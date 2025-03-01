Qur'an 30 for 30, a Yaqeen Series

Juz 2: To Allah we belong | Dr. Haifaa Younis | Season 6
Why is life so hard? Does it feel like your trials and tribulations are never ending? Why is Allah testing you with this, and someone else seems to have it easier? Join Dr. Haifaa Younis with hosts Dr. Omar Suleiman and Sh. Abdullah Oduro as they reflect on Juz 2 of the Qur'an, discovering the unique knowledge of Allah, and how and why Allah tests those He loves.
29:48
Juz 1: How to Be Sincere with Allah | Sh. Belal Assaad | Season 6
With the arrival of the blessed month of Ramadan, we renew our intentions and reflect on the legacy we wish to leave behind. How sincere are we in our actions? How do we hold ourselves accountable? How can we practice what we preach, and in doing so, earn Allah’s guidance?Join Sh. Belal Assaad with hosts Dr. Omar Suleiman and Sh. Abdullah Oduro as they reflect on Juz 1 of the Qur'an, discussing how we can cultivate humility, receive the gift of guidance, and nurture a sincere heart.
30:10
Juz 30: The True Victory | Sha. Muslema Purmul | Season 5
How does Allah let you know that He's pleased with you? How can we celebrate Eid when our ummah is suffering? What is true victory?Join Shaykha Muslema Purmul with hosts Dr. Omar Suleiman and Sh. Abdullah Oduro as they reflect on Juz 30 of the Qur'an, discussing the full-circle parallels between the first and last juz, the journey of a believer, what victory in Islam truly is—especially in light of Palestine, and what our responsibilities are towards our global Muslim family.Download our FREE eBook: “Qur’an 30 for 30: Thematic Tafsir” here: https://yqn.io/6853a9
29:24
Juz 29: Remember Your Humble Beginnings | Sh. Mowlid Ali | Season 5
How can understanding Allah’s blessings and provision on earth increase us in the afterlife? How can reflecting on your own creation give you a stronger sense of purpose? How can we understand God’s dominion and connect it with His Mercy?Join Sh. Mowlid Ali with hosts Dr. Omar Suleiman and Sh. Abdullah Oduro as they reflect on Juz 29 of the Qur’an, discussing the humble beginnings of the creation of man, our vulnerability and reliance on Allah, and Allah’s total Dominion over all things.Download our FREE eBook: “Qur’an 30 for 30: Thematic Tafsir” here: https://yqn.io/6853a9
29:19
Juz 28: Hyprocrite vs. Believer | Mufti Abdul Wahab Waheed | Season 5
What is the key to success? What does Allah categorize as distractions from Him? How do you know if you’re a hypocrite or a believer?Join Mufti Abdul Wahab Waheed with hosts Dr. Omar Suleiman and Sh. Abdullah Oduro as they reflect on Juz 28 of the Qur’an, discussing the state of the heart, dhikr, and where true success comes from.Download our FREE eBook: “Qur’an 30 for 30: Thematic Tafsir” here: https://yqn.io/6853a9
Journey through the Qur’an like never before with Qur’an 30 for 30, a daily Ramadan series from Yaqeen Institute. Hosted by Dr. Omar Suleiman, Sh. Abdullah Oduro, and special guests- each episode explores a Juz’ (section) of the Qur’an, uncovering deep reflections, historical insights, and practical takeaways for our daily lives. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned student of the Qur’an, this series will help you connect with its themes, stories, and messages in a meaningful way. Tune in and elevate your Ramadan experience with Qur’an 30 for 30.