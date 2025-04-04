Powered by RND
The Unicorn Projects
The Unicorn Projects

Society & Culture
The Unicorn Projects
  The Power of Showing Up
    In this episode of The Unicorn Projects, Jenny and Tina dive into the quiet courage it takes to simply show up—especially when life feels overwhelming or uncertain. Whether you're supporting a friend through illness, walking into a room where you're unsure if you belong, or facing a day you don’t feel ready for, showing up matters.Through honest conversation and heartfelt reflection, Jenny and Tina remind us that you don’t have to have all the answers to make a difference. Sometimes, just being there—with an open heart and a willing spirit—is the most powerful thing you can do.This episode is a reminder that your presence is enough. And with a little preparation and a lot of heart, you can be the light someone else needs.✨ Visit theunicornprojects.com📞 Call in your questions: 844-605-LIFE📧 Email your questions: [email protected] to The Unicorn Projects—where courage, creativity, and connection create something truly magical. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    38:06
  The Love that Shapes us
    In this emotional and beautifully layered episode of The Unicorn Projects, we begin with a simple phone call from a family friend seeking Tina’s signature advice on the perfect paint color. It’s a lighthearted moment that quickly gives way to chaos as an emergency alert shakes the scene: a nearby fire brings unexpected urgency to an already full day.Amid the uncertainty, Tina grounds the moment with her extraordinary vision. She shares the magic behind the upcoming remodel of studio 2A at Homeslice, from carefully chosen paint to butcher block countertops, cozy lighting, and even the plants that will breathe life into the space. Her eye for detail is only matched by her gift for connection. Whether it’s a family friend or a stranger in line at the store, Tina sees people. Really sees them.Then, the heart of the episode hits—when Tina opens up about her role model growing up. Her grandmother. What follows is an emotional, soul-stirring tribute that will have you reaching for tissues. It’s a reminder of the strength we inherit, the love that shapes us, and the quiet heroes who leave permanent marks on our hearts.This episode is a celebration of vision, vulnerability, and the beauty of showing up fully—especially when the world feels unpredictable.✨ Visit theunicornprojects.com📞 Call in your questions: 844-605-LIFE📧 Email your questions: [email protected] to The Unicorn Projects—where courage, creativity, and connection create something truly magical. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    55:54
  Jenny Discovers a Unicorn
    In this heartfelt and inspiring episode of The Unicorn Projects, Jenny, and Tina share a powerful conversation about the simple practices that keep them grounded in gratitude and love — even on the hardest days.The episode begins with a beautiful message from a listener, reminding us all why community and connection matter so much. From there, they open up about how they start their mornings with gratitude, how that practice shapes their mindset, and the ways they choose to lead with love in their daily lives.Plus, Amy asks the question we all want to know, "how did you two meet?"- Jenny, and Tina share the story of how they met, the love that blossomed, and the unforgettable moments that brought them together — proving that some people really do come into your life for a reason.This episode is a reminder that gratitude changes everything, love is always the answer, and the best stories are the ones we live together.✨ Visit theunicornprojects.com📞 Call in your questions: 844-605-LIFE📧 Email your questions: [email protected] to The Unicorn Projects — where real stories, real love, and real connection remind you that magic is everywhere. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1:08:36
  The Wait is Over
    In this heartfelt and inspiring premiere episode of The Unicorn Projects, Amy Rose sits down with the incredible Jenny and Tina—two powerhouse women whose authenticity, strength, and humor have made them a viral sensation on TikTok.We dive into the meaning behind Tina’s nickname, “The Unicorn,” and what makes her story so unique. From daily life to life-changing moments, Jenny and Tina share their journey with raw honesty and an infectious sense of purpose. You'll get a behind-the-scenes look at their rise to viral fame and the deeper mission that fuels The Unicorn Projects.This episode sets the stage for what listeners can expect from the podcast—real stories, uplifting messages, and a community built on courage, connection, and hope.✨ Visit theunicornprojects.com 📞 Call in your questions: 844-605-LIFE 📧 Email your questions: [email protected] to The Unicorn Projects—where you're reminded that you're never alone, and magic is real. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    31:22
  Introduction
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    0:23

About The Unicorn Projects

Welcome to The Unicorn Projects, where inspiration and advice converge to create a vibrant community of learners. Join us on this journey to engage, connect, and grow together. Each episode, we dive into fascinating topics and conversations that resonate with the heart. From authentic stories to insightful discussions, our podcast is your go-to place for engaging and meaningful content. Whether you're looking for a bit of joy, a spark of creativity, or just a comforting voice, we've got you covered. Sit back, relax and enjoy the show! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
