On this episode I read viewer emails while pondering and ranting. The ponder topics include thirst traps, finding shit on the side of the road, a flu fetish, and a lot of ranting about GTA 6. And other stuff. Pls listen. The tooth fairy is not real and an asshole. I am a gecko. Send an email to [email protected]
