How Data, AI, and Empathy Are Reshaping Healthcare with Jennifer Paganelli (President, Earned Media & Integration, Real Chemistry)
How Data, AI, and Empathy Are Reshaping Healthcare with Jennifer Paganelli (President, Earned Media & Integration, Real Chemistry)Healthcare is complicated, fast-moving, and deeply personal. The people who lead in this space need more than expertise—they need real-world EQ.In this episode, I sit down with Jennifer Paganelli Schwartz, President of Earned Media & Integration at Real Chemistry and a powerhouse in healthcare communications. With deep experience navigating everything from media strategy to data analytics and AI, Jennifer shares how empathy, collaboration, and curiosity have shaped her leadership style. We get into how Real Chemistry helps humanize science, why communication is a differentiator in healthcare, and how she evaluates talent. From growing up as an only child in Jersey to helping companies tell stories that literally save lives, her journey is packed with insight. If you’re thinking about leadership, health, or just working on your own communication game, this one’s for you.Jennifer’s grounded, real-talk take on leadership left me thinking about how we all show up for the people around us. Hit play if you want a front-row seat to how smart, human-first leadership actually works.Specifically, this episode highlights the following themes:Why empathy and humility matter in healthcare leadershipThe role of storytelling, data, and AI in shaping modern health communicationsHow to build resilient teams that lead through changeLink from this episode:Know more about Jennifer Paganelli Schwartz: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jennifer-paganelli-schwartz-a2ba2a18Learn more about Real Chemistry: https://www.realchemistry.comGet to know more about Robert Tuchman: https://www.linkedin.com/in/roberttuchman