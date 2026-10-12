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387 episodes
- Catherine Llewellyn shares lessons she learned from a long and successful career as an executive coach working at Board level in large corporates.
Her work brought together consciousness, self awareness, presence, energy and spirituality, alongside organisational change and business performance.
She explains how introductions opened the door to corporate clients, why finding out what people actually want is more effective than trying to persuade them to buy what you are offering, and how to use skill, authenticity and courage to build trust.
The episode offers practical reflections for anyone working with, or wanting to work with, corporate clients. It explores introductions, authentic contracting, balanced cooperation and the importance of consciously reviewing what is happening within the client relationship
#CorporateClients #ExecutiveCoaching #Consulting
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Where our conversation went:
00:55 How Catherine came to work with senior corporate clients
01:41 The three things that enabled Catherine to enter and succeed in the corporate world
01:59 Why introductions can open doors to corporate clients
03:18 The potential downside when sales and delivery are disconnected
05:13 Finding out what clients actually want rather than persuading them to buy
06:38 Why manipulation does not work and authenticity does
08:15 The importance of meaningful work and positive experiences for senior executives
09:44 Developing an offering that genuinely helps clients achieve what they want
10:48 Trust, skill and courageous communication
11:49 Leaving the organisation and setting up independently
12:18 The research question that led Catherine to interview senior executives
13:14 Interviewing 39 people across around 30 organisations
14:30 What the research revealed about consultant client relationships
14:49 The unconscious parent child dynamic between consultant and client
16:24 Why unconscious role patterns can create problems
17:57 Subpersonalities and the different wants and needs people bring to a working relationship
19:27 Three practical considerations for anyone working with corporate clients
20:05 Creating mutual, balanced cooperation
20:12 Building review and reassessment into the contract
20:30 Recognising unconscious dynamics and unspoken needs
#podmatch #CorporateConsulting #ExecutiveCoaching #Authenticity
=========================
✦ Make the most of your calling;
Book an Exploratory Call with Catherine:
https://beingspace.world/#exploratory-call
🤝 Join our Being Space Community
✦ Podcast: https://truthandtranscendence.com
✦ Podcast: https://different-points-podcast.com/
✦ Website: https://www.beingspace.world
✦ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BEINGSPACEcatherinellewellyn
✦ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beingspace.world
✦ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BeingSpaceWorld
✦ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@beingspace.world
Support the podcast: https://truthandtranscendence.com/donate
- Catherine Llewellyn welcomes Stephan Kerby, who goes by Kerby, to explore curiosity, openness and how these qualities can change the way we experience ourselves and the world.
Kerby's own journey through depression, anxiety and a search for fulfilment led him into exploring consciousness, healing and identity. Today he works with people around transformation while continuing to question who we are beneath the stories we tell ourselves.
Kerby shares how curiosity has guided him throughout his life, including a childhood insight about watching the world like a movie and having some choice about how we respond. They explore how becoming curious about our thoughts, beliefs and programming can create space for different responses and new patterns.
The conversation also explores psychedelics as a tool rather than an identity, the danger of putting ourselves and others into boxes, and the possibility of continually evolving rather than deciding that we have everything figured out.
#Curiosity #Openness #HumanTransformation
==================
Where our conversation went:
01:39 Kerby's lifelong relationship with curiosity
02:51 A childhood insight about watching the world like a movie
04:01 Creating space between what happens and our automatic reactions
05:39 Psychedelics as a tool and the psychology of transformation
07:19 Curiosity as a way of staying open rather than trying to be right
08:23 Questioning our beliefs and remaining open to change
10:14 A bird's nest and noticing the extraordinary things happening around us
13:02 Curiosity about humans, nature, the universe and the beauty surrounding us
15:31 Asking whether our beliefs are actually helping us in this moment
17:52 Mortality, limited time and asking how we want to spend our lives
19:14 The problem with putting people into boxes based on their roles
22:31 Identity and the danger of replacing one identity with another
24:35 Allowing our work and understanding to evolve over time
25:49 Radical transformation and the possibility that anybody can change
26:25 Seeing friends and family with fresh eyes
28:03 Kerby's first psychedelic experience and the beginning of a new journey
31:54 Identity and the first stage of awakening
32:11 Metacognition and learning to notice our thoughts
32:55 Creating space between a thought and our response
33:38 Choosing whether to repeat old patterns or create a new future
35:15 Noticing physical reactions without automatically acting on them
36:49 Kerby's message of hope for anyone who feels stuck
37:18 Free will, automatic patterns and giving ourselves grace
38:15 Moving beyond the expectation that we should be happy all the time
38:44 If you don't feel you are living the life you want, there is hope
38:55 Asking how we want to spend the finite time we have
39:13 Choosing the version of ourselves that brings greater contentment and peace
#podmatch #Curiosity #SelfAwareness #HumanTransformation
Where to find Stephan Kerby:
https://mindscapeinstitute.org
=========================
✦ Make the most of your calling;
Book an Exploratory Call with Catherine:
https://beingspace.world/#explore
🤝 Join our Being Space Community
✦ Podcast: https://truthandtranscendence.com
✦ Podcast: https://different-points-podcast.com/
✦ Website: https://www.beingspace.world
✦ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BEINGSPACEcatherinellewellyn
✦ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beingspace.world
✦ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BeingSpaceWorld
✦ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@beingspace.world
Support the podcast: https://truthandtranscendence.com/donate
- Catherine Llewellyn reflects on conversations she has recently been having with people from her past and what these conversations have shown her about the different ways people choose to live their lives.
Some people have found a life that suits them and are enjoying retirement, travel and family. Others are continuing to create, collaborate, work, learn and develop. Some are somewhere in between. Catherine explores what it means to find your place, including recognising when the life you are living is not the life you actually want.
She considers the different relationships people have with work and retirement, and the importance of not living according to what we think we ought to be doing. Whether we are settled and content or uncertain about what comes next, Catherine suggests that wherever we find ourselves has value and can be the place from which the next part of our lives emerges.
#FindingYourPlace #LifeChoices #TruthAndTranscendence
==================
Where our conversation went:
00:14 Catching up with people from the past and discovering how differently their lives have evolved
00:57 What it means to be living the life you want
01:06 Different versions of a fulfilling life, from retirement and travel to continuing to create and develop
02:09 Finding your place, even when that place is shifting
02:47 When you know the life you want but are living something different
03:03 Recognising when you are trying to do what you think you ought to want
03:19 When you're unhappy but don't yet know why
03:28 Not knowing what to let go of or what to begin
03:38 The value of every different place we find ourselves in
03:54 Catherine's own periods of being on holiday and taking a sabbatical
04:31 Finding a mixture of creating, continuing and being on holiday
04:46 Different attitudes towards retirement and continuing to work throughout life
05:25 Finding your place and appreciating it rather than trying to meet other people's expectations
05:48 The value of acknowledging when you're not yet in a comfortable place
06:03 Uncertainty and fear as a place full of possibility
06:09 Wherever you are has value and is part of the tapestry of human life
06:25 How each state or place we experience can allow the next thing to happen
06:35 An invitation to recognise the value of wherever you are right now
#podmatch #LifeTransitions #PersonalGrowth #FindingYourWay
=========================
✦ Make the most of your calling;
Book an Exploratory Call with Catherine:
https://beingspace.world/#explore
🤝 Join our Being Space Community
✦ Podcast: https://truthandtranscendence.com
✦ Podcast: https://different-points-podcast.com/
✦ Website: https://www.beingspace.world
✦ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BEINGSPACEcatherinellewellyn
✦ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beingspace.world
✦ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BeingSpaceWorld
✦ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@beingspace.world
Support the podcast: https://truthandtranscendence.com/donate
- Catherine Llewellyn welcomes David Deighton, creator of Triptych Dialogue, an art experiment exploring how we can bridge societal divides by changing the way we talk to one another. David's work brings people together in person, often around difficult subjects such as politics, using art, active listening and the senses to create deeper connection.
David shares how his understanding of impermanence developed through years of meditation and study, including time spent at a monastery in India with a Burmese monk. He describes his practice of using rocks as reminders of impermanence, suffering and connection, and how these ideas became part of his artistic work.
They explore the origins of Triptych Dialogue, including an encounter with a medieval triptych at the Victoria and Albert Museum. David explains how the missing parts of the artwork prompted him to think about what is absent from our conversations, and how this led him to begin speaking with strangers about politics.
David describes his approach to these encounters, asking three questions, listening without debating and looking for the emotional common ground beneath political differences. He explains how these short conversations can transform both participants, and how his own anger and sense of division have changed through the practice.
#Impermanence #Connection #ActiveListening
==================
Where our conversation went:
02:00 David's relationship with impermanence and why it keeps returning as a reminder
04:25 The rock that became a daily reminder of impermanence, suffering and connection
07:05 How the rock represents change, transformation and the interconnectedness of everything
09:30 Walking meditation, carrying rocks and the practice of letting them go
10:45 Impermanence as a metaphor for existence, renewal and our relationships
11:37 David's years of study and his journey to a monastery in India
13:40 Theravada Buddhism, meditation and learning through presence and all the senses
15:30 Bringing this sensory awareness into David's artwork
16:17 Exploring how to create deeper connection with a stranger in less than five minutes
16:29 Talking to strangers about politics and the origins of Triptych Dialogue
20:43 The medieval triptych at the Victoria and Albert Museum that inspired the project
21:27 What is missing from the artwork, and what is missing from our conversations
22:55 Three questions as the three panels of the triptych
23:32 Responding to societal division and turning from political expression towards face to face exchange
25:23 Using all the senses to experience another person's words and perspective
26:05 Finding commonality with people whose values and political views may seem completely opposed
27:05 Discovering emotional connection beneath political disagreement
28:25 How natural environments create space for openness, curiosity and connection
29:04 Moments of genuine human connection in an age of digital division
30:56 How these encounters have changed David
31:50 The three questions and the importance of listening without debating
33:00 Exploring people's feelings about the current state of US politics
33:22 The third question, finishing the sentence about politics in the United States
34:35 Finding a single word that captures what someone has expressed
35:03 What happens after the microphone is turned off
35:41 How people's feelings can change during the course of a single day
36:19 Active listening, presence and David's daily grounding practice
37:42 The project as an ongoing exploration of connection and transformation
38:56 Ceramic vessels, impermanence and preserving questions for the future
40:20 David's new website and continuing to share the project
40:57 Conversations in natural places and learning from others
42:12 Connecting through all the senses and moments of silence with strangers
43:15 Following the project online and hearing the conversations for yourself
44:52 Human connection as a form of political action
46:02 David's message to people following their own calling: keep going, everything is impermanent
46:53 Dropping the phone and talking to a stranger
47:35 The value of vulnerability, connection and allowing ourselves to be transformed
48:14 Rethinking the advice to not talk to strangers
#podmatch #Impermanence #ActiveListening #HumanConnection
Where to find David Deighton:
https://triptychdialogue.com
=========================
✦ Make the most of your calling;
Book an Exploratory Call with Catherine:
https://beingspace.world/#explore
🤝 Join our Being Space Community
✦ Podcast: https://truthandtranscendence.com
✦ Podcast: https://different-points-podcast.com/
✦ Website: https://www.beingspace.world
✦ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BEINGSPACEcatherinellewellyn
✦ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beingspace.world
✦ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BeingSpaceWorld
✦ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@beingspace.world
Support the podcast: https://truthandtranscendence.com/donate
- Following on from the theme of letting go, Catherine Llewellyn explores what can happen when we stop trying to change our feelings and instead surrender to what we are actually experiencing.
Catherine shares a personal experience from a relationship in which sexual chemistry had changed. Rather than continuing to try to restore the feelings they thought they should have, they asked a simple question about what each of them wanted right now. The resulting clarity and willingness to feel what was actually present transformed the situation.
From there, Catherine explores how the same principle can apply in our other relationships and choices. When we stop trying to control our feelings, we create space for clarity, reflection and natural change. Sometimes the most useful thing we can do is tell the truth about what we feel in this moment and allow that feeling to be what it is.
#LettingGo #EmotionalAwareness #TruthAndTranscendence
==================
Where our conversation went:
00:06 Continuing the theme of letting go through emotions and states of being
00:18 A relationship in which sexual chemistry unexpectedly changed
01:21 Trying to change feelings rather than surrendering to what was actually happening
01:41 Asking a simple question that changed the dynamic
02:25 The liberation that came from accepting the truth of the present moment
02:50 Why we aren't designed to feel the same way all the time
03:33 The trap of trying to change feelings we don't like
03:47 Fully surrendering to feelings of rejection, disappointment and confusion
04:12 How surrender broke the loop and allowed the relationship to change naturally
04:36 Applying the same principle to other kinds of relationships
04:43 Using present moment clarity when considering whether to work with someone
05:27 How clarity can free up energy for reflection and allow a choice to emerge
05:45 Moving out of limbo by acknowledging what is true right now
06:03 Returning to the relationship with clarity and simply going for a walk
06:27 Letting go into the feelings we are actually having
06:49 Why feelings naturally change when we stop trying to control them
07:03 Making space for different philosophical perspectives
07:31 An invitation to surrender more deeply into what you're actually feeling
07:42 Telling the truth to yourself and, where appropriate, to others
#podmatch #EmotionalFreedom #SelfAwareness #ConsciousRelationships
Where to find Catherine:
=========================
✦ Make the most of your calling;
Book an Exploratory Call with Catherine:
https://beingspace.world/#explore
🤝 Join our Being Space Community
✦ Podcast: https://truthandtranscendence.com
✦ Podcast: https://different-points-podcast.com/
✦ Website: https://www.beingspace.world
✦ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BEINGSPACEcatherinellewellyn
✦ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beingspace.world/
✦ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BeingSpaceWorld
✦ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@beingspace.world
Support the podcast: https://truthandtranscendence.com/donate
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About Truth & Transcendence
Truth & Transcendence | Hosted by Catherine Llewellyn | Brought to you by Being Space & Podfather Network Welcome to Truth & Transcendence. A podcast for seekers, leaders, creatives, and changemakers who are exploring the deeper layers of human experience. Launched in mid-2021, this show was born out of a time of global uncertainty. It began as a space to support conscious leadership in challenging times, a call to strength, wisdom, and integrity. Since then, the podcast has evolved alongside the world around us. Now, we welcome a rich tapestry of guests: leaders, entrepreneurs, coaches, artists, spiritual guides, alternative practitioners, and everyday people living extraordinary lives. Our focus is no longer on navigating crisis, but on embracing the joy of creation, discovery, and soulful expansion. Each week brings two episodes: 🔹 Nugget Mondays: Brief, insightful solo reflections. 🔹 Guest Fridays: Open-hearted, unscripted conversations that dive deep. We don’t do scripts. We follow the energy of the moment.Podcast website
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