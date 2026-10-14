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The Lord Is My Light with Trevin Wax
Lifeway Christian Resources
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- Trevin Wax discusses the book The Lord Is My Light: A Liturgy for Daily Prayer and the upcoming podcast—a daily audio sanctuary, where you can listen to the Word of the Lord, surrounded by the confessions and prayers of the church through the ages.
This podcast will follow the book The Lord Is My Light: A Liturgy for Daily Prayer, compiled by Trevin Wax. It will be hosted by Trevin Wax and produced by Scott Slucher for Storyscape Audio. Original music and sound design by Dan Phelps. Scripture is taken from the Christian Standard Bible.
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About The Lord Is My Light with Trevin Wax
A Liturgy for Daily PrayerPodcast website
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