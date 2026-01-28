In this episode of AAC Thrive with Mike and Friends, Mike Diamond, Director of Engagement and Intervention Services, dives into the crucial role of resilience in the recovery journey. Recovery isn’t a destination but a daily practice of bouncing back from setbacks, building empowering habits, and leaning on a supportive community. Mike shares practical strategies for strengthening your “resilience muscle,” including journaling, mindfulness, exercise, and surrounding yourself with the right people. He also emphasizes the importance of self-compassion, preparation, and committing to the recovery process every day. Whether you’re in early recovery, supporting a loved one, or simply looking to cultivate resilience in your life, this episode is packed with insights to help you adapt, grow, and thrive.

In this episode of AAC Thrive with Mike and Friends, Mike Diamond dives into the crucial topic of setting and maintaining boundaries in recovery. As the second episode in this series, Mike shares practical tools and techniques you can apply in your daily life to protect your sobriety, safeguard your mental health, and strengthen your relationships. Whether you’re new in recovery or looking to reinforce your progress, this conversation offers actionable guidance for staying firm, compassionate, and resilient.

Mike Diamond dives into why recovery can’t happen alone. Addiction isolates, but connection rebuilds. Community gives you support, accountability, and people who truly understand your journey. One bad meeting doesn’t mean the whole system is broken. It means you haven’t found your people yet. He highlights the power of mentors (both direct and indirect), reminding us that “success leaves clues” and that modeling healthy behavior creates a roadmap for growth. He also shares how unexpected moments—even online connections—can become lifelines. Keep showing up, stay open, and let community carry you when you can’t carry yourself. Recovery is built one day at a time, and the right people make the path possible.

The holidays can be joyful but also stressful, emotional, and full of triggers. In this episode of AAC Thrive, Mike Diamond shares practical tips for staying grounded, protecting your peace, and maintaining sobriety through the season. From setting boundaries and planning to leaning on your support system, this episode helps you navigate the holidays with intention, gratitude, and connection.

Resolutions can feel exciting… until they fail. In this episode of AAC Thrive, Mike Diamond explains why setting intentions—rather than resolutions—can transform your recovery journey. Discover how to: Set purpose-driven intentions that guide your actions every day. Navigate obstacles without shame or guilt. Avoid the “destination disease” of chasing results instead of growth. Align daily actions with your values and why. Recovery isn’t about starting over; it helps you move forward with direction, flexibility, and self-compassion. Learn how to create meaningful, lasting change in your life and your recovery. Download, listen, and find a new way to approach your goals this year because intentions empower progress, not pressure.

About AAC Thrive

AAC Thrive with Mike & Friends is the podcast for anyone on the recovery journey who needs insight, inspiration, and practical wisdom to keep moving forward. Hosted by Mike Diamond, celebrity interventionist featured on A&E and Director of Engagement and Intervention Services at American Addiction Centers, this show delivers real conversations that light the path to lasting recovery.With nearly 20 years of sobriety, Mike brings his lived experience and professional expertise, offering golden nuggets of truth, tools, and encouragement. Some episodes also feature his friends and colleagues from American Addiction Centers, or other special guests, who share their knowledge on addiction, mental health, treatment, and thriving in recovery.Whether you are new to sobriety or years into your recovery, AAC Thrive with Mike and Friends gives you the hope, strategies, and community you need to stay strong, stay connected, and stay thriving.We invite you to join the monthly live sessions, visit https://americanaddictioncenters.org/mondays-with-mike for more information.If you are someone you know is struggling, please call 844-91-SOBER.