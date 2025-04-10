The Real Journey of Building a Startup with Uri Levine (Co-founder, Waze)

The Real Journey of Building a Startup with Uri Levine (Co-founder, Waze)What does it really take to build a successful startup? Uri Levine, co-founder of Waze and author of Fall in Love with the Problem, Not the Solution, shares the raw reality of entrepreneurship—failures, pivots, and the long road to product-market fit.Uri Levine is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and mentor who has built and guided multiple startups, including Waze and Moovit. With decades of experience, he’s passionate about helping founders navigate the unpredictable world of startups by focusing on solving real problems and making smart, strategic decisions.In this episode, we talk about the truth behind startup success, the emotional rollercoaster, the failures that pave the way for breakthroughs, and why resilience is the most critical trait for any founder. Uri also shares insights from his new book edition, which includes a crucial chapter on crisis management and how startups can survive and adapt through tough times.Don’t miss this conversation with one of the minds behind one of the most impactful navigation apps in the world.Specifically, this episode highlights the following themes:Why solving a real problem is the foundation of every great startupThe role of failure in finding product-market fit and achieving successHow founders can navigate crises and keep their startups aliveLink from this episode:Know more about Uri Levine: https://www.linkedin.com/in/uri-levine/?originalSubdomain=ilCheck out Uri’s website: https://urilevine.comGet his book, Fall In Love with the Problem, Not the SolutionNew edition available on February 18, 2025): https://urilevine.com/bookGet to know more about Robert Tuchman: https://www.linkedin.com/in/roberttuchman