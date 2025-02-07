Third Man Walking No. 103: Poker Players and the Shifting Value of Money

Your correspondent wins some big pots at $5/$5/$10 but leaves the casino a bit frustrated. Then, he thinks about how poker players think about money.FORUM DISCUSSION: CLICK HERE0:19 $5/$5 and $5/$5/$10 session0:36 AQo all-in preflop1:46 K7o on 752rQss8sss3:09 QQ on 853rQccJccc6:31 AhKx on K95hhxTxTx10:22 QJdd on AJ5dxdKx4ddd13:34 AA (no heart) on J96rKhh8hhh14:50 I return to $5/$517:36 Poker players’ weird relationships to moneyhttp://twitter.com/thirdwalkinghttp://crushlivepoker.com