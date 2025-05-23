Ep. 3, Wisdom Kaye: Fashion, Internet Fame, Content Creation, Luxury vs. Expression, and the Future of Influence.

In this episode, The Gstaad Guy chats with model and fashion content creator Wisdom Kaye, to discuss the evolution of personal style, navigating the fashion world as a digital native, and how to build influence without compromising authenticity. Wisdom Kaye is a Nigerian-American fashion model and content creator who rose to prominence through his bold, editorial-level style on TikTok. Blending high fashion with streetwear and cinematic storytelling, Wisdom has become a voice for a new generation of style icons, redefining what it means to be fashionable, expressive and fearless in the digital age. Filmed at Casa Cipriani New York’s Liberty Corner Suite.