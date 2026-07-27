Nothing brings people together like a good old fashioned space mission, and for this week's Watchcast we've got a documentary about the goodest of old fashioned space missions, Apollo 11! Join us as we marvel not just at the unbelievable human achievement this story represents, but also the ludicrously high quality footage they managed to capture 50-plus years ago.

CHAPTERS:



(00:00:00) - The Nextlander Watchcast Episode 180: Apollo 11 (2019)

(00:00:24) - Intro.

(00:02:50) - Brad tells us why he picked Apollo 11, and we muse on how wild it is that this footage exists.

(00:11:01) - On the achievement itself, and what it's meant to the world since.

(00:22:51) - Some context for the previous Apollo missions.

(00:32:20) - Once again talking about the ludicrous amount of high quality footage we have here.

(00:38:30) - On the filmmaker, and how this movie came to be.

(00:43:02) - Break!

(00:43:28) - We're back, and Brad has a familial anecdote.

(00:45:50) - Launch day.

(00:59:27) - Once again, gotta give it up for the clarity of this footage.

(01:05:41) - Off to the (space) races.

(01:12:54) - Arrival at the Moon, and the descent.

(01:25:12) - Two hours on the Moon.

(01:30:03) - Rejoining with the ship, and heading home.

(01:35:35) - The boys come home.

(01:39:18) - What came after.

(01:53:27) - Final thoughts (we did a cool thing, once).

(01:58:01) - What's coming up on the Watchcast.

(02:04:08) - Outro.