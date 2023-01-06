How Can Enneagram Stances Help You Move Through the World? feat. Dr. Jerome Wagner [S06-043]

The Enneagram is complex and dynamic and is itself, this act of self-curiousity, a portal to growth. With that in mind, how do we use it in an intentional way to achieve more integration and balance in our lives? In today’s episode, we dial into the importance of Stances with Enneagram master Dr. Jerome Wagner. Stances are a way that we move through the world in order to get our needs met, but “they can also be a defensive strategy so they work in both ways,” says Dr. Wagner, “They protect us and get us what we need.” Dr. Wagner provides a comprehensive explanation of the Hornevian Stances and how we can use this knowledge to consciously adapt to life’s circumstances in a manner that best serves ourselves and others. ----- Dr. Jerome “Jerry” Wagner, Ph.D. is a clinical psychologist, psychotherapist, supervisor, consultant in private practice, and emeritus faculty member in the Department of Psychology and Institute of Pastoral Studies at Loyola University, Chicago. As one of the earliest students of the Enneagram in the United States, Dr. Wagner has been researching and teaching the Enneagram since 1980 and began the Enneagram Spectrum Training and Certification Program in 1995. He has presented Enneagram workshops for business consultants and coaches, human resource directors, counselors, therapists, spiritual directors, educators, and personal growth audiences throughout the United States and in Canada, England, Spain, Finland, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and South Africa. His books, Nine Lenses on the World: the Enneagram Perspective and The Enneagram Spectrum of Personality Styles: an Introductory Guide, 25th Anniversary Edition are both available through Amazon.com.