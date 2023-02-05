Analytical Psychology Seminars, Interviews, and Discussions from the C.G. Jung Institute of Chicago More
Jungian Ever After | Snow White Part 1: Archetypal Evil
Snow White is one of the most recognized fairy tale stories and characters but, as usual, not many people are familiar with the Grimm version. Part one centers around Archetypal Evil and how it taints those who come into contact with it. The story is from Household Tales by Brothers Grimm and is read starting at 6:24 and ending […]
5/2/2023
1:03:13
Institute Archive | Women’s Spirit: The Fire Within with Jean Shinoda Bolen
This episode is the first part of the series Women’s Spirit: The Fire Within (the full series is available for purchase on our website). From the seminar description: Fire as a feminine aspect is the central image of this workshop by Jungian analyst and author Jean Shinoda Bolen. Fire takes many forms in our imagination, […]
4/17/2023
1:21:23
Jung in the World | Technology & the Self 2: Finding Ourselves in a Digital Culture with Elizabeth Nelson
Video Available on YouTube Elizabeth Eowyn Nelson, PhD joins Patricia Martin for a lively conversation about the value of Jungian thought in our tech-centric times. Nelson is on the faculty at Pacifica Graduate Institute, where she is a scholar on dreams, technology, and cultural studies. In this episode, she brings a wealth of insight to […]
3/28/2023
48:22
Jungian Ever After | Hansel & Grethel
This underrated fairy tale has a lot more to it than either of us would have guessed. We discuss fear of abandonment, resilience, and how they relate to a few current events as of the show’s recording. The story is from Household Tales by Brothers Grimm and is read starting at 3:21 and ending at 20:10. Adina also recommends: Our […]
2/28/2023
59:26
Jung in the World | Technology and The Self: Exploring the Hidden Impact with Meghan O’Gieblyn
Video What is the impact of technology on the psyche? Author and Wired Magazine columnist Meghan O’Gieblyn talks with host Patricia Martin about consciousness and the self in the machine age, and the implications for living a meaningful life. Meghan O’Gieblyn writes about spirituality and technology and is the author of God, Human, Animal, Machine (2021) and Interior […]
