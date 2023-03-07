Tim Ballard, Author, Historian, and founder of Operation Underground Railroad, shares an inside view on his years of experience in rescuing children from the ho...
Sound of Freedom: Key Artifacts
In the first episode of The Tim Ballard Podcast, Tim shares with us the insider details about the key artifacts that were used in the upcoming film, Sound of Freedom! Click the link below to watch the latest Sound of Freedom trailer! https://youtu.be/FiZgs7dyBZgPurchase your tickets using the link below! https://www.angel.com › ticketshttps://thespearfund.org/https://ourrescue.org/https://thenazarenefund.org/https://libertyandlight.org/Instagram: @timballard89
Tim Ballard, Author, Historian, and founder of Operation Underground Railroad, shares an inside view on his years of experience in rescuing children from the horrors of human trafficking, insights into the American Covenant and History, and more.