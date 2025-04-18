Powered by RND
The Spot Burn Podcast

Musky Fool Fly Fishing Co.
The Spot Burn Podcast
  • Part 2 - Will Brook Trout Survive? Inside the Urgent Fight to Save Wisconsin's Waters! - With Paul Cunningham
    Welcome back to the Spot Burn Podcast, brought to you by Musky Fool! In Part 2 of this episode, hosts Dan and Josh continue their in‐depth discussion with fisheries ecologist Paul Cunningham as they explore how evolving management practices and new scientific insights are reshaping the way Wisconsin protects its native brook trout. This conversation delves into the challenges and innovative strategies behind habitat restoration, watershed partnerships, and long‑term conservation planning in the face of climate change.--In This Episode:Changing Approaches in Trout Habitat Management:Old practices—like narrowing streams and trout stamp projects—favored brown trout. Now, efforts focus on maintaining natural stream structure with longer pools, gentler runs, and forested riparian zones.The Impact of Habitat Modification:Historical projects in the Driftless Area shifted competition against native brook trout, prompting a rethink to foster brook trout resilience.The Brook Trout Reserve Program – Origins & Goals:Paul outlines how USGS climate models and catch data filtered 1800 sub‑watersheds down to 54 priority reserves representing the most resilient brook trout habitats.Data-Driven Selection & Future Projections:Advanced modeling and field data identify the top 20% of brook trout habitats that can sustain populations despite climate challenges.Adaptation Strategies & Collaborative Efforts:Key tools include riparian reforestation, improved fish passage at road crossings, and best practices in agriculture and forestry—built on partnerships with conservation organizations and local agencies.Institutional & Community Involvement:Long‑term success depends on strong institutional frameworks and the active engagement of informed anglers as resource stewards.Stream Bank Protection Program Revisited:A look back at the late 1980s program that secured perpetual riparian easements, laying the groundwork for today’s conservation efforts.Future Outlook & Measuring Success:The episode concludes with goals for persistent, naturally reproducing brook trout, healthier watersheds, and the positive impact of collaborative conservation partnerships.--Relevant Links:Wisconsin DNR Fisheries:https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/Wisconsin Brook Trout Reserves:https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/fishing/trout/BrookTroutReservesBrook Trout Reserves Story Map: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/1d5dc22ef07e4da7bbd92718206faf23Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts:https://wicci.wisc.edu/For more information on Brook Trout Reserves in Wisconsin, contact Paul Cunningham at [email protected] or Bradd Sims at [email protected] or send a message to [email protected] Connected:👕 Need some fresh gear? We got you covered, check us out atMuskyFool.com🔔 Subscribe & Hit the Bell so you never miss an episode!Thank you to all of our listeners for tuning in, subscribing, sharing, and spreading the good word. Follow us on Instagram @muskyfool and check out our YouTube channel.And be sure to check out MuskyFool.com !Have fun out there on the water ya'll!- Dan & JoshMuskyFool.comInstagram: @muskyfoolYouTube: Musky Fool Fly Fishing Co.Facebook: Musky Fool Fly Fishing Co.
    1:28:51
  • Will Brook Trout Survive? Inside the Urgent Fight to Save Wisconsin's Waters! - With Paul Cunningham, Part 1
    Welcome to another episode of the Spot Burn Podcast, brought to you by Musky Fool! In this episode, hosts Dan and Josh sit down with fisheries ecologist Paul Cunningham from the Wisconsin DNR to discuss the Brook Trout Reserves Program and the future of Wisconsin’s native brook trout. Join us for an in-depth conversation on climate change, habitat conservation, and the challenges of managing one of the state’s most iconic cold-water species. Make sure to tune in for part 2!--In This Episode:Meet Paul Cunningham:Learn about Paul’s journey from rural southern Wisconsin to becoming a key figure in fisheries management since 1992.Brook Trout Reserves Program:Discover how the program aims to protect native brook trout from the impacts of warming stream temperatures and climate change.Climate Change & Habitat Loss:Paul explains the science behind rising CO2 levels, stream temperature increases, and the projection that up to two-thirds of brook trout habitat may be lost by mid-century.Fisheries Management & Master Planning:Insight into how long-term master planning and public access initiatives are shaping the future of Wisconsin’s aquatic resources.Genetics & Hatchery Influence:A candid discussion on how hatchery introgression has affected the genetic diversity of brook trout and what it means for conservation.Angler Perspectives:Hear about the interplay between brown and brook trout, and how the shifting dynamics affect recreational fishing in Wisconsin.Big Fish Talk:The hosts and Paul touch on record-sized brook trout and the ongoing efforts to map and preserve quality trout streams.--Relevant Links:Wisconsin DNR Fisheries:https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/Wisconsin Brook Trout Reserves:https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/fishing/trout/BrookTroutReservesBrook Trout Reserves Story Map: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/1d5dc22ef07e4da7bbd92718206faf23Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts:https://wicci.wisc.edu/For more information on Brook Trout Reserves in Wisconsin, contact Paul Cunningham at [email protected] or Bradd Sims at [email protected] or send a message to [email protected] Connected:👕 Need some fresh gear? We got you covered, check us out atMuskyFool.com🔔 Subscribe & Hit the Bell so you never miss an episode!Thank you to all of our listeners for tuning in, subscribing, sharing, and spreading the good word. Follow us on Instagram @muskyfool and check out our YouTube channel.And be sure to check out MuskyFool.com !Have fun out there on the water ya'll!- Dan & JoshMuskyFool.comInstagram: @muskyfoolYouTube: Musky Fool Fly Fishing Co.Facebook: Musky Fool Fly Fishing Co.
    1:05:11
  • The Mega Fly Roast
    Welcome back to The Spotburn Podcast, and this time, we’re turning up the heat! Episode 38 is The Mega Fly Roast, where we bring the spiciest critiques yet. You asked for it, and we delivered—no holding back this time.To help us crank up the honesty, we’ve got our good buddy Gabe Parkin in the studio. He told us we were being too nice on previous fly roasts, so we made it our mission to go all-in. Flies will be roasted. Egos will be tested. And yes, we even made The Wall of Fame and Wall of Shame official.--🔥 In this episode:Why we decided to raise the stakes on the Fly RoastIntroducing the new Wall of Fame rules—unanimous votes only!A lineup of five wild and unique fly submissions from listenersFrom innovation to disaster—breaking down the craftsmanship, materials, and fishability of each pattern100-inch muskies?? Debunking the wildest musky myth we've heardGabe’s quick tip that will change the way you trim your Buford heads foreverA surprise Quick Trip food hack you didn’t know you needed--🔥 Did any flies make the Wall of Fame? Which ones crashed and burned? Watch to find out!📩 Got a fly you want roasted? Get all the details and find out how athttps://muskyfool.com/pages/the-fly-roast👕 Need some fresh gear? We got you covered, check us out atMuskyFool.com🔔 Subscribe & Hit the Bell so you never miss an episode!Thank you to all of our listeners for tuning in, subscribing, sharing, and spreading the good word. Follow us on Instagram @muskyfool and check out our YouTube channel.And be sure to check out MuskyFool.com !Have fun out there on the water ya'll!- Dan & JoshMuskyFool.comInstagram: @muskyfoolYouTube: Musky Fool Fly Fishing Co.Facebook: Musky Fool Fly Fishing Co.
    1:09:07
  • KY River Classic, Flooding, and Locating Water
    Josh and Dan are live from Kentucky for the second annual Kentucky River Muskie Classic! In this episode, they break down day one of the tournament, discuss the extreme flooding conditions affecting both the fishing and local communities in Kentucky, and dive into the broader conservation challenges facing fisheries. Plus, they roast a couple of listener-submitted flies in the 3rd fly roast and share some tournament strategies for high-water conditions.Topics Covered:🎣 Kentucky River Muskie Classic – Recap of day one, conditions, and top teams so far🌊 Flooding in Kentucky – Impacts on fisheries and local communities💰 Funding Cuts & Conservation – What’s happening at state and federal levels🦌 Fly Roast #3 – Unique fly submissions, including one made with bison fur💡 Quick Tip – Using land maps instead of fishing maps when waters are floodedArticles discussed:➡️ FEMA Article - President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Kentuckyhttps://www.fema.gov/press-release/20250225/president-donald-j-trump-approves-major-disaster-declaration-kentucky➡️ Fur Ban in Washington Article -Fur Ban Bill Narrowly Passes Committee in Washingtonhttps://congressionalsportsmen.org/news/fur-ban-bill-narrowly-passes-committee-in-washington/--💡 Got a story, or topic you want us to cover? Drop it in the comments and as always check us out at MuskyFool.com🔥 Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for to support and help the Spot Burn podcast grow!#SpotBurnPodcast #flyfishing  #muskyfishing  #troutfishing  #fishinggear  #fishingtips  #conservationThank you to all of our listeners for tuning in, subscribing, sharing, and spreading the good word. Follow us on Instagram @muskyfool and check out our YouTube channel.And be sure to check out MuskyFool.com !Have fun out there on the water ya'll!- Dan & JoshMuskyFool.comInstagram: @muskyfoolYouTube: Musky Fool Fly Fishing Co.Facebook: Musky Fool Fly Fishing Co.
    1:20:53
  • Hoss' 2024 Guide Season and Fly Roast #2
    Dan & Josh are back for episode 36 of the Spot Burn Podcast, and this one’s packed with action! We’re joined by none other than Nick "Hoss" Gelerstedt, musky guide and all-around hammer, for an epic conversation.🔥 In This Episode:🎣 Livescope Fodder – More hot takes on the hottest tech in fishing🚔 CT Fly Shop Break-In – A police officer? Really?📍 KY Predictions – What’s coming this season?🔥 Our 2nd Roast – Who’s in the hot seat this time?https://muskyfool.com/pages/the-fly-roast?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=product_shelf🎙 The Main Event – A deep dive into musky fishing with Nick GelerstedtDon’t miss this one—hit LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, and drop a comment!As always check us out at:MuskyFool.comThank you to all of our listeners for tuning in, subscribing, sharing, and spreading the good word. Follow us on Instagram @muskyfool and check out our YouTube channel.And be sure to check out MuskyFool.com !Have fun out there on the water ya'll!- Dan & JoshMuskyFool.comInstagram: @muskyfoolYouTube: Musky Fool Fly Fishing Co.Facebook: Musky Fool Fly Fishing Co.
    1:56:35

About The Spot Burn Podcast

The Spot Burn Podcast, presented by Musky Fool. Where we spot burn everything BUT fishing spots. As musky fly anglers, we're already crazy, and on this podcast we won't hold anything back, taking a deep dive into some of the most pressing, important, and sometimes untouchable topics in our industry. Equal parts educational, investigative, and fun. We hope you enjoy! Hosted by Dan Donovan and Josh Smeltzer. 
