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The Ultimate Intimacy Podcast
Nick and Amy with The Ultimate Intimacy App
Latest episode
512 episodes
509. I've Told You What I Need... So Why Does Nothing Change? Therapist Interview10/02/2026 | 31 mins.Have you ever looked at your spouse and thought, “How many times do I have to say this before something actually changes?”
You’ve explained what you need. You’ve tried being nice about it. You’ve brought it up during a calm conversation. You’ve probably brought it up during a not so calm conversation too.
You’ve told them you need more affection. More help. More communication. More initiation. More appreciation. More quality time. More intimacy. More effort.
They say they hear you.
Maybe they even promise to do better.
And then... a week later, you’re right back where you started.
So what do you do when your spouse KNOWS what you need, or you think they know what you need, but nothing seems to change?
In this episode of the Ultimate Intimacy Podcast, Nick and Amy sit down with marriage therapist Austin Ellis, LMFT, to talk about one of the most frustrating patterns in marriage: feeling like you’ve communicated your needs clearly, but your spouse still isn’t responding.
We’re digging into why spouses can hear the exact same conversation completely differently, why repeating yourself and asking them if that is what they mean can help clarify things, and what couples can do when one spouse feels ignored while the other feels constantly criticized.
We also talk about the difference between hearing your spouse and truly understanding them, why some requests never seem to “stick,” and how to communicate your needs in a way that actually creates connection instead of another argument.
And yes... we’re talking about intimacy too. Because when a husband or wife repeatedly says, “I need to feel wanted,” “I need more affection,” “I need you to initiate,” or “I need emotional connection first,” and nothing changes, resentment and rejection can start piling up FAST.
If you’ve ever thought:
“I’ve already told you this 100 times!”
“Why do I have to keep asking?”
“Why does it feel like what I need doesn’t matter?”
Or even...
“My spouse keeps telling me what they need, but I honestly don’t know what they want me to DO differently!”
This episode is for BOTH of you.
Because sometimes the problem isn’t that your spouse doesn’t care.
Sometimes the problem is that the two of you are speaking, listening, interpreting and responding in completely different ways.
And THAT is something you can change.
Join Nick, Amy and Austin for a fun, honest and incredibly relatable conversation about how to finally get out of the “I’ve told you a million times!” cycle and start creating real change in your marriage.
Join the cruise registration VIP list HERE
🔥 Haven’t checked out the Ultimate Intimacy App yet? Now’s the perfect time! Find “Ultimate Intimacy” in the app stores or visit ultimateintimacy.com
and discover how to bring real connection, excitement, and fun back into your marriage. It’s FREE to download, and with close to 1 million happy users, it’s no wonder couples are raving about it!
💥 Want to spice things up in your relationship? YES, PLEASE! CLICK HERE
to explore our amazing products!
Stay connected with us on Instagram @ultimateintimacyapp
for app updates, fun polls, giveaways, daily marriage quotes, and more.
Got thoughts, questions, or topics you want us to cover on future episodes? Shoot us an email at amy@ultimateintimacy.com
We love hearing from you! And don’t forget to leave us a review, it really helps us keep bringing you content that strengthens your marriage.
Enjoy the podcast or have some feedback for us? Shoot us a message!
508. All Of The Negative Things That Can Happen From "Not Talking About It" In Marriage09/29/2026 | 31 mins.We’ve talked a lot on the podcast and in our newsletters about what to do when your spouse doesn’t want to talk. But what we haven’t really done is explore all the ways “not talking about it” can negatively impact a marriage—and trust us, there are a lot.
In this episode of the Ultimate Intimacy Podcast, Nick and Amy dive deep into the ripple effects that happen when one spouse shuts down communication. From emotional distance and resentment to sexual disconnect and lost trust, we break down each consequence and explain why ignoring issues doesn’t make them go away.
If you’re in a marriage where difficult conversations feel impossible, or you find yourself avoiding talking to your spouse and having good communication, this episode is a must-listen. You’ll walk away understanding why it matters so much to engage, and how even small steps toward communication can begin to heal your relationship.
Tune in and learn:
How not talking creates emotional walls between you and your spouse
Why unresolved conflict can harm intimacy and trust
How avoidance can affect your physical connection and daily interactions
Practical ways to encourage safe, honest conversations
Don’t miss this episode if you want to stop letting silence undermine your marriage and start building the intimacy and connection you both deserve.
🔥 Haven’t checked out the Ultimate Intimacy App yet? Now’s the perfect time! Find “Ultimate Intimacy” in the app stores or visit ultimateintimacy.com
and discover how to bring real connection, excitement, and fun back into your marriage. It’s FREE to download, and with close to 1 million happy users, it’s no wonder couples are raving about it!
And guess what? After a year of development, we just released the brand-new UandI App—designed to take your marriage to the next level. Click HERE.
💥 Want to spice things up in your relationship? YES, PLEASE! CLICK HERE
to explore our amazing products!
Stay connected with us on Instagram @ultimateintimacyapp
for app updates, fun polls, giveaways, daily marriage quotes, and more.
Got thoughts, questions, or topics you want us to cover on future episodes? Shoot us an email at amy@ultimateintimacy.com
We love hearing from you! And don’t forget to leave us a review, it really helps us keep bringing you content that strengthens your marriage.
Enjoy the podcast or have some feedback for us? Shoot us a message!
507. Part 2 - A Listeners Email - When A Good Husband Is Fulfilling ALL Of His Wives Needs, But Still Gets No Effort From Her09/25/2026 | 39 mins.In this part 2 episode we continue our discussions about a listeners email with therapist Austin about what happens when one spouse is giving everything they have to the marriage but still feels unwanted, unimportant, and completely alone? If you haven't listened to episode 505 yet, listen to that one first.
Join the cruise registration VIP list HERE
🔥 Haven’t checked out the Ultimate Intimacy App yet? Now’s the perfect time! Find “Ultimate Intimacy” in the app stores or visit ultimateintimacy.com
and discover how to bring real connection, excitement, and fun back into your marriage. It’s FREE to download, and with close to 1 million happy users, it’s no wonder couples are raving about it!
💥 Want to spice things up in your relationship? YES, PLEASE! CLICK HERE
to explore our amazing products!
Stay connected with us on Instagram @ultimateintimacyapp
for app updates, fun polls, giveaways, daily marriage quotes, and more.
Got thoughts, questions, or topics you want us to cover on future episodes? Shoot us an email at amy@ultimateintimacy.com
We love hearing from you! And don’t forget to leave us a review, it really helps us keep bringing you content that strengthens your marriage.
Enjoy the podcast or have some feedback for us? Shoot us a message!
506. 8 Reasons To Initiate Even If You Are NOT In The Mood: does the lower drive spouse have responsibility for creating passion?09/22/2026 | 18 mins.Who usually initiates sexual intimacy in your marriage? If the answer is almost always the same spouse, this episode could be a game changer for your relationship.
Initiating sex is about so much more than sex. It communicates desire, attraction, love, and reassurance. It tells your spouse, “I still choose you. I still want you.” When only one spouse initiates, they may begin to feel unwanted, rejected, or like intimacy only happens because they ask for it.
In this episode, Nick and Amy discuss why both husbands and wives need to take turns initiating, even when one spouse naturally has a higher desire. They share how initiation can strengthen confidence, create anticipation, reduce feelings of rejection, and bring more passion into your marriage.
They also talk about:
• Why being pursued matters to both husbands and wives
• How always being the one who initiates can become frustrating
• How taking more initiative can completely change your marriage
Your spouse does not only want you to agree to intimacy. They want to feel wanted by you.
If you want more connection, confidence, excitement, and passion in your marriage, it may be time to stop waiting for your spouse to make the first move.
Listen to this episode and discover why initiating sexual intimacy could be one of the simplest and most powerful ways to transform your marriage.
🔥 Haven’t checked out the Ultimate Intimacy App yet? Now’s the perfect time! Find “Ultimate Intimacy” in the app stores or visit ultimateintimacy.com
and discover how to bring real connection, excitement, and fun back into your marriage. It’s FREE to download, and with close to 1 million happy users, it’s no wonder couples are raving about it!
💥 Want to spice things up in your relationship? YES, PLEASE! CLICK HERE
to explore our amazing products!
Stay connected with us on Instagram @ultimateintimacyapp
for app updates, fun polls, giveaways, daily marriage quotes, and more.
Got thoughts, questions, or topics you want us to cover on future episodes? Shoot us an email at amy@ultimateintimacy.com
We love hearing from you! And don’t forget to leave us a review, it really helps us keep bringing you content that strengthens your marriage.
Enjoy the podcast or have some feedback for us? Shoot us a message!
505. A Listeners Email - When A Good Husband Is Fulfilling ALL Of His Wives Needs, But Still Gets No Effort From Her09/18/2026 | 38 mins.What happens when one spouse is giving everything they have to the marriage but still feels unwanted, unimportant, and completely alone?
In this powerful episode of the Ultimate Intimacy Podcast, Nick and Amy sit down with marriage therapist Austin to discuss a listener’s deeply honest letter about the emotional and sexual intimacy gap. They explore why husbands need to feel pursued and desired too, how one spouse can become comfortable while the other quietly suffers, and why regular sex does not always make someone feel truly wanted.
You will also learn how childhood experiences, fear, shame, resentment, and different definitions of love can cause a spouse to emotionally or sexually check out without fully recognizing the damage being done. Austin shares how to approach a disconnected spouse with vulnerability instead of anger, create a shared vision for your marriage, and invite each other into something better.
Marriage requires two people who are willing to love, grow, sacrifice, and stay engaged. If you have ever wondered, “How do I get my spouse to care?” or felt like you are the only one fighting for your marriage, this honest and hope filled conversation is one you will not want to miss.
Join the couples cruise registration VIP list HERE
🔥 Haven’t checked out the Ultimate Intimacy App yet? Now’s the perfect time! Find “Ultimate Intimacy” in the app stores or visit ultimateintimacy.com
and discover how to bring real connection, excitement, and fun back into your marriage. It’s FREE to download, and with close to 1 million happy users, it’s no wonder couples are raving about it!
💥 Want to spice things up in your relationship? YES, PLEASE! CLICK HERE
to explore our amazing products!
Stay connected with us on Instagram @ultimateintimacyapp
for app updates, fun polls, giveaways, daily marriage quotes, and more.
Got thoughts, questions, or topics you want us to cover on future episodes? Shoot us an email at amy@ultimateintimacy.com
We love hearing from you! And don’t forget to leave us a review, it really helps us keep bringing you content that strengthens your marriage.
Enjoy the podcast or have some feedback for us? Shoot us a message!
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About The Ultimate Intimacy Podcast
Nick and Amy are the creators and owners of the Ultimate Intimacy App and brand. They dive into all the tough topics regarding sexual and emotional intimacy, and discuss the things that most couples deal with regularly in marriage, that are seldom talked about on other podcasts. They are raw, unscripted, personal, and Nick will most likely say things he will regret ;) They have been married over 22 years and have 4 kids, 3 dogs, and share their own life experiences and trials that have helped them transform their own relationship. They are on a mission to help couples not just survive in marriage, but thrive in marriage.Their podcast is focused on helping you find "Ultimate Intimacy" in your relationship both in and out of the bedroom. Also, for a great resource to help transform your relationship, check out the Ultimate Intimacy App at ultimateintimacy.comPodcast website
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