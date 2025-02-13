Incorporating Native Plants In Landscaping to Make Gardening Less Work
"Native plants offer a simple yet powerful solution for creating a thriving, low-maintenance landscape", states Tammy Sons at TN Nursery. In this episode, we explore the many ways native plants can be used in gardens, from supporting local wildlife to naturally preventing erosion and reducing the need for watering and fertilizers. Learn how incorporating these resilient plants into your landscaping can save time, effort, and resources while enhancing the beauty of your outdoor space. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just starting out, discover how native plants make gardening easier, more sustainable, and effortlessly rewarding. Tune in to uncover the secrets of working with nature instead of against it!
9:19
How to Utilize Native Plants in Your Landscaping to Attract Pollinators and Other Helpful Uses
Native Gardener’s Almanac is your go-to podcast for all things native plants, sustainable gardening, and ecological landscaping. Hosted by passionate plant enthusiasts, we dive into expert interviews, practical tips, and inspiring stories from gardeners, nursery owners, and conservationists dedicated to restoring natural habitats. Whether you’re looking to attract pollinators, prevent soil erosion, or cultivate a thriving native garden, this podcast will equip you with the knowledge and inspiration to work in harmony with nature—one plant at a time.