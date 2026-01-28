In this episode of AAC Thrive with Mike and Friends, Mike Diamond, Director of Engagement and Intervention Services, dives into the crucial role of resilience in the recovery journey. Recovery isn’t a destination but a daily practice of bouncing back from setbacks, building empowering habits, and leaning on a supportive community.
Mike shares practical strategies for strengthening your “resilience muscle,” including journaling, mindfulness, exercise, and surrounding yourself with the right people. He also emphasizes the importance of self-compassion, preparation, and committing to the recovery process every day.
Whether you’re in early recovery, supporting a loved one, or simply looking to cultivate resilience in your life, this episode is packed with insights to help you adapt, grow, and thrive.