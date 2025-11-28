Open app
The Root Cause Reset
The Root Cause Reset
Patricia Schneider
Health & Wellness
    When Normal Labs Lie: A Functional Medicine Wake-Up Call with Chelsey Leveling

    11/28/2025 | 31 mins.

    You’re exhausted. Your labs are “normal.” Your doctor says you’re fine — but you know you’re not.In this powerful episode, Dr. Trish sits down with Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner and Functional Medicine expert Chelsey Leveling], who shares her own story of being failed by conventional care — and how it led her to uncover the deeper answers most providers miss.Together, they unpack why symptoms like fatigue, anxiety, hormonal imbalance, and chronic bloat are often dismissed, misdiagnosed, or medicated instead of investigated — and what it actually takes to get to the root of what's going on.

    Your Child’s Not Broken — The System Is: An Integrative Approach to Pediatric Mental Health

    11/14/2025 | 41 mins.

    In this episode, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner and Mental Health Specialist Melissa Smith exposes how the current system overdiagnoses, overmedicates, and overlooks the real root causes.

    Inside the Mind: What Drives Human Behavior with Dr. Dorothy Novitskie

    11/08/2025 | 40 mins.

    In this episode of the Root Cause Reset Podcast, host Trish Schneider talks with Dr. Dorothy Novitskie, a forensic and clinical psychologist, about her journey into forensic psychology, the realities of working in correctional settings, and what her work reveals about trauma, resilience, and human behavior.

About The Root Cause Reset

You don’t need another quick fix. You need answers. On The Root Cause Reset, I blend my expertise in psychiatry and functional medicine with lived experience as a mom, clinician, and survivor of life’s hardest seasons. Each episode cuts through the noise to uncover the hidden drivers of mental health struggles from inflammation and nutrition to trauma and toxic stress. You’ll learn: How to parent without repeating old wounds How your gut health impacts anxiety and mood The real reasons you’re exhausted (and how to fix it) What traditional medicine overlooks when it comes to healing This isn’t about managing symptoms. It’s about transforming your health, your mind, and your family from the inside out.
Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Mental Health

