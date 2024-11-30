Former Comics Pro. Covering the good, the bad, and the ugly from the current state of Pop Culture with an affinity for genre TV like Lord of the Rings on Amazon...

Welcome to Bagging, Boarding, and Chatting. The Comic Book Show with Gary from @nerdrotic , Az from @HeelvsBabyface and @MauLerYT #Hollywood #Disney #marvel Become a NerdroticContinue reading

About Nerdrotic

Former Comics Pro. Covering the good, the bad, and the ugly from the current state of Pop Culture with an affinity for genre TV like Lord of the Rings on Amazon, Doctor Who, Game of Thrones, Star Trek, The Orville, The Expanse, The Witcher, Umbrella Academy, and The Venture Bros. Co-host of The Real BBC, Friday Night Tights, and Forbidden Frontier. On YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcast.