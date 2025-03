Trailer | The things we do to survive

TENACITY is a survival skills podcast inspired by Tom Clancy's The Division 2. Join Dr. Bradley Garrett each week as he shares practical tips on everything from collecting water, to bugging in, to building your own earth oven. And for players of the game among you, explore and you may well find a few episodes directly in-game ! An original Ubisoft series, produced by Paradiso Media.Written & hosted by: Bradley GarrettMixing and editing: Adrien Le Blond, Jimmy Bardin, Theo, JonMusic: UPM, Sam/Gero Pre-existing music: Illustration: © Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights ReservedCreative director: Axelle GobbertProducer: Abi McNeilExecutive producers Ubisoft: Etienne Bouvier, Julien FabreExecutive producers Paradiso Media: Benoit Dunaigre, Lorenzo Benedetti, Louis Daboussy, Emi Norris