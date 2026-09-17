Thoughtworks Technology Podcast

We've been thinking a lot recently about the status of code in a world where it's increasingly written and read by AI. Could the spec, for instance, become the primary way we interface with software systems? And if it does, will that mean humans no longer need to look at code at all?

At present, the idea of not looking at our code seems fanciful, possibly dangerous, but even within Thoughtworks there are conflicting perspectives about whether this might change. To some, code will always remain the primary artifact; to others, its role in how we build software is about to undergo a significant transformation.

On this episode of the Technology Podcast, Thoughtworks' Caer Sanders and Razin Memon join host Ken Mugrage for a debate about how the relationship between developers and code might — or might not — change in the final years of this decade. For Caer, despite the clear capabilities of AI, paying attention to code will always matter; for Razin, meanwhile, code's relevance is likely to decline as harnesses become more sophisticated and specification techniques evolve.

Whatever your view, listen for a frank and open discussion about an issue that will ultimately determine what the future of software engineering actually looks like.

Listen to our episode on harness engineering from May 2026: https://www.thoughtworks.com/insights/podcasts/technology-podcasts/what-harness-engineering

Read a recent blog post on thoughtworks.com arguing we still need to design code for humans: https://www.thoughtworks.com/insights/blog/programming-languages/should-still-design-code-humans