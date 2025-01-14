Powered by RND
The Journey Podcast
The Journey Podcast

Zachary Cummings, Jake Moscato, and John Scafiddi Jr.
Welcome to The Journey Podcast hosted by Zach Cummings and Jake Moscato where we explore the various aspects of personal development, self-improvement, mental h...
EducationSelf-Improvement

  • Boonk Gang's Life Of Drugs & Prison To Finding God Will BLOW YOUR MIND
    Welcome back to The Journey Podcast! On today's episode we had the pleasure of sitting down with Holy Gabbana which most of you may know him as Boonk Gang. His story and testimony is one of the craziest life transformations the internet has ever seen. From being being an absolute menace to society, gangs, and prison to finding God and changing his life completely. This episode was inspiring and we hope it touches everyone. Patreon https://www.patreon.com/c/TheJourneyPod YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@TheJourneyPodcast_ APPLE https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-journey-podcast/id1525956495 NSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/ztc6 https://www.instagram.com/jakemoscato https://www.instagram.com/thejourneypodcast https://www.instagram.com/johnscafiddijr https://www.instagram.com/atwarworldwide https://www.instagram.com/holygabbana Tik Tok http://www.tiktok.com/@thejourneypodcast__
    1:31:15
  • Rhino! Opens Up About His Anxiety And Panic Attacks
    Welcome back to The Journey Podcast! Today we had the pleasure of sitting down with Ryan Burton aka Rhino! Ryan has done over 2 Billion Views on YouTube and is a legend in the game. With all that success he still has struggled with mental health issues right after college where he suffered from anxiety, severe panic attacks and was prescribed Lexapro which gave him a life long lasting side effect. Hope you guys enjoy! Patreon https://www.patreon.com/c/TheJourneyPod YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@TheJourneyPodcast_ APPLE https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-journey-podcast/id1525956495 INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/ztc6 https://www.instagram.com/jakemoscato https://www.instagram.com/thejourneypodcast https://www.instagram.com/johnscafiddijr https://www.instagram.com/atwarworldwide https://www.instagram.com/rhino_ https://www.instagram.com/ryanburton Tik Tok http://www.tiktok.com/@thejourneypodcast__
    1:28:47
  • Why MOST Relationships Don't Work
    Welcome back to The Journey Podcast! On today's episode we take some time to reflect on this past year and what we learned. We also talk about the importance of strong relationships and how the effect every other aspect of your life. Patreon https://www.patreon.com/c/TheJourneyPod YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@TheJourneyPodcast_ APPLE https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-journey-podcast/id1525956495 INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/ztc6 https://www.instagram.com/jakemoscato https://www.instagram.com/thejourneypodcast https://www.instagram.com/johnscafiddijr https://www.instagram.com/atwarworldwide Tik Tok http://www.tiktok.com/@thejourneypodcast__ #relationship #relationshipadvice #selfhelp #selfimprovement
    1:07:15
  • My Life Changed When I Gave It To God
    Welcome back to The Journey Podcast!! The boys are back with an OG internal episode. This is Zach and Jake's first episode back since Jake has been in LA. This episode dives deep into Jake finding God, Zach"s hesitancy with Christianity, and much more! Hope you guys enjoy! Patreon https://www.patreon.com/c/TheJourneyPod APPLE https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-journey-podcast/id1525956495 SPOTIFY https://open.spotify.com/show/1nAbMP0dozKj6P76STCCHi?si=8edc41a753ec48fa INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/ztc6 https://www.instagram.com/jakemoscato https://www.instagram.com/thejourneypodcast https://www.instagram.com/johnscafiddijr https://www.instagram.com/atwarworldwide Tik Tok http://www.tiktok.com/@thejourneypodcast__
    1:35:15
  • Sergio Talks Explains Why Heartbreak Is Good For You
    Welcome back to The Journey Podcast! On today's episode we have the opportunity to sit down with Sergio Talks. This episode was all about heartbreak, relationships, masculinity, friendships and more. Hope you guys enjoy this episode! Patreon https://www.patreon.com/c/TheJourneyPod YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@TheJourneyPodcast_ APPLE https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-journey-podcast/id1525956495 SPOTIFY https://open.spotify.com/show/1nAbMP0dozKj6P76STCCHi?si=8edc41a753ec48fa INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/ztc6 https://www.instagram.com/jakemoscato https://www.instagram.com/thejourneypodcast https://www.instagram.com/johnscafiddijr https://www.instagram.com/atwarworldwide https://www.instagram.com/sergio.talks Tik Tok http://www.tiktok.com/@thejourneypodcast__
    1:32:56

About The Journey Podcast

Welcome to The Journey Podcast hosted by Zach Cummings and Jake Moscato where we explore the various aspects of personal development, self-improvement, mental health, and pursuing your dreams. Join us as we embark on a journey of self-discovery, growth, and transformation, and share inspiring stories and insights from individuals who have overcome challenges, faced adversity, and achieved success in their personal and professional lives. Whether you're struggling with mental health issues, seeking to improve your relationships, or looking to pursue your passion, this is the pod for you!
