The Terrible Photographer Podcast

Permission to Suck - Turning Failure Into Data

Every photographer needs permission to suck. And I mean that literally. In this episode, I explore the difference between accidental failure and strategic failure, and why that difference will determine whether you spend your career playing it safe or actually growing into the photographer you're meant to become.From my own lighting disaster at a corporate shoot to Jerry Seinfeld's brutal honesty about audience judgment, we dive into how the greatest creatives use failure as a laboratory for growth. Learn why test shoots are your creative lifeline, how Roger Deakins broke convention to create cinematic magic in Skyfall, and why Ira Glass's famous "gap" between taste and ability is actually a feature, not a bug.Key Topics CoveredThe Anatomy of Avoidable Failure: Why I overcomplicated a simple lighting setup and what it taught me about scouting, team structure, and the control illusionThe Comedy Club Method: How comedians like Jerry Seinfeld test material in low-stakes environments and what photographers can learn from their approachStrategic vs. Random Failure: The four pillars of testing that turn mistakes into dataRoger Deakins' Skyfall Innovation: How the master cinematographer used LED panels as primary lighting to create one of Bond's most iconic scenesThe Ira Glass Creative Gap: Why the distance between your taste and ability never fully closes—and why that's exactly what keeps you growingReframing Failure as Data: How to approach creative setbacks with scientific curiosity instead of personal inadequacyFeatured Audio ClipsJerry Seinfeld - "The Best of Jerry Seinfeld" (Netflix Is A Joke): On the relationship between comedians and their audienceIra Glass - On the creative gap between taste and ability (original clip source unknown)Music CreditsMax Richter - "On The Nature of Daylight" (transitional music)Additional music provided by The Blue Dot Sessions (used under The Blanket License)Additional music provided by Epidemic SoundReferenced Works & PeopleRoger Deakins - Cinematographer (Blade Runner 2049, No Country for Old Men, The Shawshank Redemption, Fargo, 1917, Skyfall)Jerry Seinfeld - Comedian and creator of SeinfeldIra Glass - Host and creator of This American LifeChris Rock - Comedian referenced for his methodical approach to material testingYour AssignmentSchedule a test shoot this month. Not someday when you have more time or better gear, in the next 30 days. Pick one specific thing you want to explore:One lighting technique you're curious aboutOne narrative approach you're afraid to try with clientsOne stylistic choice that feels risky but intriguingWrite it down. Put it on your calendar. Treat it like the professional development it actually is. Give yourself permission to suck spectacularly—because bombing in private is how you learn to shine in public.Connect With The ShowLeave a Voicemail: Share your own creative failures, test shoot discoveries, or questions about strategic experimentation at terriblephotographer.com/voicemailGet Field Notes Newsletter: Weekly insights on creativity, identity, and finding your voice as a photographer. Sign up at terriblephotographer.comResources MentionedTest shoot planning and execution strategiesThe four pillars of strategic failure frameworkEnvironmental lighting philosophy and practical applicationCreative audit questions for identifying growth opportunities