Here at This Teenage Life, we’ve uncovered a phenomenon called “too muchness.” It’s a fear of being “too much” that can lead to self policing that holds us back from being our authentic selves. In this re-release of one of our favorite episodes, we talk about our fears and critiques of “too muchness,” how it feels, and where we think it comes from. If you are looking to join a community that will embrace you for who you are, please consider joining one of our new dialogue groups! We would love to get to know you and provide a warm, supportive environment to connect with other young people. Send us an email at [email protected]
--------
10:55
Throwback Episode — Comfort
It's a tough time. Fires. Political turmoil. When we're at home and feeling sad, angry, or anxious, what are some strategies we use to comfort ourselves? In this re-release of one of our favorite episodes of This Teenage Life, we discuss what we do to make ourselves feel better. If you are looking to add comfort to your life, please consider joining one of our new dialogue groups! We would love to get to know you and provide a warm, supportive environment to connect with other young people. Send us an email at [email protected]
--------
13:35
Processing Embarrassment
Even though we all experience it, embarrassment is not a fun feeling. For some folks, they just want to disappear. For others, the embarrassment continues long after the moment is over, as they relive the event in their heads. In this episode, the teens discuss how they deal with being embarrassed and share their favorite stories. What does it feel like? What about those painfully awkward moments? How can we move on?
--------
24:07
To Our Friends Affected by the LA Wildfires
Sending our support to our friends affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles. We are here for you.
--------
1:06
Moving On
As a teenager, it can feel like you are constantly moving on from things - hobbies, friends, schools, ways of thinking, and more. This can be exciting, but also sad or confusing. In this episode, the teens discuss things they've had to move on from and the emotional dimensions of the process.
--------
15:39
More Society & Culture podcastsMore Society & Culture podcasts
This Teenage Life is a podcast made by teens about their ideas, stories, and unique perspectives in the middle of their own growth as humans. Please feel free to reach out to us at [email protected], we love hearing from listeners.