“AM I WASTING MY TIME?”

I talked to a caller living in the Czech Republic for like over an hour and a half. The conversation felt like it evolved significantly into a lot of things. It started very meta and then we got into the idea of wasted time, why he became a dad at 21, differences between life in Europe vs life in the US, and other stuff. It was a really good conversation. I don't know what else to tell you to convince you that it's worth listening to. But it is. I promise. What else are u gonna do? U can even do something else while you listen to it. Tits. I am a gecko.