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71 episodes
- TT7001: BLACKTHORN // A Brand-New Tiny Terror
Day 8 of 31 Days of Halloween 2026
How much do you really know about what grows beneath your feet?
Probably less than you should.
Deep in the Appalachian Mountains, the Blackthorn Experimental Forest studies plants, animals, and fungi considered too dangerous for conventional research. Today's Tiny Terror follows one of its mycologists as he begins revealing what really happens inside the facility—and what happened when a routine field assignment brought his colleague into contact with something Blackthorn already knew was there.
“I’m a Mycologist at the Blackthorn Experimental Forest. This is Why You’ve Never Heard of It.” was written by u/Mallard_fiction and originally published on r/NoSleep.
Tiny Terrors is a horror anthology podcast featuring strange, frightening, and occasionally inexplicable stories collected through the Tiny Terrors Scary Story Exchange.
CREDITS
Written by: u/Mallard_fiction
Edited by: Cole Weavers
Directed by: Cole Weavers
Featuring: B. Narr as D
Link to the Original Story
THANK YOU
This episode was made possible in part by the generosity of our Patreon members. Thank you to everyone who continues to support Tiny Terrors and Pulp Audio.
Support Tiny Terrors and Pulp Audio on Patreon: patreon.com/pulpaudio
Marketed and distributed by Rusty Quill Network.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Day 6 of 31 Days of Halloween 2026
TT6663: THEY CAME FROM THE MUD // Recently Released from The Tiny Terrors Archives
Is man made of mud?
Or does mud make the most heinous of monsters?
Today's Tiny Terror is a piece of historical horror fiction about an old soldier, the memories he carried home from the First World War, and something he encountered in the mud of the Argonne that he was never able to leave behind.
“They Came From The Mud . . .” was written by u/Saint_Circa and originally published on r/NoSleep.
Tiny Terrors is a horror anthology podcast featuring strange, frightening, and occasionally inexplicable stories collected through the Tiny Terrors Scary Story Exchange.
CREDITS
Written by: u/Saint_Circa
Edited by: Mike LeBeau
Directed by: Cole Weavers
Featuring: B. Narr as D
Link to the Original Story
THANK YOU
This episode was made possible in part by our Patreon members.
Support Tiny Terrors and Pulp Audio on Patreon: www.patreon.com/pulpaudio
Marketed and distributed by Rusty Quill Network.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Day 5 of 31 Days of Halloween 2026
TT6005: THE RED VHS TAPE // Recently Released from The Tiny Terrors Archives
Do you remember VHS?
If you're old enough, I bet you do...
Today's Tiny Terror is a piece of horror fiction about an unusual red VHS tape discovered in a grandmother's collection—and the irresistible temptation to find out what's recorded on it.
“I Found a Red VHS Tape in My Grandma’s Collection” was written by C.F. Ortiz and originally published on r/NoSleep.
Tiny Terrors is a horror anthology podcast featuring strange, frightening, and occasionally inexplicable stories collected through the Tiny Terrors Scary Story Exchange.
CREDITS
Written by: C.F. Ortiz
Edited by: Mike LeBeau
Directed by: Cole Weavers
Featuring: Jesse Syratt as Jess Sygard
Link to the Original Story:
Read “I Found a Red VHS Tape in My Grandma’s Collection” on r/NoSleep
THANK YOU
This episode was made possible in part by our Patreon members. Today we'd like to thank Alexys Baxter, czsk, Cathy Gaubert, TTT, and Samantha Ward.
Support Tiny Terrors and Pulp Audio on Patreon:
Pulp Audio on Patreon
Marketed and distributed by Rusty Quill Network.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Day 4 of 31 Days of Halloween 2026
TT6004: THE KIK GAME // Recently Released from The Tiny Terrors Archives
Have you received scam texts?
I bet you have.
Today's Tiny Terror is a disturbing piece of horror fiction about an unwanted message, a strange game, and what can happen when curiosity gets the better of you.
“The Kik Game” was written by GTripp14 and originally published on r/NoSleep.
Tiny Terrors is a horror anthology podcast featuring strange, frightening, and occasionally inexplicable stories collected through the Tiny Terrors Scary Story Exchange.
CREDITS
Written by: GTripp14
Edited by: Mike LeBeau
Directed by: Cole Weavers
Featuring: Mike LeBeau as Mark LeBeouf
Link to the Original Story:
Read “The Kik Game” on r/NoSleep
THANK YOU
This episode was made possible in part by our Patreon members. Today we'd like to thank Cathy Gaubert, TTT, Samantha Ward, Cassie Carruth, and Brianna.
Support Tiny Terrors and Pulp Audio on Patreon:
Pulp Audio on Patreon
Marketed and distributed by Rusty Quill Network.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Day 3 of 31 Days of Halloween 2026
TT6003: TWO BIRDS // Recently Released from The Tiny Terrors Archives
Do you wish for divine prophecy?
I bet you don't.
Today's Tiny Terror is a story about two birds that arrive every day. One brings good news. The other brings bad. Knowing what comes next might sound like a gift—until the future starts telling you something you'd rather not know.
“Everyday I’m Visited by Two Birds. One Brings Good News, the Other Brings Bad” was written by AuthorJoJo and originally published on r/NoSleep.
Tiny Terrors is a horror anthology podcast featuring strange, frightening, and occasionally inexplicable stories collected through the Tiny Terrors Scary Story Exchange.
CREDITS
Written by: AuthorJoJo
Edited by: Mike LeBeau
Directed by: Cole Weavers
Featuring: Jesse Syratt as Jess Sygard
Link to the Original Story
THANK YOU
This episode was made possible in part by our Patreon members. Today we'd like to thank Mandy, Patricia, Clownmilk, Tyler Benson, and Matthew C Hernandez.
Support Tiny Terrors and Pulp Audio on Patreon: www.patreon.com/pulpaudio
Marketed and distributed by Rusty Quill Network.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Tiny Terrors
Cole, Mark, and D come to you to showcase some of the most interesting stories on the Tiny Terrors Offline Scary Story Exchange. As they fall deeper into the grips of the forgotten world of scary stories pen pals, they'll find that not all is as it seems. There are bits of ourselves we give away as we tell our stories, and there are those things without eyes in the dark that feed as we spin our yarns.Produced by Pulp Audio Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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