Spinoffs That Went Nowhere - Vidjagame Apocalypse 603
Once a game series reaches a certain level of success, spinoffs are inevitable; some of them spawn their own franchises, like Mega Man X, while others rapidly fizzle into obscurity, like Mega Man Soccer. This week, merritt k and TL Foster join us to celebrate five of the latter category, after which we'll get into Trombone Champ: Unflattened, Loco Motive, the Xbox Avatar app disappearing, and the games you felt the least fulfilled after beating. Please help support this week's guest by wishlisting merritt k's awesome soon-to-be-released game, Fledgling Manor: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3238510/Fledgling_Manor/ Question of the Week: What's your favorite spinoff (the more obscure, the better) from an established series? Break song is Nowhere Fast by Fire Inc. Vidjagame Apocalypse theme by Matthew Joseph Payne.
--------
2:33:43
Bruce Lee-Alikes - Vidjagame Apocalypse 602
Nov. 27 would be Bruce Lee's 84th birthday, and that's as good an excuse as any to get Anthony Abatte on for a howl-filled discussion of our favorite unauthorized Bruce Lee knockoffs in fighting games. Then we'll talk about STALKER 2, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Great God Grove, The Game Awards 2024 nominations, and the songs you associate with specific videogames (that didn't include them). Question of the Week: What’s the least fulfilled you've ever felt after finishing a game? Break song is Be Like Water by RZA. Vidjagame Apocalypse theme by Matthew Joseph Payne.
--------
2:32:17
Bring Down the House - Vidjagame Apocalypse 601
As much as videogames tend to be about wreaking havoc and wrecking stuff, there are relatively few that actually let you tear through and collapse the buildings that dot their landscapes. We're not sure why it took us 601 episodes to reach the topic of games where you can wreck buildings, but here we are, and after that we'll get into Tetris Forever, Rise of the Golden Idol, Slitterhead, Super Nintendo World news, and the game characters you wouldn't want to have over for Thanksgiving. Question of the Week: Is there a song you associate strongly with a specific videogame - whether because of its themes or a specific memory of playing them together - even thought it isn't actually connected to that game? Break song is Turn Down For What by DJ Snake and Lil Jon. Vidjagame Apocalypse theme by Matthew Joseph Payne.
--------
2:25:11
The Top 6 Top 5s - Vidjagame Apocalypse 600
We've somehow made it to 600 shows! To celebrate, TL Foster of Welcome to the Thing joins us for a laugh-filled Top 5 about previous Top 5s, and it's so big, it's a TOP 6! After that trip down memory lane, we'll talk more about Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania, Nintendo confirming backwards compatibility for the Switch successor, and your favorite moments from our 599 previous shows. Question of the Week: Who's a videogame character you’d hate to have Thanksgiving dinner with? (If outside the US, substitute any extremely stressful family holiday dinner of your choice.) Break song is Top That by Larry Weir and the cast of Teen Witch. Vidjagame Apocalypse theme by Matthew Joseph Payne.
--------
3:31:14
Ghost Hunt - Vidjagame Apocalypse 599
It's the day after Halloween, but we've got one last spooky show in us - this time about wandering ghosts you can find off the beaten path in games that aren't even about horror. With Tony Wilson of Framework along for the ride, we'll also talk about Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Clock Tower: Rewind, an Oregon Trail movie, and the games you wish other games would rip off more. Question of the Week: In honor of our 600th episode next week, what's a favorite moment of yours from our show? Break song is Ghostfire by Tiger Army. Vidjagame Apocalypse theme by Matthew Joseph Payne.