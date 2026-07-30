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Spooko

FBi Radio
TV & Film
Spooko
Latest episode

366 episodes

  • Spooko

    318. Lee Cronin's The Mummy

    07/26/2026 | 52 mins.
    This is Peach & Shag's recap of Lee Cronin's The Mummy.
    Follow Spooko on Insta: @_spooko_
    Join the Feel Bad Club on our discord: https://discord.gg/mJAJYCChGy
    And if you're keen for more Peach and Shag, check out our OTHER pod (it's about Gordon Ramsay): @peachandshagsnightmaremethod

    Oh, and pls drop a review if you've been listening for a while!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Spooko

    317. CH/SS feat. Mark Bonanno

    07/19/2026 | 54 mins.
    Aunty Donna's Mark Bonanno joins us to chat analogue horror, obscure VHS boardgames, and recap the unrecappable: a mysterious 2016 ARG called "CH/SS".

    Follow Spooko on Insta: @_spooko_
    Join the Feel Bad Club on our discord: https://discord.gg/mJAJYCChGy
    And if you're keen for more Peach and Shag, check out our OTHER pod (it's about Gordon Ramsay): @peachandshagsnightmaremethod

    Oh, and pls drop a review if you've been listening for a while!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Spooko

    316. Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

    07/12/2026 | 43 mins.
    Have you ever wondered what "Total Eclipse of the Heart" actually means?

    Follow Spooko on Insta: @_spooko_
    Join the Feel Bad Club on our discord: https://discord.gg/mJAJYCChGy
    And if you're keen for more Peach and Shag, check out our OTHER pod (it's about Gordon Ramsay): @peachandshagsnightmaremethod

    Oh, and pls drop a review if you've been listening for a while!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Spooko

    [Intermission: Peach & Shag can battle rap]

    07/05/2026 | 6 mins.
    Google/ Claude it.

    Follow Spooko on Insta: @_spooko_
    Join the Feel Bad Club on our discord: https://discord.gg/mJAJYCChGy
    And if you're keen for more Peach and Shag, check out our OTHER pod (it's about Gordon Ramsay): @peachandshagsnightmaremethod

    Oh, and pls drop a review if you've been listening for a while!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Spooko

    315. Cure (キュア)

    06/28/2026 | 42 mins.
    “There’s a good case to be made that Cure by Kiyoshi Kurosawa is the best movie ever made.” – Ari Aster
    Follow Spooko on Insta: @_spooko_
    Join the Feel Bad Club on our discord: https://discord.gg/mJAJYCChGy
    And if you're keen for more Peach and Shag, check out our OTHER pod (it's about Gordon Ramsay): @peachandshagsnightmaremethod

    Oh, and pls drop a review if you've been listening for a while!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Spooko
Can't handle scary movies? Neither can legal influencer, sometimes rapper and general scaredy-cat Peach. To help him overcome his horror aversion, his best friend Shag is talking him through the plots, the kills, the blood and the thrills of iconic video nasties, one Wikipedia synopsis at a time.This is a recap podcast for anyone interested in scary movies, especially if you can only watch them through your fingers. Join the Feel Bad Club!
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