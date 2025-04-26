Startup Brainframe Episode 9 - Three Biases Than Can Affect Your Startups And How To Counteract Them
Today's episode covers 3 cognitive biases that can affect you and your startup:
- The Dunning-Kruger Effect
- The Halo Effect
- The Fundamental Attribution Error
- 3 actionable steps on how to counteract them and 1 CTA
If you want to find out about/try Neoteq's startup agent for simulating scenarios kindly reach out to the founder on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/tiberius-dinu-51a625170
Neoteq is an early-stage startup looking for 2 co-founders (a CTO and a Chief Science Officer) who are willing to build things in San Francisco.
If you feel like that's you - kindle reach out on LinkedIn:
www.linkedin.com/in/tiberius-dinu-51a625170
8:30
Startup Brainframe Episode 8 - How to Build Trust with Customers Using Brain Principles
Today's episode covers dealing with:
- how trust forms in the brain
- how to build and maintain trust with your customers
- 3 actionable steps and 1 CTA
10:29
Startup Brainframe Episode 7 - Founder Resilience: Dealing with Stress, Pressure and Uncertainty
Today's episode covers dealing with:
- stress
- pressure
- uncertainty
- building resilience dealing with them
- the neuroscience behind them
- 3 actionable steps and 1 CTA
Links for the resources mentioned in the episode below:
If you want to find out/try Neoteq's startup agent for simulating scenarios kindly reach out to the founder on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/tiberius-dinu-51a625170
10:10
Startup Brainframe Episode 6 - How Neuroscience Can Help You Build Better Teams
Today's episode covers:
- why hiring based on CVs and vibes isn't enough
- the importance of having a team made of people with different a different brain-wiring
- the example how Ray Dalio built the world's most successful hedge fund with a brain-first mentality
- 3 actionable steps and 1 CTA
Links for the resources mentioned in the episode below:
- Ray Dalio's Ted Talk: https://youtu.be/HXbsVbFAczg?si=qer8LPcjYIu7fFSA
- PrincipleYou Personality Assessment: https://principlesyou.com/
Today's episode covers:
- the importance of lifelong-learning for founders and how it can give them an edge.
- neuroplasticity
- 2 examples of successful lifelong-learning entrepreneurs
- the DMN (Default Mode Network)
- 3 actionable stepts and 1 CTA
Startup Brainframe is spreading awareness on the new field of neuroentrepreneurship.
Since the brain is the backend engine behind every single decision founders make and action they take - neuroentrepreneurship can organically redefine how startups are built, ran and scaled.
In terms of the parent company (Neoteq) it improves startups’ decision-making processes, performance and stakeholder interactions through neuroscience-based AI tools, personality frameworks and neurotechnology.