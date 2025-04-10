How to Talk so People Understand You

A leader is losing credibility with her senior leaders. Her boss thinks she can turn it around by learning the sorting tool that transformed him as a communicator, so he brings in the coach who taught him.Sorting & Labeling! The grandaddy of all communication tools. If you can sort and label you will sound like a leader.The four steps in Sorting & Labeling:Use a headlineUse a numberLabel each numberTransition with claritySee it all for yourself in our free Sorting & Labeling infographic.To all women who work in social or environmental change: Women’s Impact Alliance wants to support you. Check out their website to see all they ways they can help you succeed.Coaches! Come join our Executive Coaching Special Interest Group. Check us out on the ICF-LA website. Categories of episodes that have more ways to help you talk so people understand you:Communication SkillsLeading TeamsPresentation SkillsFive episodes that’ll speed you down the path:106 - Communicating with Clarity253 - How to Answer Questions Powerfully65 - Sorting & Labeling16 - Sounding Well-Spoken20 - Staying on TrackCurious about coaching for yourself? We offer a special program for listeners. Reach out to Tom here. Transcripts of this and every episode are available for free here. More resources are in our monthly email. Sign up here!Until next time!From The Look & Sound of Leadership team