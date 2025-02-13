How to Utilize Native Plants in Your Landscaping to Attract Pollinators and Other Helpful Uses

In this episode, we explore the vital role native plants play in creating a thriving, sustainable landscape while supporting pollinators and local wildlife. Native plants are more than just beautiful additions to a garden—they provide essential nectar, pollen, and hab Native plantsitat for bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and other beneficial species. We’ll discuss selecting the right native plants for your region, the benefits of incorporating them into your landscape design, and practical tips for ensuring their long-term success. Additionally, we’ll cover how native plants contribute to soil health, reduce the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides, and promote biodiversity. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just starting out, this episode will offer valuable insights on making your outdoor space visually appealing and ecologically beneficial. Tune in to learn how to transform your garden into a pollinator haven with the power of native plants!