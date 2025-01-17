Powered by RND
This Week in Parasitism

This Week in Parasitism
Vincent Racaniello
TWiP is a monthly netcast about eukaryotic parasites. Vincent Racaniello and Dickson Despommier, science Professors from Columbia University, deconstruct parasi...
ScienceLife Sciences

Available Episodes

5 of 251
  • TWiP 251: Case of the facial ulcer
    TWiP solves the case of the woman who went to Belize and notices a lesion on her face, and presents a new clinical case for you to solve. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Daniel Griffin, and Christina Naula Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS, email Links for this episode Join the MicrobeTV Discord server Letters read on TWiP 251 New Case Recent case, Arusha hospital, 1800 m, 28 yo comes in, has been visiting game parks. Developing fevers, malaise, bad headaches, body aches, somnolent. Blood smears negative, no malaria. Repeat blood smear, see something extra-erythrocytic. This gives them the diagnosis. HIV neg, no toxic habits, no history. Symptom onset about a week ago. Rest of family is ok.  Become a patron of TWiP  Send your questions and comments to [email protected] Music by Ronald Jenkees
    --------  
    57:29
  • TWiP 250: Gut bacteria help Trichinella suppress colitis
    TWiP reviews a study showing that the gut microbiota is essential for suppression of colitis by Trichinella spiralis. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Daniel Griffin, and Christina Naula Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS, email Links for this episode Join the MicrobeTV Discord server Gut bacteria and Trichinella suppression of colitis (PLoS NTD) Become a patron of TWiP  Send your questions and comments to [email protected] Music by Ronald Jenkees
    --------  
    51:46
  • TWiP 249: A virus and a parasite
    TWiP solves the case of the middle-aged man with eosinophilia and a history of sexual activity with paid sex workers in Okinawa, and presents a new case for you to solve. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Daniel Griffin, and Christina Naula Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS, email Links for this episode Join the MicrobeTV Discord server Letters read on TWiP 249 New Case Woman in 30s or 40s goes to Belize and after returning notices a lesion on her face. She goes to see several physicians and despite a number of topical creams the ulcer on her face does not heal. She is then referred to our office where a certain parasitic infection is considered and we involve our friends at Columbia to help us with the diagnosis.. Become a patron of TWiP  Send your questions and comments to [email protected] Music by Ronald Jenkees
    --------  
    55:48
  • TWiP 248: Toxoplasma reduces Alzheimer's disease
    TWiP reviews the observation that infection of Azlheimer’s disease mice with Toxoplasma gondii reduces brain amyloid density globally and regionally. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Dickson Despommier, Daniel Griffin, and Christina Naula Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS, email Links for this episode Join the MicrobeTV Discord server Toxoplasma reduces amyloid in brain (J Inf Dis) Hero: Theodor Hiepe (Parasitol Res) Become a patron of TWiP  Send your questions and comments to [email protected] Music by Ronald Jenkees
    --------  
    1:06:59
  • TWiP 247: Manhattan mystery malady
    TWiP solves the case of the Manhattan man with pain on urination or ejaculation, and presents a new case for you to solve. Hosts: Vincent Racaniello, Dickson Despommier, Daniel Griffin, and Christina Naula Subscribe (free): Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, RSS, email Links for this episode Join the MicrobeTV Discord server Hero: Charles Louis Alphonse Laveran Letters read on TWiP 247 New Case A middle-aged male is referred to evaluation because of eosinophilia. This man is married, living here in the NY tristate area, and this was picked up on ‘routine blood work’ by his primary care doctor. This man had been in the military, serving as a marine, with time spent in Okinawa, Japan. This individual does report sexual activity with paid sex workers while in Okinawa  but has been monogamous with his current wife for many years. A number of investigations are done with a test coming back showing serological evidence of a prior parasitic infection and he was treated with an antiparasitic medicine with resolution of the eosinophilia. The eosinophilia returned and he was referred to us. Blood work is now down showing evidence of a viral infection that might explain why the eosinophilia returned after treatment. Pt is HIV negative. This was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is on no medications and in general feels fine. Become a patron of TWiP  Send your questions and comments to [email protected] Music by Ronald Jenkees
    --------  
    58:29

More Science podcasts

Trending Science podcasts

About This Week in Parasitism

TWiP is a monthly netcast about eukaryotic parasites. Vincent Racaniello and Dickson Despommier, science Professors from Columbia University, deconstruct parasites, how they cause illness, and how you can prevent infections.
Podcast website

