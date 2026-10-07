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Tiny Terrors

Cole Weavers
ArtsDrama
Tiny Terrors
Latest episode

71 episodes

  • Tiny Terrors

    TT 03-19-03: Blackthorn Experimental Forest | 31 Days of Halloween

    10/07/2026 | 15 mins.
    TT7001: BLACKTHORN // A Brand-New Tiny Terror

    Day 8 of 31 Days of Halloween 2026

    How much do you really know about what grows beneath your feet?
    Probably less than you should.

    Deep in the Appalachian Mountains, the Blackthorn Experimental Forest studies plants, animals, and fungi considered too dangerous for conventional research. Today's Tiny Terror follows one of its mycologists as he begins revealing what really happens inside the facility—and what happened when a routine field assignment brought his colleague into contact with something Blackthorn already knew was there.

    “I’m a Mycologist at the Blackthorn Experimental Forest. This is Why You’ve Never Heard of It.” was written by u/Mallard_fiction and originally published on r/NoSleep.

    Tiny Terrors is a horror anthology podcast featuring strange, frightening, and occasionally inexplicable stories collected through the Tiny Terrors Scary Story Exchange.

    CREDITS
    Written by: u/Mallard_fiction
    Edited by: Cole Weavers
    Directed by: Cole Weavers
    Featuring: B. Narr as D

    Link to the Original Story

    THANK YOU

    This episode was made possible in part by the generosity of our Patreon members. Thank you to everyone who continues to support Tiny Terrors and Pulp Audio.
    Support Tiny Terrors and Pulp Audio on Patreon: patreon.com/pulpaudio

    Marketed and distributed by Rusty Quill Network.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Tiny Terrors

    TT6663: They Came From The Mud | 31 Days of Halloween

    10/06/2026 | 15 mins.
    Day 6 of 31 Days of Halloween 2026

    TT6663: THEY CAME FROM THE MUD // Recently Released from The Tiny Terrors Archives

    Is man made of mud?
    Or does mud make the most heinous of monsters?

    Today's Tiny Terror is a piece of historical horror fiction about an old soldier, the memories he carried home from the First World War, and something he encountered in the mud of the Argonne that he was never able to leave behind.

    “They Came From The Mud . . .” was written by u/Saint_Circa and originally published on r/NoSleep.

    Tiny Terrors is a horror anthology podcast featuring strange, frightening, and occasionally inexplicable stories collected through the Tiny Terrors Scary Story Exchange.

    CREDITS
    Written by: u/Saint_Circa
    Edited by: Mike LeBeau
    Directed by: Cole Weavers
    Featuring: B. Narr as D

    Link to the Original Story

    THANK YOU
    This episode was made possible in part by our Patreon members.

    Support Tiny Terrors and Pulp Audio on Patreon: www.patreon.com/pulpaudio

    Marketed and distributed by Rusty Quill Network.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Tiny Terrors

    TT6005: The Red VHS Tape | 31 Days of Halloween

    10/05/2026 | 18 mins.
    Day 5 of 31 Days of Halloween 2026

    TT6005: THE RED VHS TAPE // Recently Released from The Tiny Terrors Archives

    Do you remember VHS?
    If you're old enough, I bet you do...

    Today's Tiny Terror is a piece of horror fiction about an unusual red VHS tape discovered in a grandmother's collection—and the irresistible temptation to find out what's recorded on it.

    “I Found a Red VHS Tape in My Grandma’s Collection” was written by C.F. Ortiz and originally published on r/NoSleep.

    Tiny Terrors is a horror anthology podcast featuring strange, frightening, and occasionally inexplicable stories collected through the Tiny Terrors Scary Story Exchange.

    CREDITS
    Written by: C.F. Ortiz
    Edited by: Mike LeBeau
    Directed by: Cole Weavers
    Featuring: Jesse Syratt as Jess Sygard

    Link to the Original Story:
    Read “I Found a Red VHS Tape in My Grandma’s Collection” on r/NoSleep

    THANK YOU

    This episode was made possible in part by our Patreon members. Today we'd like to thank Alexys Baxter, czsk, Cathy Gaubert, TTT, and Samantha Ward.
    Support Tiny Terrors and Pulp Audio on Patreon:
    Pulp Audio on Patreon

    Marketed and distributed by Rusty Quill Network.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Tiny Terrors

    TT6004: The Kik Game | 31 Days of Halloween

    10/04/2026 | 16 mins.
    Day 4 of 31 Days of Halloween 2026

    TT6004: THE KIK GAME // Recently Released from The Tiny Terrors Archives

    Have you received scam texts?
    I bet you have.

    Today's Tiny Terror is a disturbing piece of horror fiction about an unwanted message, a strange game, and what can happen when curiosity gets the better of you.

    “The Kik Game” was written by GTripp14 and originally published on r/NoSleep.

    Tiny Terrors is a horror anthology podcast featuring strange, frightening, and occasionally inexplicable stories collected through the Tiny Terrors Scary Story Exchange.

    CREDITS
    Written by: GTripp14
    Edited by: Mike LeBeau
    Directed by: Cole Weavers
    Featuring: Mike LeBeau as Mark LeBeouf

    Link to the Original Story:
    Read “The Kik Game” on r/NoSleep

    THANK YOU

    This episode was made possible in part by our Patreon members. Today we'd like to thank Cathy Gaubert, TTT, Samantha Ward, Cassie Carruth, and Brianna.
    Support Tiny Terrors and Pulp Audio on Patreon:
    Pulp Audio on Patreon

    Marketed and distributed by Rusty Quill Network.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Tiny Terrors

    TT6003: Two Birds | 31 Days of Halloween

    10/03/2026 | 19 mins.
    Day 3 of 31 Days of Halloween 2026

    TT6003: TWO BIRDS // Recently Released from The Tiny Terrors Archives

    Do you wish for divine prophecy?
    I bet you don't.

    Today's Tiny Terror is a story about two birds that arrive every day. One brings good news. The other brings bad. Knowing what comes next might sound like a gift—until the future starts telling you something you'd rather not know.

    “Everyday I’m Visited by Two Birds. One Brings Good News, the Other Brings Bad” was written by AuthorJoJo and originally published on r/NoSleep.

    Tiny Terrors is a horror anthology podcast featuring strange, frightening, and occasionally inexplicable stories collected through the Tiny Terrors Scary Story Exchange.

    CREDITS
    Written by: AuthorJoJo
    Edited by: Mike LeBeau
    Directed by: Cole Weavers
    Featuring: Jesse Syratt as Jess Sygard

    Link to the Original Story

    THANK YOU

    This episode was made possible in part by our Patreon members. Today we'd like to thank Mandy, Patricia, Clownmilk, Tyler Benson, and Matthew C Hernandez.
    Support Tiny Terrors and Pulp Audio on Patreon: www.patreon.com/pulpaudio

    Marketed and distributed by Rusty Quill Network.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Tiny Terrors
Cole, Mark, and D come to you to showcase some of the most interesting stories on the Tiny Terrors Offline Scary Story Exchange. As they fall deeper into the grips of the forgotten world of scary stories pen pals, they'll find that not all is as it seems. There are bits of ourselves we give away as we tell our stories, and there are those things without eyes in the dark that feed as we spin our yarns.Produced by Pulp Audio Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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