A leader is losing credibility with her senior leaders. Her boss thinks she can turn it around by learning the sorting tool that transformed him as a communicator, so he brings in the coach who taught him.Sorting & Labeling! The grandaddy of all communication tools. If you can sort and label you will sound like a leader.The four steps in Sorting & Labeling:Use a headlineUse a numberLabel each numberTransition with claritySee it all for yourself in our free Sorting & Labeling infographic.To all women who work in social or environmental change: Women’s Impact Alliance wants to support you. Check out their website to see all they ways they can help you succeed.Coaches! Come join our Executive Coaching Special Interest Group. Check us out on the ICF-LA website. Categories of episodes that have more ways to help you talk so people understand you:Communication SkillsLeading TeamsPresentation SkillsFive episodes that’ll speed you down the path:106 - Communicating with Clarity253 - How to Answer Questions Powerfully65 - Sorting & Labeling16 - Sounding Well-Spoken20 - Staying on TrackCurious about coaching for yourself? We offer a special program for listeners. Reach out to Tom here. Transcripts of this and every episode are available for free here. More resources are in our monthly email. Sign up here!Until next time!From The Look & Sound of Leadership team
--------
23:07
How to Answer Questions Powerfully
A leader was given one goal for his coaching: improve how he answered questions. Knowing he struggled with this not only at work, but at home, he asked his coach for tools. Our free PDF shows the two scripts: one for closed-ended questions, one for open-ended. Download it here.Don’t assume you know why people ask what they ask. You don’t. Ever. The closed-ended script:Answer what’s askedMatch LengthCheck for understandingThen add your detailsNo mattress stuffing!It’s a customer service exchange.The open-ended script:Start with a number Label the first itemExplain in briefMake the leap. Start with a number. It’ll be okay.When you know things, use this script. You will sound expert.The open-ended script is a variation of the Sorting & Labeling tool. Download the PDF and listen to the episode.CALLING ALL COACHES!Come join ICF-LA’s Executive Coaching Special Interest Group. We’d love to see you. Check us out here.Related categories in the library:Communication SkillsLeadershipPerception – How Others Perceive YouFive related episodes:215 - How to Stay Calm Under Fire249 - How to Tackle Overtalking159 - Short Sounds Confident185 - The Talky Executive151 - Under Executive QuestioningHave ideas about how “The Look & Sound of Leadership” might grow and evolve? Share your ideas with Tom here.Transcripts of this and every episode are available for free here. Our monthly email, with resources you don’t hear about on the show. Subscribe here!Wishing you spring freshness, From The Look & Sound of Leadership team
--------
22:54
How to Build Self-Esteem
A leader suddenly hears how harshly she speaks to herself. Wanting help, she turns to her coach who gives her tools to build a practice of self-esteem. The three self-esteem practices are:Self-Acceptance: Practice being FOR yourselfSelf-Worth & Happiness: Practice saying, “I am worthy of being happy”Live in Reality: Practice acknowledging what is and what is not.Download our free Feeling Words Grid.The Tools bin with other free resources is here.Four ways to help you live in reality:Respect factsRespect facts about yourselfInterpretations are not factsFeelings are not factsNathaniel Branden’s “The Six Pillars of Self-Esteem” is still a definitive work. Check out the 31-week sentence completion exercise in the back.Related categories in the library:Managing Yourself Perception – How You Perceive YourselfSelf-TalkFive related episodes:241 - Conquering People Pleasing209 - How to Build Self-Awareness224 - How to Disarm a Trigger242 - Mastering Nerves231 - Staying Afloat in a ShitstormCurious about coaching? Reach out to Tom here. Free transcripts of this and every episode are available here. Our monthly email – finally easy to subscribe to! Click here!CALLING ALL COACHES!Join us at the Executive Coaching Special Interest Group. We meet six times a year. Our first meeting in 2025 is Friday, February 14th, 9:00 am Pacific.2025 Meeting DatesFebruary 14April 11June 13August 8September 12 November 14Fridays, 9:00 – 10:30am PacificSponsored by ICF-LAStay safe, everyone.From The Look & Sound of Leadership team
--------
24:04
How to Build an Executive
A coaching client wonders what elements need to be present for someone to appear ‘executive.’ Two executive coaches ponder this question and come up with five elements they deem essential.Categories in the archive to explore:Developing New BehaviorsExecutive PresencePerception – How You’re PerceivedSix episodes to dive into:189 - Don’t Take Anything Personally178 - Executive Presence – Three Pillars168 - Influence108 - Shouldering the Burden of Leadership23 - Speed of ThoughtDownload the Six Books for Growth here.Listen to “The Show Must Go On” episode, about a real-life on-stage catastrophe.Curious about coaching? Reach out to Tom here. Free transcripts of this and every episode are available here. More resources are available in our monthly Essential News email. Sign up here.FOR COACHES:Michael Lewis’s podcast, “Against the Rules,” devotes its second season (2020) to all different types of coaching. Join us at the Executive Coaching Special Interest Group. We meet six times a year. Our first meeting in 2025 is Friday, February 14th, 9:00 am Pacific.2025 Meeting DatesFridays, 9:00 – 10:30am PacificFebruary 14April 11June 13August 8September 12 November 14Sponsored by ICF-LAWishing us all compassion and grace in 2025.From The Look & Sound of Leadership team
--------
26:12
How to Answer “Tell Us About Yourself”
A senior leader, upset about having flubbed her reply to ‘Tell us about yourself’ during a high-stakes interview, talks with her coach about how to prepare for what she considers to be an incredibly stupid question. Categories in the archive to explore:Communication SkillsExecutive PresencePresentation SkillsSix episodes to dive into:34 - Keeping Repeated Materials Fresh77 - The Power of Rehearsal65 - Sorting & Labeling180 - Becoming Expert114 - Gravitas124 - Personal BrandingFor help Sorting & Labeling, download the PDF.For help finding your three words, use our Needs & Values assessment.For a new way of thinking about interviewing: Interviewology, The New Science of Interviewing.”For career guidance, Michele Calderigi, head of Next Career, is a seasoned counselor.Lois Frankel’s Nice Girls Don’t Get the Corner Office remains a favorite among senior women in the workplace.Curious about coaching? Reach out to Tom here. Free transcripts of this and every episode are available here. More resources are available in our monthly Essential News email. Sign up here.Safe and sane holidays, everyone!from The Look & Sound of Leadership team