Jonathan Cahn speaks about one of the most controversial of Scriptures with regard to our day. What is Psalm 83 saying? Who exactly is it identifying? Is it yet to come? Is it already here? Find out the surprising answers.---------Remember to hit subscribe to make sure you don’t miss any of these special messages. Jonathan Cahn has been called the prophetic voice of his generation and is known for unlocking the deep mysteries and revelations of God’s Word. He leads Hope of the World, a worldwide ministry of outreach of God’s Word to all nations, and His love and compassion to the world’s most needy.To get in touch with Jonathan Cahn’s ministry, go to HopeOfTheWorld.org