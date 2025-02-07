Your correspondent looks back at the 2015 gambling movie "Mississippi Grind," then reviews a $5/$10 session in which he played several all-in pots.FORUM DISCUSSION: CLICK HERE0:15 "Mississippi Grind"10:43 $5/$10 session10:55 87dd on AT2ddd2xJx14:52 AA no diamond on KQ2dxd3ddd16:50 99 all-in preflop20:15 76cc on T98ssx21:14 AKo all-in preflop22:21 66 on J65rTss6x25:37 AKcc all-in preflophttp://twitter.com/thirdwalkinghttp://crushlivepoker.com
--------
29:20
Third Man Walking No. 105: "Lucky You"
Your correspondent revisits the 2007 poker film “Lucky You,” then discusses a $5/$5/$10 session that left him shrugging to himself about the quality of his play.FORUM DISCUSSION: CLICK HERE0:20 Brief life/wildfire update1:45 "Lucky You"14:05 $5/$5/$10 session14:13 On the types of "action" players currently playing in public mid-stakes games18:27 TT on KT6sxs2sss20:34 Double-board PLO bomb pot with Jh992.First board: 9644.Second board KhQh5x (?) Ahhh23:01 KsKh on J82ccx5ddTddd25:11 JJ on A74xssKx2x29:05 A5hh on T62hhx7hhh7x31:47 Conclusionhttp://twitter.com/thirdwalkinghttp://crushlivepoker.com
--------
34:48
Third Man Walking No. 104: A Bluff-Heavy $5/$5/$10 Session
Your correspondent reviews a recent $5/$5/$10 session in which he ran several big bluffs. He also relates a story about a nitty opponent. FORUM DISCUSSION: CLICK HERE 0:27 $5/$5/$10 session0:43 QTss on KT5xxsJss6x6:20 Double board PLO bomb pot: JT22xddx. Top board: AKQr8dd4x. Bottom board: Q93r2ss4x8:45 JJ on A54r4ddTddd10:34 JTss on 322ccx4xKx12:59 KQcc on T84hhh2x3hhhh15:09 T9dd on KQJxssQccKsss16:30 Q6ss on 942sxx2ss5x18:52 Thoughts on dealing with an annoying opponenthttp://twitter.com/thirdwalkinghttp://crushlivepoker.com
--------
25:41
Third Man Walking No. 103: Poker Players and the Shifting Value of Money
Your correspondent wins some big pots at $5/$5/$10 but leaves the casino a bit frustrated. Then, he thinks about how poker players think about money.FORUM DISCUSSION: CLICK HERE0:19 $5/$5 and $5/$5/$10 session0:36 AQo all-in preflop1:46 K7o on 752rQss8sss3:09 QQ on 853rQccJccc6:31 AhKx on K95hhxTxTx10:22 QJdd on AJ5dxdKx4ddd13:34 AA (no heart) on J96rKhh8hhh14:50 I return to $5/$517:36 Poker players’ weird relationships to moneyhttp://twitter.com/thirdwalkinghttp://crushlivepoker.com
--------
29:25
Third Man Walking No. 102: Private Games and the Imbalance in Live Poker
Your correspondent discusses how private games have created an imbalance in live cash-game poker, and what to do about it. Then, he discusses a $5/$5/$10 session in which he made several very strong hands.0:15 On the migration of private games from high-stakes live poker to mid- and low-stakes poker, and the problems that has created20:00 $5/$5 and $5/$5/$10 NLHE session21:15 AA on 664r9r224:45 97hh on K85xhx6hh2x28:28 44 on QT4hxhTx30:51 44 (again) on 843rJccFORUM DISCUSSION: CLICK HEREhttp://twitter.com/thirdwalkinghttp://crushlivepoker.com