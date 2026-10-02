Have you ever looked at your spouse and thought, “How many times do I have to say this before something actually changes?”

You’ve explained what you need. You’ve tried being nice about it. You’ve brought it up during a calm conversation. You’ve probably brought it up during a not so calm conversation too.

You’ve told them you need more affection. More help. More communication. More initiation. More appreciation. More quality time. More intimacy. More effort.

They say they hear you.

Maybe they even promise to do better.

And then... a week later, you’re right back where you started.

So what do you do when your spouse KNOWS what you need, or you think they know what you need, but nothing seems to change?

In this episode of the Ultimate Intimacy Podcast, Nick and Amy sit down with marriage therapist Austin Ellis, LMFT, to talk about one of the most frustrating patterns in marriage: feeling like you’ve communicated your needs clearly, but your spouse still isn’t responding.

We’re digging into why spouses can hear the exact same conversation completely differently, why repeating yourself and asking them if that is what they mean can help clarify things, and what couples can do when one spouse feels ignored while the other feels constantly criticized.

We also talk about the difference between hearing your spouse and truly understanding them, why some requests never seem to “stick,” and how to communicate your needs in a way that actually creates connection instead of another argument.

And yes... we’re talking about intimacy too. Because when a husband or wife repeatedly says, “I need to feel wanted,” “I need more affection,” “I need you to initiate,” or “I need emotional connection first,” and nothing changes, resentment and rejection can start piling up FAST.

If you’ve ever thought:

“I’ve already told you this 100 times!”

“Why do I have to keep asking?”

“Why does it feel like what I need doesn’t matter?”

Or even...

“My spouse keeps telling me what they need, but I honestly don’t know what they want me to DO differently!”

This episode is for BOTH of you.

Because sometimes the problem isn’t that your spouse doesn’t care.

Sometimes the problem is that the two of you are speaking, listening, interpreting and responding in completely different ways.

And THAT is something you can change.

Join Nick, Amy and Austin for a fun, honest and incredibly relatable conversation about how to finally get out of the “I’ve told you a million times!” cycle and start creating real change in your marriage.

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Got thoughts, questions, or topics you want us to cover on future episodes? Shoot us an email at amy@ultimateintimacy.com

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