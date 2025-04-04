In this heartfelt and inspiring episode of The Unicorn Projects, Jenny, and Tina share a powerful conversation about the simple practices that keep them grounded in gratitude and love — even on the hardest days.The episode begins with a beautiful message from a listener, reminding us all why community and connection matter so much. From there, they open up about how they start their mornings with gratitude, how that practice shapes their mindset, and the ways they choose to lead with love in their daily lives.Plus, Amy asks the question we all want to know, "how did you two meet?"- Jenny, and Tina share the story of how they met, the love that blossomed, and the unforgettable moments that brought them together — proving that some people really do come into your life for a reason.This episode is a reminder that gratitude changes everything, love is always the answer, and the best stories are the ones we live together.✨ Visit theunicornprojects.com📞 Call in your questions: 844-605-LIFE📧 Email your questions: [email protected]
