Erased: The Murder of Elma Sands

When Jeremy Scott confessed to the murder of Michelle Schofield, the State of Florida refused to believe him. In Bone Valley, Season 2, author Gilbert King digs deeper, uncovering chilling details of Jeremy’s past crimes and the darkness he’s carried with him. As their unlikely connection grows, Gilbert helps Jeremy confront the painful truths of his violent history while navigating the fractured relationship between Jeremy and the son he never knew. With new revelations and a search for redemption, the story takes unexpected turns—bringing haunting questions of justice, forgiveness, and the possibility of change. Gilbert King is the author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, Devil in the Grove, which led to the exonerations of four innocent men. Bone Valley Season 2 will be available every Wednesday beginning April 9 wherever you get your podcasts. Bone Valley is a production of Lava for Good Podcasts in association with Signal Co. No1.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.