Join Millie Bright and Rachel Daly as they dive into the heart of women's football, bringing unmatched insight into the game and the vibrant community around it. The first episode will be out on Tuesday 15th April, with new episodes released every Tuesday and Thursday following that. A new show from Goalhanger.

How did that 'Chelsea mentality' help them overcome Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final? What makes Michelle Agyemang so special at such a young age? How did Millie come across a hidden tattoo of Rachel's when sharing a room on England duty? Rachel & Millie also discuss a big win for Aston Villa before the international break and how a team bonding session the night before proved pivotal.

About The Rest Is Football: Daly Brightness

Rachel Daly & Millie Bright. Best Friends. Bold Insights. All Things Football. The Rest Is Football: Daly Brightness isn't just another football podcast, it's a deep dive into the heart of women's football, where the action on the pitch meets the culture that sets it apart. Hosted by Lionesses and best friends Millie Bright and Rachel Daly, this show blends expert match analysis and dressing room tales with thoughtful conversations about the growing influence of the sport away from the pitch. Millie and Rachel go beyond the game, tackling important topics like diversity, player welfare, and cultural shifts that are shaping the future of the sport. Expect insightful interviews with big names, lively debates about the action on the pitch, and real talk on everything from groundbreaking policies to viral social media moments. Bringing unmatched insight into the game and the vibrant community around it, The Rest Is Football: Daly Brightness keeps you informed, entertained, and connected to the heart of the game.