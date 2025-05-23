Ep. 3, Wisdom Kaye: Fashion, Internet Fame, Content Creation, Luxury vs. Expression, and the Future of Influence.
In this episode, The Gstaad Guy chats with model and fashion content creator Wisdom Kaye, to discuss the evolution of personal style, navigating the fashion world as a digital native, and how to build influence without compromising authenticity.
Wisdom Kaye is a Nigerian-American fashion model and content creator who rose to prominence through his bold, editorial-level style on TikTok. Blending high fashion with streetwear and cinematic storytelling, Wisdom has become a voice for a new generation of style icons, redefining what it means to be fashionable, expressive and fearless in the digital age.
Filmed at Casa Cipriani New York’s Liberty Corner Suite.
55:25
Ep. 2, Nadine Ghosn: Owner of Nadine Ghosn Fine Jewelry - Pencil Bracelets, Burger Rings, Entrepreneurship, Balance, Anxiety, & Romance.
In this episode, The Gstaad Guy chats with jewelery designer and business owner Nadine Ghosn of Nadine Ghosn Fine Jewelry, to discuss building a brand from the ground up, why not fitting-in can be a strength, and how to stay creative in an industry that often plays it safe.
Nadine Ghosn is a Lebanese-Brazilian jewelery designer known for her playful and unconventional pieces that mix high-end jewelry with a youthful playfulness, from diamond studded burgers to pencil-shaped bracelets. Her pieces blend pop culture references with luxury craftsmanship, often redefining the perception of what luxury jewelery can be.
Filmed at Nobel LA’s St. Ives property.
55:18
Ep. 1, Daniel Humm: 3-Michelin-Star Chef & Owner of New York’s Eleven Madison Park - Swiss Values, Fine-Dining, Sustainability, & Excess
In this debut episode, The Gstaad Guy sits down with world-renowned chef Daniel Humm of the three Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park for a candid conversation about creativity, reinvention and what it takes to serve meaning on a plate.
Daniel Humm is a Swiss plant-based chef and the visionary behind Eleven Madison Park, Clemente Bar and the lifestyle brand Eleven Madison Home. In September 2024, he was named a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for food education, recognising his advocacy for sustainable food systems.
Filmed at Casa Cipriani New York’s Bartholdi Presidential Suite.
The Gstaad Guy Podcast is your backstage pass to the untold stories behind excellence. Hosted by The Gstaad Guy, out of character, this guest driven, unscripted series explores the real journeys, challenges and turning points that shape those who have mastered their craft. From global tastemakers and industry leaders to creative pioneers and cultural outliers, each episode reveals what it really takes to achieve excellence. Through humour and curiosity, The Gstaad Guy peels back the layers to uncover the grit behind the glamour, offering listeners a rare glimpse into the worlds usually kept behind closed doors.
