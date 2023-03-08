Notes from America with Kai Wright is a show about the unfinished business of our history, and its grip on our future.
If You Go After Me, I'm Coming After You!
Former President Donald Trump’s latest indictment leaves a lot to unpack. We answer questions and take your calls.
Brian Lehrer, host of The Brian Lehrer Show, talks to Charlie Sykes, founder and editor-at-large and host of a podcast at The Bulwark, MSNBC contributor and author of How the Right Lost Its Mind (St. Martin's Press, 2017).
Brian also recently invited Kai and others on his show to read the full indictment. Listen to “Reading the Indictment of Donald Trump” here.
Send us your song for our summer playlist! What’s a song that represents your personal diaspora story? Go to notesfromamerica.org and click on the “RECORD” button to leave a voice note with your answer. Tell us the name of that song and the artist, and a 1-minute story that goes along with it. We’ll gather all of the songs and your stories in a Spotify playlist that we’ll update all summer.
Tell us what you think. Instagram and X (Twitter): @noteswithkai. Email us at [email protected]. Send us a voice message by recording yourself on your phone and emailing us, or going to Instagram and clicking on the link in our bio.
“Notes from America” airs live on Sunday evenings at 6pm ET. The podcast episodes are lightly edited from our live broadcasts. Tune into the show on Sunday nights via the stream on notesfromamerica.org.
8/10/2023
33:55
Critical Race Theory: What It Actually Means
Jelani Cobb, staff writer for The New Yorker, tells the fascinating story behind a provocative idea. Understanding the origins of Critical Race Theory is the first step in understanding the evolution of civil rights and whether racism could be a permanent fixture of society.
Then, producer Regina de Heer shares some listener submissions to our summer playlist project.
8/7/2023
51:54
When Barbie Stopped Being White
Until 1980, Barbie was always white. Mattel had made Black dolls before, but they were sidekicks to the brand’s main character with facial features that didn’t really distinguish them from the other dolls. Correspondent Tracie Hunte brings you the story of the first Black doll to have the name Barbie. Hear from:
Kitty Black Perkins, Mattel’s first Black designer who brought her own style and preferences to the task of creating the doll.
Lagueria Davis, director of Black Barbie: A Documentary, on what her research taught her about Mattel’s early efforts to be more representative.
8/3/2023
24:13
The Misunderstood Era of Crack Cocaine
What do you think of when you hear the term, “crack cocaine?” The drug is at the heart of an epidemic in the 1980’s that destroyed lives. But for writer Donovan X. Ramsey, a lot of our assumptions and understandings about this era are actually mistruths. So he wrote When Crack Was King: A People's History of a Misunderstood Era.
He tells Kai that the full truth reveals, “how deep the harm goes in America when it comes to anti-Blackness.”
7/31/2023
51:34
A Punk Rock Guide to Making a Scene
James Spooner made a documentary in 2003 called “Afro-Punk.” It was a defining film for a generation of young Black people who felt like outsiders. This fall, he’ll publish a collection he co-edited with Chris L. Terry called Black Punk Now. Hear his place in the story of punk rock and the future he’s helping young Black artists pave for themselves.
This episode is an installment of "Black History is Now."
