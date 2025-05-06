Powered by RND
Therapy Gecko
Therapy Gecko

Therapy Gecko
  • “MY MOM SOLD MY POKÉMON CARDS”
    A caller reflects on the effects his social masking has had on his life, how his mom stole $100k of Pokémon cards from him, how he got thru a rough divorce, and other things. He was a really interesting guy and it was a great call. Afterwards I go on a very long Dave Ramsey-esque rant to an 18 year old about living at home to save money. I might go get really into darts. I am a gecko. GET BONUS EPISODES: therapygecko.supercast.com FOLLOW ME ON GECKOGRAM: instagram.com/lyle4ever GET WEIRD EMAILS FROM ME SOMETIMES BY CLICKING HERE.Follow me on Twitch to get a notification for when I’m live taking calls. Usually Mondays and Wednesdays but a lot of other times too. twitch.tv/lyleforever See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:13:02
  • “AM I WASTING MY TIME?”
    I talked to a caller living in the Czech Republic for like over an hour and a half. The conversation felt like it evolved significantly into a lot of things. It started very meta and then we got into the idea of wasted time, why he became a dad at 21, differences between life in Europe vs life in the US, and other stuff. It was a really good conversation. I don’t know what else to tell you to convince you that it’s worth listening to. But it is. I promise. What else are u gonna do? U can even do something else while you listen to it. Tits. I am a gecko. GET BONUS EPISODES: therapygecko.supercast.com FOLLOW ME ON GECKOGRAM: instagram.com/lyle4ever GET WEIRD EMAILS FROM ME SOMETIMES BY CLICKING HERE.Follow me on Twitch to get a notification for when I’m live taking calls. Usually Mondays and Wednesdays but a lot of other times too. twitch.tv/lyleforever See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:46:18
  • “MY FRIEND’S HUSBAND IS SUS”
    A caller tries to figure out if her friend’s husband stole her debit card, I talk to a crane operator about the future of the world, and the guy from a few episodes ago who went insane in Alaska calls back in and we talk about the philosophy of absurdism and try not to go insane again. There is a wet sock in the bathtub. I am a gecko. GET BONUS EPISODES: therapygecko.supercast.com FOLLOW ME ON GECKOGRAM: instagram.com/lyle4ever GET WEIRD EMAILS FROM ME SOMETIMES BY CLICKING HERE.Follow me on Twitch to get a notification for when I’m live taking calls. Usually Mondays and Wednesdays but a lot of other times too. twitch.tv/lyleforeverSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:36:18
  • “MY MOM HATES MY POLY LIFESTYLE”
    I really liked this episode. You should listen to it. A caller’s mother disapproves of her polyamorous lifestyle, a caller works with AI to keep a “weed journal”, and I talk with a caller about how to become better than everyone else. It is time. I am a gecko. GET BONUS EPISODES: therapygecko.supercast.com FOLLOW ME ON GECKOGRAM: instagram.com/lyle4ever GET WEIRD EMAILS FROM ME SOMETIMES BY CLICKING HERE.Follow me on Twitch to get a notification for when I’m live taking calls. Usually Mondays and Wednesdays but a lot of other times too. twitch.tv/lyleforeverSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:43:16
  • GECKMAIL: “I HAVE A FETISH FOR SICKNESS”
    On this episode I read viewer emails while pondering and ranting. The ponder topics include thirst traps, finding shit on the side of the road, a flu fetish, and a lot of ranting about GTA 6. And other stuff. Pls listen. The tooth fairy is not real and an asshole. I am a gecko. Send an email to [email protected] to maybe have it possibly read on the show potentially. GET BONUS EPISODES: therapygecko.supercast.com FOLLOW ME ON GECKOGRAM: instagram.com/lyle4ever GET WEIRD EMAILS FROM ME SOMETIMES BY CLICKING HERE.Follow me on Twitch to get a notification for when I’m live taking calls. Usually Mondays and Wednesdays but a lot of other times too. twitch.tv/lyleforeverSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:37:45

About Therapy Gecko

An unlicensed lizard psychologist travels the universe talking to strangers about absolutely nothing. TO CALL THE GECKO: follow me on https://www.twitch.tv/lyleforever to get a notification for when I am taking calls. I am usually live Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays but lately a lot of other times too. I am a gecko.
