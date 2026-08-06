When you combine an Enneagram type with a dominant instinct, you get a subtype — and there are 27 of them. This is the level at which most people finally, fully recognize themselves in the Enneagram. Not at the type level, not at the instinct level, but here — where the two come together into something precise enough to actually fit.

In this episode, Anthony and I walk through what subtypes are, why they matter so much, and what some of the most striking examples look like in practice. We spend time on the counter-phobic Sexual Six, who presents so differently from the general Six description that mistyping as an Eight is extremely common. We look at the Self-Preservation Four — stoic, tough, nothing like the image most people carry of the Romantic type — and the Social Three, whose image management has become so sophisticated that they can appear humble and self-effacing while running every calculation in the room.

We also talk through how to identify your own subtype, what Beatrice Chestnut's work has contributed to this area of teaching, and what to do with the discomfort that often arises when a subtype description lands a little too accurately.

If you've ever felt like your type description is about right but something important is still missing — or if you've ever thought you might be two different types — this episode is the one that usually resolves it.



This episode builds on Episode 3 (Instincts). Listen to that one first if you haven't.





RESOURCES FROM THIS EPISODE:

The Complete Enneagram: 27 Paths to Greater Self-Knowledge by Beatrice Chestnut

The Road Back to You by Ian Morgan Cron

The Story of You by Ian Morgan Cron

Enneagram Assessment | Find Your Type

Ian's speaking and organizational work



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