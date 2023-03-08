Notes from America with Kai Wright is a show about the unfinished business of our history, and its grip on our future.

Notes from America with Kai Wright is a show about the unfinished business of our history, and its grip on our future.

Critical Race Theory: What It Actually Means

If You Go After Me, I'm Coming After You!

About Notes from America with Kai Wright

Notes from America with Kai Wright is a show about the unfinished business of our history, and its grip on our future.