The Mega Fly Roast

Welcome back to The Spotburn Podcast, and this time, we’re turning up the heat! Episode 38 is The Mega Fly Roast, where we bring the spiciest critiques yet. You asked for it, and we delivered—no holding back this time.To help us crank up the honesty, we’ve got our good buddy Gabe Parkin in the studio. He told us we were being too nice on previous fly roasts, so we made it our mission to go all-in. Flies will be roasted. Egos will be tested. And yes, we even made The Wall of Fame and Wall of Shame official.--🔥 In this episode:Why we decided to raise the stakes on the Fly RoastIntroducing the new Wall of Fame rules—unanimous votes only!A lineup of five wild and unique fly submissions from listenersFrom innovation to disaster—breaking down the craftsmanship, materials, and fishability of each pattern100-inch muskies?? Debunking the wildest musky myth we've heardGabe’s quick tip that will change the way you trim your Buford heads foreverA surprise Quick Trip food hack you didn’t know you needed--🔥 Did any flies make the Wall of Fame? Which ones crashed and burned? Watch to find out!📩 Got a fly you want roasted? Get all the details and find out how athttps://muskyfool.com/pages/the-fly-roast👕 Need some fresh gear? We got you covered, check us out atMuskyFool.com🔔 Subscribe & Hit the Bell so you never miss an episode!Thank you to all of our listeners for tuning in, subscribing, sharing, and spreading the good word. Follow us on Instagram @muskyfool and check out our YouTube channel.And be sure to check out MuskyFool.com !Have fun out there on the water ya'll!- Dan & JoshMuskyFool.comInstagram: @muskyfoolYouTube: Musky Fool Fly Fishing Co.Facebook: Musky Fool Fly Fishing Co.