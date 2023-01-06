Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Health & Fitness
Podcast Typology
Ian Cron
Who are we? Why do we act, think and feel the way we do? How can we become our best, most authentic selves? Welcome to Typology, a podcast that explores the mys... More
Health & FitnessReligion & SpiritualityChristianity
Available Episodes

  • Healing an Addiction to Drama, feat. Dr. Scott Lyons (Enneagram 4)
    Whether we’re watching it play out on social media or experiencing it in our relationships and workplaces, all of us know someone who is addicted to drama.  But how do you recognize a drama addiction in yourself or others?  And once you recognize it, how do you break the cycle and live more peacefully? Today on Typology, clinical psychologist Scott Lyons, Ph.D., reveals how he learned to navigate generations of trauma and identifies what a drama addiction is.   “Like all addictions, it is looking at how do we fill the void? How do we prevent further pain? How do we fill the void? And when you have a void, you don't exist. There isn't a sense of existence on this plane.  So you fill it with things that give you a sense of aliveness or purpose,” explains Dr. Lyons.  Tune in to hear his advice on how to break free from the damaging effects of living lives consumed by chaos.  Follow @typologypodcast on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.  -- ABOUT SCOTT LYONS, Ph.D. Dr. Scott Lyons is a holistic psychologist and educator. As a renowned body-based trauma expert, Doctor of Osteopathy and Mind-Body Medicine specialist, Scott helps people to break free of cycles of pain, limited beliefs, and trauma. Scott is an innovator in transformative wellness and trauma therapy, teaching over half a million people internationally over the past twenty years how to relieve stress and restore vitality. Scott has worked with many of the country’s top leaders and CEOs as an executive coach and wellness consultant. Scott is the creator of The Embody Lab—the largest online learning platform for body-based trauma therapies—and developer of Somatic Stress ReleaseTM, a holistic process of restoring biological resilience taught in over 20 countries. Scott is also the founder and progressive designer of Omala, a wellness brand dedicated to creating sustainably sourced tools for transformation. Find Dr. Lyons online: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok and website  
    6/1/2023
    44:25
  • Find What Drives You, feat. Kevin Miller (Enneagram 7) [S06-046]
    What roadblocks keep you from reaching your true potential? How can you shift your mindset to find true inspiration and fulfillment?  CEO of SelfHelp(ful) and host of the SelfHelp(ful) podcast, Kevin Miller believes the key to motivation is understanding what it is that you truly value.  “If it wasn’t anybody else, if it was just for you, what do you really want, that you can own?” asks Kevin. For a lot of people, when they really become clear on that value, they find it bumps against their existing lifestyle or relationships, and that’s hard. But getting to the core of what drives you, and why, is what leads to personal and professional success and fulfillment. Kevin Miller is a former pro cyclist and founder of 19 businesses, with a common thread and devotion throughout all he’s done to enhance personal performance and live an inspired life. Today he is CEO of Self-Helpful, Inc., a personal development organization which curates and produces self-help content. Kevin hosts the Self-Helpful podcast (Glassbox Network), which has over 60 million downloads and is routinely visited by today’s most influential changemakers. His book, What Drives You (McGraw Hill, May 16, 2023) challenges today’s myths on “driven people” and serves as a guide for clarity and conviction in what you authentically value and are motivated by.  To learn more about Kevin, listen to the Selfhelp(ful) podcast, or pick up a copy of his new book, What Drives You: How to Discover Your Unique Motivators and Accelerate Growth in Work and Life.
    5/25/2023
    42:51
  • Part 2: Practicing Vulnerability as an Enneagram 8, feat. David Gungor
    Last week David Gungor shared his struggle in determining his type, how he embraces his “chaotic intentionality,” and what it means to need others to “get out of his face.”  Today we continue the conversation using the Enneagram to help Enneagram Eights grow in self-awareness through spiritual practices and leaning into the people they do trust to gain true intimacy.   David Gungor is a member of The Brilliance, the American worship music duo of David Gungor and John Arndt. The band started making music in 2010 under the Integrity Music label.  Their latest album was “All is Not Lost” released in January 2017. David is also an associate pastor at Trinity Grace Tribeca. For more information about David, visit www.thebrilliancemusic.com  
    5/18/2023
    48:22
  • Part 1: Practicing Vulnerability as an Enneagram 8, feat. David Gungor (Replay)
    Enneagram Eights are called The Challenger for a good reason.  Eights don’t like to feel controlled and avoid any appearance of vulnerability.  They are naturally confrontational and their combative energy can feel intimidating to others.  But what feels like intimidation to others actually feels like connection to an Eight.  Eights express their anger freely, are fueled by high levels of stimulation, and react very strongly against challenging injustices.  And, as you’ll hear from our guest, David Gungor, the “circle of trust” is small but tight. So what does it sound like when an Eight acknowledges their weakness or vulnerability? What does it look like when you break through that tough exterior? Listen to today’s replay from Season 1 as David Gungor shares his struggle in determining his type, how he embraces his “chaotic intentionality,” and what it means to need others to “get out of his face.” David Gungor is a member of The Brilliance, the American worship music duo of David Gungor and John Arndt. The band started making music in 2010 under the Integrity Music label.  Their new album was “All is Not Lost” released in January 2017. David is also an associate pastor at Trinity Grace Tribeca. For more information about David, visit www.thebrilliancemusic.com
    5/11/2023
    42:32
  • How Can Enneagram Stances Help You Move Through the World? feat. Dr. Jerome Wagner [S06-043]
    The Enneagram is complex and dynamic and is itself, this act of self-curiousity, a portal to growth. With that in mind, how do we use it in an intentional way to achieve more integration and balance in our lives? In today’s episode, we dial into the importance of Stances with Enneagram master Dr. Jerome Wagner. Stances are a way that we move through the world in order to get our needs met, but “they can also be a defensive strategy so they work in both ways,” says Dr. Wagner, “They protect us and get us what we need.” Dr. Wagner provides a comprehensive explanation of the Hornevian Stances and how we can use this knowledge to consciously adapt to life’s circumstances in a manner that best serves ourselves and others. ----- Dr. Jerome “Jerry” Wagner, Ph.D. is a clinical psychologist, psychotherapist, supervisor, consultant in private practice, and emeritus faculty member in the Department of Psychology and Institute of Pastoral Studies at Loyola University, Chicago. As one of the earliest students of the Enneagram in the United States, Dr. Wagner has been researching and teaching the Enneagram since 1980 and began the Enneagram Spectrum Training and Certification Program in 1995. He has presented Enneagram workshops for business consultants and coaches, human resource directors, counselors, therapists, spiritual directors, educators, and personal growth audiences throughout the United States and in Canada, England, Spain, Finland, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and South Africa. His books, Nine Lenses on the World: the Enneagram Perspective and The Enneagram Spectrum of Personality Styles: an Introductory Guide, 25th Anniversary Edition are both available through Amazon.com.  
    5/4/2023
    35:37

About Typology

Who are we? Why do we act, think and feel the way we do? How can we become our best, most authentic selves? Welcome to Typology, a podcast that explores the mystery of the human personality and how we can use the Enneagram typing system as a tool to become our best, most authentic selves. Hosted by author, speaker and counselor, Ian Morgan Cron, Typology features interviews with thought leaders from every sphere of life, including renowned Enneagram authors and teachers, psychologists, theologians, artists, business leaders, neuroscientists, philosophers, and more. In other words, we’ll be talking with people who are trying to become the best version of themselves in the world.
