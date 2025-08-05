The Terrible Photographer Podcast

One phone call. One late invoice. One moment of controlled but very real rage. In this episode, I unpack a recent client conflict that left me feeling powerful, anxious, vindicated—and deeply uncomfortable. It’s not about being right. It’s about what happens when your nervous system hijacks your ethics, and you end up blowing up the wrong bridge.Social psychologist Jamie Hughes joins to help me understand what the hell happened inside my brain—and how anger, justice, trauma, dopamine, and freelance stress all get tangled up when money’s tight and respect feels scarce.It’s about accountability. It’s about empathy. It’s about not turning into the thing you’re fighting.“You can’t cuss out the situation. So sometimes, we just need someone to unload our stress on.” — Jamie HughesListen if you’ve ever:Been ghosted by a client after delivering your best work.Sent an email you were 90% sure you’d regret—but hit send anyway.Felt the righteous, electric satisfaction of finally standing up for yourself… and then the quiet shame that followed.Wondered why you get excited when you’re angry, even though your whole body is on fire.Featuring:The HPA axis and why your shoulders hurt when you’re madADHD and justice sensitivity (why fairness feels life-or-death)How financial pressure rewires your empathyWhy anger feels good… and why that should scare youWhat empathy actually looks like when the system sucksThe guilt that follows a justified overreactionSpecial Guest:Jamie HughesSocial Psychologist, Trauma Specialist, and Certified Life Coach📲 @managing.mental.health🔗 Website + Resources: beacons.ai/managing_mental_health📩 Got a story?If you’ve ever burned a bridge and still think about it in the shower five years later, I’d love to hear it.Not to fix it. Not to absolve you. Just to witness it.👉 Email: [email protected]
