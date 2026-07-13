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TV Is Good

Alan Sepinwall
TV & Film
TV Is Good
Latest episode

12 episodes

  • TV Is Good

    Are Little House on the Prairie and Deadwood the same show?

    07/13/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    This week's newest show is the Netflix remake of Little House of the Prairie, which Alan and Kathryn compare against the classic HBO drama Deadwood.

    00:00 Intro/Posterwatch
    05:41 Little House on the Prairie
    39:45 Deadwood
    Support us on Patreon, and follow the show on Bluesky, Instagram, and Threads.

    Read Alan at What's Alan Watching?, and Kathryn at Vulture.

    Preorder Alan's Rod Serling biography.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • TV Is Good

    Elle, Hannibal, and the prequel problem

    07/06/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Starting with a discussion of the new Legally Blonde prequel series Elle, Alan and Kathryn examine the phenomenon of prequels in general before discussing one of their favourites - the NBC procedural Hannibal.
    Support us on Patreon, and follow the show on Bluesky, Instagram, and Threads.

    Read Alan at What's Alan Watching?, and Kathryn at Vulture.

    Preorder Alan's Rod Serling biography.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • TV Is Good

    [Patreon Preview] The Americans: "START"

    07/06/2026 | 7 mins.
    Things are topsy-turvy at the office in this month's special Patreon-exclusive episode of TV Is Good, as Alan and Kathryn discuss one of the greatest series finales of all time: The Americans' "START".

    To hear the full episode, subscribe to our Patreon at Patreon.com/tvisgoodpod
    Support us on Patreon, and follow the show on Bluesky, Instagram, and Threads.

    Read Alan at What's Alan Watching?, and Kathryn at Vulture.

    Preorder Alan's Rod Serling biography.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • TV Is Good

    Does The Bear earn a starred review?

    06/29/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    In a special extra-length discussion, Alan and Kathryn dissect the final season of The Bear. Then, a tribute to legendary sitcom director James Burrows precedes a chat with Tatiana Maslany about the TV she loves.

    00:00 Intro/Smash That Like Button
    06:25 The Bear
    01:03:29 James Burrows/Tatiana Maslany
    Support us on Patreon, and follow the show on Bluesky, Instagram, and Threads.

    Read Alan at What's Alan Watching?, and Kathryn at Vulture.

    Preorder Alan's Rod Serling biography.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • TV Is Good

    Do we finally like House of the Dragon?

    06/22/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    This week sees Alan and Kathryn grapple with the promising third season of House of the Dragon, followed by an examination of the astonishing series finale of Dinosaurs.

    00:00 Intro
    11:36 Widow's Bay
    45:17 Dinosaurs
    Support us on Patreon, and follow the show on Bluesky, Instagram, and Threads.

    Read Alan at What's Alan Watching?, and Kathryn at Vulture.

    Preorder Alan's Rod Serling biography.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About TV Is Good
TV critics Alan Sepinwall and Kathryn VanArendonk get together once a week to talk about all the things they love (and some of the things they don’t) on television. They talk about new releases, old favorites, TV curiosities and whatever’s happening in the wide wide world of how people watch TV these days. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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TV & Film

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