The Terrible Photographer Podcast
Patrick Fore
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 22
  • Permission to Suck - Turning Failure Into Data
    Every photographer needs permission to suck. And I mean that literally. In this episode, I explore the difference between accidental failure and strategic failure, and why that difference will determine whether you spend your career playing it safe or actually growing into the photographer you're meant to become.From my own lighting disaster at a corporate shoot to Jerry Seinfeld's brutal honesty about audience judgment, we dive into how the greatest creatives use failure as a laboratory for growth. Learn why test shoots are your creative lifeline, how Roger Deakins broke convention to create cinematic magic in Skyfall, and why Ira Glass's famous "gap" between taste and ability is actually a feature, not a bug.Key Topics CoveredThe Anatomy of Avoidable Failure: Why I overcomplicated a simple lighting setup and what it taught me about scouting, team structure, and the control illusionThe Comedy Club Method: How comedians like Jerry Seinfeld test material in low-stakes environments and what photographers can learn from their approachStrategic vs. Random Failure: The four pillars of testing that turn mistakes into dataRoger Deakins' Skyfall Innovation: How the master cinematographer used LED panels as primary lighting to create one of Bond's most iconic scenesThe Ira Glass Creative Gap: Why the distance between your taste and ability never fully closes—and why that's exactly what keeps you growingReframing Failure as Data: How to approach creative setbacks with scientific curiosity instead of personal inadequacyFeatured Audio ClipsJerry Seinfeld - "The Best of Jerry Seinfeld" (Netflix Is A Joke): On the relationship between comedians and their audienceIra Glass - On the creative gap between taste and ability (original clip source unknown)Music CreditsMax Richter - "On The Nature of Daylight" (transitional music)Additional music provided by The Blue Dot Sessions (used under The Blanket License)Additional music provided by Epidemic SoundReferenced Works & PeopleRoger Deakins - Cinematographer (Blade Runner 2049, No Country for Old Men, The Shawshank Redemption, Fargo, 1917, Skyfall)Jerry Seinfeld - Comedian and creator of SeinfeldIra Glass - Host and creator of This American LifeChris Rock - Comedian referenced for his methodical approach to material testingYour AssignmentSchedule a test shoot this month. Not someday when you have more time or better gear, in the next 30 days. Pick one specific thing you want to explore:One lighting technique you're curious aboutOne narrative approach you're afraid to try with clientsOne stylistic choice that feels risky but intriguingWrite it down. Put it on your calendar. Treat it like the professional development it actually is. Give yourself permission to suck spectacularly—because bombing in private is how you learn to shine in public.Connect With The ShowLeave a Voicemail: Share your own creative failures, test shoot discoveries, or questions about strategic experimentation at terriblephotographer.com/voicemailGet Field Notes Newsletter: Weekly insights on creativity, identity, and finding your voice as a photographer. Sign up at terriblephotographer.comResources MentionedTest shoot planning and execution strategiesThe four pillars of strategic failure frameworkEnvironmental lighting philosophy and practical applicationCreative audit questions for identifying growth opportunities
  • The Wrong Target - When Freelance Invoices Go Unpaid, and Rage Takes the Mic
    One phone call. One late invoice. One moment of controlled but very real rage. In this episode, I unpack a recent client conflict that left me feeling powerful, anxious, vindicated—and deeply uncomfortable. It’s not about being right. It’s about what happens when your nervous system hijacks your ethics, and you end up blowing up the wrong bridge.Social psychologist Jamie Hughes joins to help me understand what the hell happened inside my brain—and how anger, justice, trauma, dopamine, and freelance stress all get tangled up when money’s tight and respect feels scarce.It’s about accountability. It’s about empathy. It’s about not turning into the thing you’re fighting.“You can’t cuss out the situation. So sometimes, we just need someone to unload our stress on.” — Jamie HughesListen if you’ve ever:Been ghosted by a client after delivering your best work.Sent an email you were 90% sure you’d regret—but hit send anyway.Felt the righteous, electric satisfaction of finally standing up for yourself… and then the quiet shame that followed.Wondered why you get excited when you’re angry, even though your whole body is on fire.Featuring:The HPA axis and why your shoulders hurt when you’re madADHD and justice sensitivity (why fairness feels life-or-death)How financial pressure rewires your empathyWhy anger feels good… and why that should scare youWhat empathy actually looks like when the system sucksThe guilt that follows a justified overreactionSpecial Guest:Jamie HughesSocial Psychologist, Trauma Specialist, and Certified Life Coach📲 @managing.mental.health🔗 Website + Resources: beacons.ai/managing_mental_health📩 Got a story?If you’ve ever burned a bridge and still think about it in the shower five years later, I’d love to hear it.Not to fix it. Not to absolve you. Just to witness it.👉 Email: [email protected]💬 Help Me Be Terrible, Together:If this episode hit you, leave a review on Apple Podcasts. I’ll probably read it on air in the most awkward, self-deprecating way possible.Music Licensed via Epidemic Sound and Artlist.io
  • The Job I Hate The Least - Because photography isn’t about the photos. It’s about surviving the job.
    There are shoots where everything clicks.The light is magic. The client is chill. The work feels effortless.This episode isn’t about those.Instead, we’re going into the plumbing.Literally.From overflowing toilets in luxury villas to Fortune 500 invoice purgatory, from last-minute gear fails to moments that remind you why you ever picked up a camera in the first place — this one’s for every photographer (and creative) who’s quietly asked themselves:“Wait… is this really the job?”Turns out? It is.But maybe that’s not a bad thing.Because hidden under the chaos, the duct tape, and the missed payments…there’s still something worth fighting for. And sometimes, the most honest thing you can say is:“This is the job I hate the least.”And maybe that’s the most romantic thing you’ll ever say about your career.🧰 Mentioned in this episode:Client disasters (featuring two Kyles, mushroom water, and sewage)Scope creep and hostage negotiation skillsInvoice limbo with billion-dollar brandsA failed choir shoot and a thousand-dollar mistakeThe shoot that broke your heart in the best way possibleWhy the photos are just the receipt📬 Stay connectedIf this episode made you feel seen, stolen from, or slightly less alone—subscribe to The Terrible Newsletter:👉 terriblephotographer.comYou’ll get Field Notes, updates, and the occasional nudge to keep going.🙏 Support the showIf you’re enjoying the podcast, please rate and review it on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.It helps more misfit creatives find their way here.And honestly, it just feels good to know someone’s listening.CreditsMusic in this episode is licensed through Epidemic Sound and Artlist.io.Episode Photo by Gryffyn
  • The Light Hits Back - What if the worst thing for your art… is being seen?
    What happens when the thing you made in the dark suddenly ends up in the spotlight? This week, Patrick gets personal about the strange pressure of being “featured,” and why attention might be the most creatively dangerous drug of all.From a viral photo in the dunes to the slow collapse of chasing relevance, this episode dives into the algorithm’s indifference to honesty, the myth of momentum, and what Johnny Cash’s American Recordings can still teach us about making art that matters.This is for the ones who still believe in disappearing. In pausing. In letting the light hit you… without immediately bottling it.Includes a clip from “The Beast in Me” by Johnny Cash (used with reverence, not profit).All other music licensed via Artist.io.Episode photograph by Casey Horner — Instagram: @mischievous_penguins.
  • The Technician - When the identity you built starts to crumble, what do you build next?
    "I thought the work would save me. I was grossly mistaken."What happens when a stranger on Clubhouse calls you a technician instead of an artist? Patrick breaks down the brutal midnight conversation that cracked open everything he thought he knew about his photography career. From the golden handcuffs of corporate work to the humbling reality of freelancing for $650, this episode is about dismantling the fantasy of what creative success looks like.No metaphors. No inspiration porn. Just the uncomfortable truth about technical skill versus authentic voice, and why sometimes the thing you think defines you is actually limiting you.Part one of a two-part series on creative deconstruction and what comes after.In this episode:A photo campaign that felt more like forgeryThe invisible shift from artist to technicianWhy being trusted isn’t the same as being seenThe quiet way burnout creeps inWhat I learned after walking awayLight Leak: A Creative Check-InAre you being hired for your vision, or just your ability to mimic someone else’s?Grab The Darkroom – a free guide to creative clarity and finding your artistic voice terriblephotographer.com/darkroom-downloadMusic licensed via Artlist.ioAudio excerpt from Conan O’Brien’s farewell message on The Tonight Show (2010). Used under fair use for commentary and inspiration. All rights belong to NBC/Universal.Subscribe, support, or scream into the void at: terriblephotographer.comEmail me: [email protected] – I’m always interested to hear your thoughts, ideas, and read hate mail. I respond to every message.Follow: @patrickfore & @terriblephotographer
About The Terrible Photographer Podcast

Helping creatives find their voice in an industry that rewards conformity, trends, and bullshit. Photographers. Designers. Filmmakers. Writers. If you’ve ever felt like you’re doing it all wrong in a creative industry obsessed with followers, hustle, and aesthetic perfection, this is for you. Hosted by Patrick Fore, The Terrible Photographer is part therapy session, part creative survival guide. We talk about burnout (without the platitudes), making money (without selling your soul), and what it really takes to build a sustainable, honest creative life. If you’ve ever wondered: • How to make money as a creative without losing your voice • How to recover from burnout and stay in the game • Where to find clients who value the work • Or if you’re just too honest for this business… You’re not alone. New episodes every Tuesday. Listen if you’re ready to build a creative career that still feels like you.
Podcast website
