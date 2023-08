Notes from America with Kai Wright

When Barbie Stopped Being White

Until 1980, Barbie was always white. Mattel had made Black dolls before, but they were sidekicks to the brand's main character with facial features that didn't really distinguish them from the other dolls. Correspondent Tracie Hunte brings you the story of the first Black doll to have the name Barbie. Hear from: Kitty Black Perkins, Mattel's first Black designer who brought her own style and preferences to the task of creating the doll. Lagueria Davis, director of Black Barbie: A Documentary, on what her research taught her about Mattel's early efforts to be more representative. This episode was produced by Alana Casanova-Burgess and mixed by Mike Kutchman.