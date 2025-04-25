Our guest this week is Angus Pacala, CEO and Co-founder of Ouster Lidar.
In this conversation, Pacala, discusses the advancements in lidar technology, particularly the introduction of their new 3D zone monitoring feature. He explains the benefits of 3D lidar over traditional 2D systems, emphasizing safety and flexibility in industrial applications. The discussion also covers the evolution of Ouster's hardware, the importance of software-defined capabilities, and the future growth potential in various markets, including humanoid robotics. Pacala highlights the challenges of cost reduction and the need for innovation to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving landscape of lidar technology.
###
Our sponsor this week is Enidine.
Established in 1966, Enidine is a premier supplier of highly engineered products to extend equipment life, improve comfort, and increase safety and reliability throughout global industrial end markets.
Enidine’s engineering team has designed custom energy absorption, vibration isolation, and noise attenuation solutions for a wide variety of challenging applications, including automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) and factory automation.
Its wide array of innovative components has proven to be critical to our customers’ success.
Learn more by going to https://www.enidine.com/en-us
--------
1:10:56
Vibration Control in Manufacturing & Robotics
Featured interview this week: Rob Marshick, Enidine National Sales Manager
The team also covers the news from the week, including the ABB Robotics spinout announcement; the Hugging Face/Pollen Robotics acquisition; and various autonomous trucking and mobile robotics product announcements.
###
--------
1:06:15
Building a Universal Robotics Platform with BOW
Our guests this week are Nick Thompson, CEO and co-founder of BOW, and Daniel Camilleri, CTO and founder of BOW.
BOW is a robotics platform that aims to simplify the development of robotic applications. They discuss the challenges in the robotics industry, the features of the BOW SDK, and the company's business model. The conversation also touches on partnerships, the integration with ROS, and the future of robotics, particularly in relation to AI and task-oriented development.
--------
1:06:11
RBR50 recap: Spotlight on robotics innovation
On the show this week, the entire editorial staff of The Robot Report discusses the 2025 winners of the RBR50 innovation awards.
The editors talk about some of the standout solutions in this cohort of RBR50 winners, including Robot of the year: Waymo; Application of the year: TEPCO; Startup of the year: Mytra; Robots for good: Hello Robot.
See the complete list on The Robot Report website: https://www.therobotreport.com/rbr50-2025/
###
--------
1:05:36
Ali Kashani on the Future of Last-Mile Logistics
Our guest this week is Ali Kashani, co-founder and CEO of Serve Robotics, who discusses the company's impressive growth, including a 700% revenue increase, and plans to scale their fleet of delivery robots significantly. He shares insights on partnerships, particularly with Magna for manufacturing and Uber for delivery services, and the challenges of expanding into new markets like Miami. The discussion also covers the role of AI in enhancing robot capabilities, the importance of adapting workflows for restaurant partners, and the future of last-mile delivery. Ali reflects on the journey from startup to public company and the endless possibilities for robotics in various sectors.
Visit https://www.serverobotics.com/ to learn more.
Co-hosts Steve Crowe and Mike Oitzman recap the news of the week.
###
Our sponsor this week is Wandelbots.
Simplify automation without limits. Wandelbots NOVA is the agnostic robotics platform that lets you program any 6-axis robot - whether coding from scratch or generating paths with real-world data.
Test in simulation, deploy seamlessly, and optimize workflows across brands - without vendor lock-in. Smarter automation starts here.
Visit https://www.wandelbots.com/ to learn more.