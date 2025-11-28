When Normal Labs Lie: A Functional Medicine Wake-Up Call with Chelsey Leveling
11/28/2025 | 31 mins.
You’re exhausted. Your labs are “normal.” Your doctor says you’re fine — but you know you’re not.In this powerful episode, Dr. Trish sits down with Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner and Functional Medicine expert Chelsey Leveling], who shares her own story of being failed by conventional care — and how it led her to uncover the deeper answers most providers miss.Together, they unpack why symptoms like fatigue, anxiety, hormonal imbalance, and chronic bloat are often dismissed, misdiagnosed, or medicated instead of investigated — and what it actually takes to get to the root of what's going on.
Your Child’s Not Broken — The System Is: An Integrative Approach to Pediatric Mental Health
11/14/2025 | 41 mins.
In this episode, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner and Mental Health Specialist Melissa Smith exposes how the current system overdiagnoses, overmedicates, and overlooks the real root causes.
Inside the Mind: What Drives Human Behavior with Dr. Dorothy Novitskie
11/08/2025 | 40 mins.
In this episode of the Root Cause Reset Podcast, host Trish Schneider talks with Dr. Dorothy Novitskie, a forensic and clinical psychologist, about her journey into forensic psychology, the realities of working in correctional settings, and what her work reveals about trauma, resilience, and human behavior.
The Root Cause Reset