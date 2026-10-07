Day 3 of 31 Days of Halloween 2026 TT6003: TWO BIRDS // Recently Released from The Tiny Terrors Archives Do you wish for divine prophecy? I bet you don't. Today's Tiny Terror is a story about two birds that arrive every day. One brings good news. The other brings bad. Knowing what comes next might sound like a gift—until the future starts telling you something you'd rather not know. “Everyday I’m Visited by Two Birds. One Brings Good News, the Other Brings Bad” was written by AuthorJoJo and originally published on r/NoSleep. Tiny Terrors is a horror anthology podcast featuring strange, frightening, and occasionally inexplicable stories collected through the Tiny Terrors Scary Story Exchange. CREDITS Written by: AuthorJoJo Edited by: Mike LeBeau Directed by: Cole Weavers Featuring: Jesse Syratt as Jess Sygard Link to the Original Story THANK YOU This episode was made possible in part by our Patreon members. Today we'd like to thank Mandy, Patricia, Clownmilk, Tyler Benson, and Matthew C Hernandez. Support Tiny Terrors and Pulp Audio on Patreon: www.patreon.com/pulpaudio Marketed and distributed by Rusty Quill Network. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Day 4 of 31 Days of Halloween 2026 TT6004: THE KIK GAME // Recently Released from The Tiny Terrors Archives Have you received scam texts? I bet you have. Today's Tiny Terror is a disturbing piece of horror fiction about an unwanted message, a strange game, and what can happen when curiosity gets the better of you. “The Kik Game” was written by GTripp14 and originally published on r/NoSleep. Tiny Terrors is a horror anthology podcast featuring strange, frightening, and occasionally inexplicable stories collected through the Tiny Terrors Scary Story Exchange. CREDITS Written by: GTripp14 Edited by: Mike LeBeau Directed by: Cole Weavers Featuring: Mike LeBeau as Mark LeBeouf Link to the Original Story: Read “The Kik Game” on r/NoSleep THANK YOU This episode was made possible in part by our Patreon members. Today we'd like to thank Cathy Gaubert, TTT, Samantha Ward, Cassie Carruth, and Brianna. Support Tiny Terrors and Pulp Audio on Patreon: Pulp Audio on Patreon Marketed and distributed by Rusty Quill Network. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Day 5 of 31 Days of Halloween 2026 TT6005: THE RED VHS TAPE // Recently Released from The Tiny Terrors Archives Do you remember VHS? If you're old enough, I bet you do... Today's Tiny Terror is a piece of horror fiction about an unusual red VHS tape discovered in a grandmother's collection—and the irresistible temptation to find out what's recorded on it. “I Found a Red VHS Tape in My Grandma’s Collection” was written by C.F. Ortiz and originally published on r/NoSleep. Tiny Terrors is a horror anthology podcast featuring strange, frightening, and occasionally inexplicable stories collected through the Tiny Terrors Scary Story Exchange. CREDITS Written by: C.F. Ortiz Edited by: Mike LeBeau Directed by: Cole Weavers Featuring: Jesse Syratt as Jess Sygard Link to the Original Story: Read “I Found a Red VHS Tape in My Grandma’s Collection” on r/NoSleep THANK YOU This episode was made possible in part by our Patreon members. Today we'd like to thank Alexys Baxter, czsk, Cathy Gaubert, TTT, and Samantha Ward. Support Tiny Terrors and Pulp Audio on Patreon: Pulp Audio on Patreon Marketed and distributed by Rusty Quill Network. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Day 6 of 31 Days of Halloween 2026 TT6663: THEY CAME FROM THE MUD // Recently Released from The Tiny Terrors Archives Is man made of mud? Or does mud make the most heinous of monsters? Today's Tiny Terror is a piece of historical horror fiction about an old soldier, the memories he carried home from the First World War, and something he encountered in the mud of the Argonne that he was never able to leave behind. “They Came From The Mud . . .” was written by u/Saint_Circa and originally published on r/NoSleep. Tiny Terrors is a horror anthology podcast featuring strange, frightening, and occasionally inexplicable stories collected through the Tiny Terrors Scary Story Exchange. CREDITS Written by: u/Saint_Circa Edited by: Mike LeBeau Directed by: Cole Weavers Featuring: B. Narr as D Link to the Original Story THANK YOU This episode was made possible in part by our Patreon members. Support Tiny Terrors and Pulp Audio on Patreon: www.patreon.com/pulpaudio Marketed and distributed by Rusty Quill Network. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

TT7001: BLACKTHORN // A Brand-New Tiny Terror Day 8 of 31 Days of Halloween 2026 How much do you really know about what grows beneath your feet? Probably less than you should. Deep in the Appalachian Mountains, the Blackthorn Experimental Forest studies plants, animals, and fungi considered too dangerous for conventional research. Today's Tiny Terror follows one of its mycologists as he begins revealing what really happens inside the facility—and what happened when a routine field assignment brought his colleague into contact with something Blackthorn already knew was there. “I’m a Mycologist at the Blackthorn Experimental Forest. This is Why You’ve Never Heard of It.” was written by u/Mallard_fiction and originally published on r/NoSleep. Tiny Terrors is a horror anthology podcast featuring strange, frightening, and occasionally inexplicable stories collected through the Tiny Terrors Scary Story Exchange. CREDITS Written by: u/Mallard_fiction Edited by: Cole Weavers Directed by: Cole Weavers Featuring: B. Narr as D Link to the Original Story THANK YOU This episode was made possible in part by the generosity of our Patreon members. Thank you to everyone who continues to support Tiny Terrors and Pulp Audio. Support Tiny Terrors and Pulp Audio on Patreon: patreon.com/pulpaudio Marketed and distributed by Rusty Quill Network. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Tiny Terrors

About Tiny Terrors

About Tiny Terrors