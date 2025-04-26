Powered by RND
Startup Brainframe
Startup Brainframe
radio.net
Startup Brainframe

Neoteq
Startup Brainframe
  • Startup Brainframe Episode 9 - Three Biases Than Can Affect Your Startups And How To Counteract Them
    Today's episode covers 3 cognitive biases that can affect you and your startup: - The Dunning-Kruger Effect - The Halo Effect - The Fundamental Attribution Error - 3 actionable steps on how to counteract them and 1 CTA ---------------------------------------------------------------- If you want to find out about/try Neoteq's startup agent for simulating scenarios kindly reach out to the founder on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/tiberius-dinu-51a625170 --------------------------------------------------- Neoteq is an early-stage startup looking for 2 co-founders (a CTO and a Chief Science Officer) who are willing to build things in San Francisco. If you feel like that's you - kindle reach out on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/tiberius-dinu-51a625170   
    8:30
  • Startup Brainframe Episode 8 - How to Build Trust with Customers Using Brain Principles
    Today's episode covers dealing with: - how trust forms in the brain - how to build and maintain trust with your customers - 3 actionable steps and 1 CTA ---------------------------------- If you want to find out about/try Neoteq's startup agent for simulating scenarios kindly reach out to the founder on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/tiberius-dinu-51a625170 --------------------------------------------------- Neoteq is an early-stage startup looking for 2 co-founders (a CTO and a Chief Science Officer) who are willing to build things in San Francisco. If you feel like that's you - kindle reach out on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/tiberius-dinu-51a625170   
    10:29
  • Startup Brainframe Episode 7 - Founder Resilience: Dealing with Stress, Pressure and Uncertainty
    Today's episode covers dealing with: - stress - pressure - uncertainty - building resilience dealing with them - the neuroscience behind them - 3 actionable steps and 1 CTA ---------------------------------- Links for the resources mentioned in the episode below:   If you want to find out/try Neoteq's startup agent for simulating scenarios kindly reach out to the founder on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/tiberius-dinu-51a625170 ----------------------------------------------------   Neoteq is an early-stage startup looking for 2 co-founders (a CTO and a Chief Science Officer) who are willing to build things in San Francisco.   If you feel like that's you - kindle reach out on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/tiberius-dinu-51a625170   
    10:10
  • Startup Brainframe Episode 6 - How Neuroscience Can Help You Build Better Teams
    Today's episode covers: - why hiring based on CVs and vibes isn't enough - the importance of having a team made of people with different a different brain-wiring - the example how Ray Dalio built the world's most successful hedge fund with a brain-first mentality - 3 actionable steps and 1 CTA ---------------------------------- Links for the resources mentioned in the episode below:   - Ray Dalio's Ted Talk: https://youtu.be/HXbsVbFAczg?si=qer8LPcjYIu7fFSA    - PrincipleYou Personality Assessment: https://principlesyou.com/    - If you want to find out/try Neoteq's startup agent for simulating scenarios kindly reach out to the founder on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/tiberius-dinu-51a625170 ----------------------------------------------------   Neoteq is an early-stage startup looking for 2 co-founders (a CTO and a Chief Science Officer) who are willing to build things in San Francisco.   If you feel like that's you - kindle reach out on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/tiberius-dinu-51a625170   
    8:58
  • Startup Brainframe Episode 5 - Why Lifelong-Learning Gives Founders an Edge
    Today's episode covers: - the importance of lifelong-learning for founders and how it can give them an edge. - neuroplasticity - 2 examples of successful lifelong-learning entrepreneurs - the DMN (Default Mode Network) - 3 actionable stepts and 1 CTA ----------------------------------   Neoteq is an early-stage startup looking for 2 co-founders (a CTO and a Chief Science Officer) who are willing to build things in San Francisco.   If you feel like that's you - kindle reach out on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/tiberius-dinu-51a625170 
    11:08

About Startup Brainframe

Startup Brainframe is spreading awareness on the new field of neuroentrepreneurship. Since the brain is the backend engine behind every single decision founders make and action they take - neuroentrepreneurship can organically redefine how startups are built, ran and scaled. In terms of the parent company (Neoteq) it improves startups’ decision-making processes, performance and stakeholder interactions through neuroscience-based AI tools, personality frameworks and neurotechnology.
