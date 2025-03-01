Qur'an 30 for 30, a Yaqeen Series

Juz 1: How to Be Sincere with Allah | Sh. Belal Assaad | Season 6

With the arrival of the blessed month of Ramadan, we renew our intentions and reflect on the legacy we wish to leave behind. How sincere are we in our actions? How do we hold ourselves accountable? How can we practice what we preach, and in doing so, earn Allah’s guidance?Join Sh. Belal Assaad with hosts Dr. Omar Suleiman and Sh. Abdullah Oduro as they reflect on Juz 1 of the Qur'an, discussing how we can cultivate humility, receive the gift of guidance, and nurture a sincere heart.