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The Lord Is My Light with Trevin Wax

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ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
The Lord Is My Light with Trevin Wax
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1 episodes

  • The Lord Is My Light with Trevin Wax

    The Lord is My Light: Coming Soon

    10/05/2026 | 4 mins.
    Trevin Wax discusses the book The Lord Is My Light: A Liturgy for Daily Prayer and the upcoming podcast—a daily audio sanctuary, where you can listen to the Word of the Lord, surrounded by the confessions and prayers of the church through the ages.
    This podcast will follow the book The Lord Is My Light: A Liturgy for Daily Prayer, compiled by Trevin Wax. It will be hosted by Trevin Wax and produced by Scott Slucher for Storyscape Audio. Original music and sound design by Dan Phelps. Scripture is taken from the Christian Standard Bible.
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About The Lord Is My Light with Trevin Wax
A Liturgy for Daily Prayer
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ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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