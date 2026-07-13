Things are topsy-turvy at the office in this month's special Patreon-exclusive episode of TV Is Good, as Alan and Kathryn discuss one of the greatest series finales of all time: The Americans' "START".



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Read Alan at What's Alan Watching?, and Kathryn at Vulture.



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