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366 episodes
- This is Peach & Shag's recap of Lee Cronin's The Mummy.
Follow Spooko on Insta: @_spooko_
Join the Feel Bad Club on our discord: https://discord.gg/mJAJYCChGy
And if you're keen for more Peach and Shag, check out our OTHER pod (it's about Gordon Ramsay): @peachandshagsnightmaremethod
Oh, and pls drop a review if you've been listening for a while!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Aunty Donna's Mark Bonanno joins us to chat analogue horror, obscure VHS boardgames, and recap the unrecappable: a mysterious 2016 ARG called "CH/SS".
Follow Spooko on Insta: @_spooko_
Join the Feel Bad Club on our discord: https://discord.gg/mJAJYCChGy
And if you're keen for more Peach and Shag, check out our OTHER pod (it's about Gordon Ramsay): @peachandshagsnightmaremethod
Oh, and pls drop a review if you've been listening for a while!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Have you ever wondered what "Total Eclipse of the Heart" actually means?
Follow Spooko on Insta: @_spooko_
Join the Feel Bad Club on our discord: https://discord.gg/mJAJYCChGy
And if you're keen for more Peach and Shag, check out our OTHER pod (it's about Gordon Ramsay): @peachandshagsnightmaremethod
Oh, and pls drop a review if you've been listening for a while!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Google/ Claude it.
Follow Spooko on Insta: @_spooko_
Join the Feel Bad Club on our discord: https://discord.gg/mJAJYCChGy
And if you're keen for more Peach and Shag, check out our OTHER pod (it's about Gordon Ramsay): @peachandshagsnightmaremethod
Oh, and pls drop a review if you've been listening for a while!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- “There’s a good case to be made that Cure by Kiyoshi Kurosawa is the best movie ever made.” – Ari Aster
Follow Spooko on Insta: @_spooko_
Join the Feel Bad Club on our discord: https://discord.gg/mJAJYCChGy
And if you're keen for more Peach and Shag, check out our OTHER pod (it's about Gordon Ramsay): @peachandshagsnightmaremethod
Oh, and pls drop a review if you've been listening for a while!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Spooko
Can't handle scary movies? Neither can legal influencer, sometimes rapper and general scaredy-cat Peach. To help him overcome his horror aversion, his best friend Shag is talking him through the plots, the kills, the blood and the thrills of iconic video nasties, one Wikipedia synopsis at a time.This is a recap podcast for anyone interested in scary movies, especially if you can only watch them through your fingers. Join the Feel Bad Club!Podcast website
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