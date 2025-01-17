TWiP solves the case of the woman who went to Belize and notices a lesion on her face, and presents a new clinical case for you to solve. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Daniel Griffin, and Christina Naula Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS, email Links for this episode Join the MicrobeTV Discord server Letters read on TWiP 251 New Case Recent case, Arusha hospital, 1800 m, 28 yo comes in, has been visiting game parks. Developing fevers, malaise, bad headaches, body aches, somnolent. Blood smears negative, no malaria. Repeat blood smear, see something extra-erythrocytic. This gives them the diagnosis. HIV neg, no toxic habits, no history. Symptom onset about a week ago. Rest of family is ok. Become a patron of TWiP Send your questions and comments to [email protected] Music by Ronald Jenkees
TWiP 250: Gut bacteria help Trichinella suppress colitis
TWiP reviews a study showing that the gut microbiota is essential for suppression of colitis by Trichinella spiralis. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Daniel Griffin, and Christina Naula

Gut bacteria and Trichinella suppression of colitis (PLoS NTD)
TWiP 249: A virus and a parasite
TWiP solves the case of the middle-aged man with eosinophilia and a history of sexual activity with paid sex workers in Okinawa, and presents a new case for you to solve. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Daniel Griffin, and Christina Naula

New Case
Woman in 30s or 40s goes to Belize and after returning notices a lesion on her face. She goes to see several physicians and despite a number of topical creams the ulcer on her face does not heal. She is then referred to our office where a certain parasitic infection is considered and we involve our friends at Columbia to help us with the diagnosis.
TWiP 248: Toxoplasma reduces Alzheimer's disease
TWiP reviews the observation that infection of Azlheimer's disease mice with Toxoplasma gondii reduces brain amyloid density globally and regionally. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Dickson Despommier, Daniel Griffin, and Christina Naula

Toxoplasma reduces amyloid in brain (J Inf Dis)
Hero: Theodor Hiepe (Parasitol Res)
TWiP 247: Manhattan mystery malady
TWiP solves the case of the Manhattan man with pain on urination or ejaculation, and presents a new case for you to solve. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Dickson Despommier, Daniel Griffin, and Christina Naula

Hero: Charles Louis Alphonse Laveran

New Case
A middle-aged male is referred to evaluation because of eosinophilia. This man is married, living here in the NY tristate area, and this was picked up on 'routine blood work' by his primary care doctor. This man had been in the military, serving as a marine, with time spent in Okinawa, Japan. This individual does report sexual activity with paid sex workers while in Okinawa but has been monogamous with his current wife for many years. A number of investigations are done with a test coming back showing serological evidence of a prior parasitic infection and he was treated with an antiparasitic medicine with resolution of the eosinophilia. The eosinophilia returned and he was referred to us. Blood work is now down showing evidence of a viral infection that might explain why the eosinophilia returned after treatment. Pt is HIV negative. This was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is on no medications and in general feels fine.
TWiP is a monthly netcast about eukaryotic parasites. Vincent Racaniello and Dickson Despommier, science Professors from Columbia University, deconstruct parasites, how they cause illness, and how you can prevent infections.