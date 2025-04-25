Ali Kashani on the Future of Last-Mile Logistics

Our guest this week is Ali Kashani, co-founder and CEO of Serve Robotics, who discusses the company's impressive growth, including a 700% revenue increase, and plans to scale their fleet of delivery robots significantly. He shares insights on partnerships, particularly with Magna for manufacturing and Uber for delivery services, and the challenges of expanding into new markets like Miami. The discussion also covers the role of AI in enhancing robot capabilities, the importance of adapting workflows for restaurant partners, and the future of last-mile delivery. Ali reflects on the journey from startup to public company and the endless possibilities for robotics in various sectors. Visit https://www.serverobotics.com/ to learn more. Co-hosts Steve Crowe and Mike Oitzman recap the news of the week. ### Our sponsor this week is Wandelbots. Simplify automation without limits. Wandelbots NOVA is the agnostic robotics platform that lets you program any 6-axis robot - whether coding from scratch or generating paths with real-world data. Test in simulation, deploy seamlessly, and optimize workflows across brands - without vendor lock-in. Smarter automation starts here. Visit https://www.wandelbots.com/ to learn more.