The Bettor Life: Bettor Than Ever

Scott Stratten on poker tournaments, Balatro and Vegas
The Bettor Life is back and bettor than ever. Scott Stratten is the first guest for this new endeavor. Scott and Tim have a nice, long conversation about poker tournaments, Vegas, Balatro and much more.
--------
1:53:21
Bettor Than Ever
It's time for a fresh start. It's time to start a new path. This is The Bettor Life and it's Bettor than Ever.
--------
9:51
2024 Casino Gaming with Josh Duffy
The second of two "relaunch" episodes featuring audio from "Not the Finale" series in the original Bettor Life feed. This time with Josh Duffy of Crap Vegas to discuss casino gaming.
--------
1:15:14
2024 Sports Betting and Year-in-Gambling Review with Captain Jack and Mark DeVol
The Bettor Life is relaunching under the tag-line "Bettor Than Ever." If you're new, this is a great example of our content. If you've followed The Bettor Life for a while, sit tight, new original content is coming shortly.