE https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-journey-podcast/id1525956495 NSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/ztc6 https://www.instagram.com/jakemoscato https://www.instagram.com/thejourneypodcast https://www.instagram.com/johnscafiddijr https://www.instagram.com/atwarworldwide https://www.instagram.com/holygabbana Tik Tok http://www.tiktok.com/@thejourneypodcast__