Lead MC of the legendary Cypress Hill, B-Real grew up in LA at the height of the drug war, initially on the street hustling side of things. Music took him out of that life, but when California began to legalize in 2016 B-Real got back into the game on the legitimate side. He found however what many early-adopting entrepreneurs are finding - the Federal ban means you can't use the banking system, and when you try and expand state to state you're faced with a byzantine maze of conflicting regulations. What all this means is that the people that were formerly operating outside the system - are finding that operating inside the system is something of a dead end. B-Real's companies employ hundreds of people in California, and could do so for thousands nationwide. But small operations like his can't afford the regulatory navigation, so are increasingly losing market share to bigger institutional players, or worse, being driven right back into the black market. A new episode of The War on Drugs will be available every Tuesday wherever you get your podcasts.The War on Drugs is a production of Lava for Good™ Podcasts and Stand Together Music in association with Signal Co. No1. Additional Notes:Because of federal restrictions, most banks won't work with cannabis businesses, forcing them to operate almost entirely in cash. This makes them easy targets for crime and creates huge financial challenges. Reforms are needed so legal businesses can use banks like any other industry— reducing crime, improving oversight, and keeping the public safer. To learn more, click here. High taxes, complex regulations, and expensive licensing don't just hurt legal cannabis businesses—they push consumers back into the black market. When legal products are too expensive or difficult to access, unregulated sales grow, putting people at greater risk from unsafe products and criminal activity. To learn more, click here. The podcast, its co-hosts, and its sponsors do not endorse or promote any specific products or companies discussed during the episode.