TWiP 247: Manhattan mystery malady

TWiP solves the case of the Manhattan man with pain on urination or ejaculation, and presents a new case for you to solve. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Dickson Despommier, Daniel Griffin, and Christina Naula

Hero: Charles Louis Alphonse Laveran

New Case A middle-aged male is referred to evaluation because of eosinophilia. This man is married, living here in the NY tristate area, and this was picked up on 'routine blood work' by his primary care doctor. This man had been in the military, serving as a marine, with time spent in Okinawa, Japan. This individual does report sexual activity with paid sex workers while in Okinawa but has been monogamous with his current wife for many years. A number of investigations are done with a test coming back showing serological evidence of a prior parasitic infection and he was treated with an antiparasitic medicine with resolution of the eosinophilia. The eosinophilia returned and he was referred to us. Blood work is now down showing evidence of a viral infection that might explain why the eosinophilia returned after treatment. Pt is HIV negative. This was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is on no medications and in general feels fine.