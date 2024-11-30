Powered by RND
  • Woke Killed Comedy, Hollywood Infighting, Girlboss Rohirrim | Friday Night Tights 330 w/ It’sAGundam
    Special Guests:  @ItsAGundam  Become a Nerdrotic Channel Member http://www.youtube.com/c/sutrowatchtower/join Streamlab Donations: https://streamlabs.com/sutrowatchtower/tip Nerdrotic Merch Store! https://mixedtees.com/nerdrotic FNT T-Shirt! https://mixedtees.com/nerdrotic/friday-night-tights Sponsor Order today at http://www.BENAKED.com/NERDROTIC –Continue reading
  • WTF is Wrong With Hollywood? – Nerdrotic Nooner 445 with Chris Gore
    The Nerdrotic Nooner with Chris Gore  @FilmThreat  Produced by  @XrayGirl_  from  @pourchoices_  Become a Nerdrotic Channel Member http://www.youtube.com/c/sutrowatchtower/join Streamlab Donations: https://streamlabs.com/sutrowatchtower/tip Nerdrotic Merch Store! https://mixedtees.com/nerdroticContinue reading
  • Captain America 4 DOA | Disney LOSES | We Are The Media Now – Real BBC w/ HeelvsBabyface & MauLer
    Welcome to Bagging, Boarding, and Chatting. The Comic Book Show with Gary from  @nerdrotic , Az from  @HeelvsBabyface  and  @MauLerYT  #Hollywood #Disney #marvel Become a NerdroticContinue reading
  • Woke Hollywood TERRIFIED! GLICKED: Gladiator 2 & Wicked REVIEW | Friday Night Tights 329 w/ Metatron
    Special Guests:  @metatronyt  and  @TheCriticalDrinker  Become a Nerdrotic Channel Member http://www.youtube.com/c/sutrowatchtower/join Streamlab Donations: https://streamlabs.com/sutrowatchtower/tip Nerdrotic Merch Store! https://mixedtees.com/nerdrotic FNT T-Shirt! https://mixedtees.com/nerdrotic/friday-night-tights Sponsor Order today atContinue reading
  • Hollywood Schadenfreude | She-Hulk ERASED! Glicked REVIEW – Nerdrotic Nooner 444 with Chris Gore
    The Nerdrotic Nooner with Chris Gore  @FilmThreat  Produced by  @XrayGirl_  from  @pourchoices_  Become a Nerdrotic Channel Member http://www.youtube.com/c/sutrowatchtower/join Streamlab Donations: https://streamlabs.com/sutrowatchtower/tip Nerdrotic Merch Store! https://mixedtees.com/nerdroticContinue reading
About Nerdrotic

Former Comics Pro. Covering the good, the bad, and the ugly from the current state of Pop Culture with an affinity for genre TV like Lord of the Rings on Amazon, Doctor Who, Game of Thrones, Star Trek, The Orville, The Expanse, The Witcher, Umbrella Academy, and The Venture Bros. Co-host of The Real BBC, Friday Night Tights, and Forbidden Frontier. On YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcast.
