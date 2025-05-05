Hands-on learning is for everyone with Alex Hatem, General Dynamics Electric Boat

What does it take to lead in today’s manufacturing world? According to Alex Hatem, it takes trust, humility, and hands-on learning. In this episode of The Manufacturing Shake-Up, hosts Jenny and Ellen speak with Alex Hatem, Manager of Enterprise Learning Programs at General Dynamics Electric Boat, whose career path has taken her from engineering to supervising operations on nuclear submarines...and now to leading enterprise-wide learning initiatives. Alex shares how her early experiences laid the groundwork for a career based on curiosity, connections, and problem-solving. She dives into the evolution of her work, from hands-on operations to designing programs that teach others how to lead, and why hands-on learning isn’t just for the shop floor anymore. We explore Electric Boat’s supervisor training programs that build essential leadership skills like trust-building, delegation, and communication and how Alex’s own career has mirrored the journeyman model she helps others follow. Alex also opens up about the challenges and rewards of being a woman in a male-dominated field. Where you can find Alex: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexandra-hatem-washakowski/ Company: https://www.gdeb.com/ ------- Podcast hosted by The Bolder Company: https://www.theboldercompany.com/ Podcast executive production by Gael Communications: https://www.gaelcommunications.com/ Podcast technical production by Miceli Productions: https://miceliproductions.com/