Each week, host Mark Roberge (Sr. Lecturer at Harvard Business School, Co-Founder at Stage 2 Capital, Founding CRO at HubSpot) talks with the most successful sales leaders in tech to find out the science behind scaling a company's revenue and sales.
How to Integrate Your First Sales Hire w/ Kyle Parrish (VP of Sales, Figma)
OK. You’re moving from founder selling to your first sales hire. Great work. Now, how exactly do you integrate that new hire into your existing organization?
Host Mark Roberge is joined by Kyle Parrish (VP of Sales, Figma) to discuss being the first sales hire at Figma. Not only that, but Kyle was also the third sales hire at Dropbox. In this episode learn more about:
Building a unique sales culture
Leveraging trends to find opportunities to disrupt
How to align the engineering/product team with sales
Avoiding the recency effect
The Dropbox sales team experiment disaster
How Figma approaches AI
6/21/2023
34:51
Introducing... The Science of Scaling
So look, there’s reams of research that show as an ecosystem, we’re not very good at scaling revenue and sales.
Each week, host Mark Roberge (Sr. Lecturer at Harvard Business School, Stage 2 Capital, fmr CRO at HubSpot) is talking with the folks who’ve scaled the most successful sales teams in tech to give us the answers.
Hear from CROs and sales leaders like Aliisa Rosenthal (OpenAI), Oliver Jay (Asana), Kyle Parrish (Figma), Jay LeBoeuf (Descript), and more.
Each week, host Mark Roberge (Sr. Lecturer at Harvard Business School, Co-Founder at Stage 2 Capital, Founding CRO at HubSpot) talks with the most successful sales leaders in tech to find out the science behind scaling a company’s revenue and sales.
