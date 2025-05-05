Quality Assurance is a mindset with Kamila Allen, Click Bond
Kamila Allen believes that great manufacturing is like a symphony—every department playing its part in harmony. In this episode of The Manufacturing Shake-Up, Kamila shares her unique perspective as a Quality Assurance leader at Click Bond, where she ensures processes and people align with excellence.
Kamila’s story starts on the factory floor. As a high schooler needing money for college, she skipped retail jobs and entered manufacturing, first packing needles, then moving across sectors including medical devices, automotive, aerospace, and even working with explosives. These diverse experiences gave her a horizontal view of manufacturing and a deep appreciation for the universal language of quality.
Listeners will hear how relationships helped Kamila grow and how a key mentor even saw her potential before Kamila saw it in herself. Kamila then talks about her advice to people new to manufacturing… “Be a sponge!”
Podcast hosted by The Bolder Company: https://www.theboldercompany.com/
Podcast executive production by Gael Communications: https://www.gaelcommunications.com/
Podcast technical production by Miceli Productions: https://miceliproductions.com/
Hands-on learning is for everyone with Alex Hatem, General Dynamics Electric Boat
What does it take to lead in today’s manufacturing world? According to Alex Hatem, it takes trust, humility, and hands-on learning.
In this episode of The Manufacturing Shake-Up, hosts Jenny and Ellen speak with Alex Hatem, Manager of Enterprise Learning Programs at General Dynamics Electric Boat, whose career path has taken her from engineering to supervising operations on nuclear submarines...and now to leading enterprise-wide learning initiatives.
Alex shares how her early experiences laid the groundwork for a career based on curiosity, connections, and problem-solving. She dives into the evolution of her work, from hands-on operations to designing programs that teach others how to lead, and why hands-on learning isn’t just for the shop floor anymore.
We explore Electric Boat’s supervisor training programs that build essential leadership skills like trust-building, delegation, and communication and how Alex’s own career has mirrored the journeyman model she helps others follow. Alex also opens up about the challenges and rewards of being a woman in a male-dominated field.
Collaborating to build a talent pipeline with Kelli-Marie Vallieres, Office of Workforce Strategy
Kelli-Marie Vallieres, PhD learned first-hand – at her family’s manufacturing business – that leading well means learning first and then supporting her team from a place of understanding. That approach, rooted in humility and curiosity, became the foundation for a remarkable career journey.
In this episode, Kelli-Marie shares how the power of applied learning, genuine collaboration, and relationship-building led to national best practices like the Manufacturing Pipeline Initiative. And how that initiative led to her role at Chief Workforce Officer with Connecticut’s Office of Workforce Strategy.
Kelli-Marie talks about:
Asking questions before trying to lead
Collaboration across industry and education.
Building relationships to transform Connecticut’s workforce development model.
Being “comfortable with being uncomfortable” and how it impacts change.
Her story is a powerful reminder that real leadership starts with learning, and that shaking up traditional systems requires courage, collaboration, and a commitment to continuous growth.
Working hard and creating opportunities with Jacqueline Gallo, Pursuit Aerospace
Jacqueline Gallo’s career path in manufacturing is nothing short of inspiring. From a small town in Rhode Island to EVP at Pursuit Aerospace, she climbed the ranks by saying “yes” to the toughest challenges. Then she built a leadership style grounded in compassion and continuous improvement.
In this episode, Jacquie shares how her team pioneered second chance employment programs that provide training and jobs to formerly incarcerated individuals, which cuts recidivism rates dramatically. Her work is a bold example of what’s possible when manufacturing leaders look beyond traditional pipelines.
Jacquie also explains how Kaizen and people-first process improvements are making Pursuit’s shops cleaner, safer, and more welcoming places to work.
This conversation is a must-listen for anyone passionate about building inclusive teams, rethinking workforce development, and leading with purpose.
Meet people where they are with Jen Anderson, Whelen Engineering
Jennifer Anderson, Vice President of Human Resources at Whelen Engineering, is proof that HR can be as innovative and essential as any technology. With Whelen boasting a workforce that’s 39% women - well above the national average - Jen joins Ellen and Jenny to share the human-centered strategies that are reshaping the workplace.
This episode dives into Jen’s journey as an HR innovator, and how Whelen’s deep culture of inclusion, connection, and long-term employee investment has built more than just a loyal workforce, a thriving one.
You’ll hear how Jen reintroduced engagement surveys that have worked…leading to meaningful changes that are simple yet effective at boosting morale. She also shares her commitment to psychological safety, leadership support, and making changes with a crawl-walk-run mentality built on trust.
The Manufacturing Shake-Up is dedicated to transforming the manufacturing landscape for women and other under-represented groups. Not just filling the gaps but creating real opportunities for growth and development. More than a call for change; it’s a means of empowerment. This podcast shares compelling journeys, valuable insights, and lessons learned from women in manufacturing while building a community that relates to their stories, learns from shared knowledge, and is inspired to forge their own path in manufacturing.
Jump into the Manufacturing Shake-Up and discover your own path to a successful and fulfilling career in manufacturing!