Safety Third
Safety Third is a weekly show hosted by William Osman, NileRed, The Backyard Scientist, Allen Pan, and a couple other YouTube "Scientists". Sometimes we have gu...
Science

  • My Squirrel Has Brain Damage - Safety Third 119
    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/safetythirdMerch: https://safetythird.shopYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@safetythird/
    --------  
    1:01:00
  • Math Haters vs Math Nerd - Safety Third 118
    
    --------  
    1:34:50
  • Dr. Disrespect is Not Beating The Drake Allegations - Safety Third 117
    
    --------  
    1:36:48
  • NileRed's Most Important Employee - Safety Third 116
    
    --------  
    1:28:10
  • How Real Engineering Got Fired - Safety Third 115
    
    --------  
    1:51:25

About Safety Third

Safety Third is a weekly show hosted by William Osman, NileRed, The Backyard Scientist, Allen Pan, and a couple other YouTube "Scientists". Sometimes we have guests, sometimes it's just us, but always: safety is our number three priority.
