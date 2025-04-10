Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsBusinessBusiness Innovators
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Business Innovators
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Business Innovators

Robert Tuchman
BusinessEntrepreneurshipMarketingCareers
Business Innovators
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 12
  • How Data, AI, and Empathy Are Reshaping Healthcare with Jennifer Paganelli (President, Earned Media & Integration, Real Chemistry)
    How Data, AI, and Empathy Are Reshaping Healthcare with Jennifer Paganelli (President, Earned Media & Integration, Real Chemistry)Healthcare is complicated, fast-moving, and deeply personal. The people who lead in this space need more than expertise—they need real-world EQ.In this episode, I sit down with Jennifer Paganelli Schwartz, President of Earned Media & Integration at Real Chemistry and a powerhouse in healthcare communications. With deep experience navigating everything from media strategy to data analytics and AI, Jennifer shares how empathy, collaboration, and curiosity have shaped her leadership style. We get into how Real Chemistry helps humanize science, why communication is a differentiator in healthcare, and how she evaluates talent. From growing up as an only child in Jersey to helping companies tell stories that literally save lives, her journey is packed with insight. If you’re thinking about leadership, health, or just working on your own communication game, this one’s for you.Jennifer’s grounded, real-talk take on leadership left me thinking about how we all show up for the people around us. Hit play if you want a front-row seat to how smart, human-first leadership actually works.Specifically, this episode highlights the following themes:Why empathy and humility matter in healthcare leadershipThe role of storytelling, data, and AI in shaping modern health communicationsHow to build resilient teams that lead through changeLink from this episode:Know more about Jennifer Paganelli Schwartz: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jennifer-paganelli-schwartz-a2ba2a18Learn more about Real Chemistry: https://www.realchemistry.comGet to know more about Robert Tuchman: https://www.linkedin.com/in/roberttuchman
    --------  
    49:30
  • The Real Journey of Building a Startup with Uri Levine (Co-founder, Waze)
    The Real Journey of Building a Startup with Uri Levine (Co-founder, Waze)What does it really take to build a successful startup? Uri Levine, co-founder of Waze and author of Fall in Love with the Problem, Not the Solution, shares the raw reality of entrepreneurship—failures, pivots, and the long road to product-market fit.Uri Levine is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and mentor who has built and guided multiple startups, including Waze and Moovit. With decades of experience, he’s passionate about helping founders navigate the unpredictable world of startups by focusing on solving real problems and making smart, strategic decisions.In this episode, we talk about the truth behind startup success, the emotional rollercoaster, the failures that pave the way for breakthroughs, and why resilience is the most critical trait for any founder. Uri also shares insights from his new book edition, which includes a crucial chapter on crisis management and how startups can survive and adapt through tough times.Don’t miss this conversation with one of the minds behind one of the most impactful navigation apps in the world.Specifically, this episode highlights the following themes:Why solving a real problem is the foundation of every great startupThe role of failure in finding product-market fit and achieving successHow founders can navigate crises and keep their startups aliveLink from this episode:Know more about Uri Levine: https://www.linkedin.com/in/uri-levine/?originalSubdomain=ilCheck out Uri’s website: https://urilevine.comGet his book, Fall In Love with the Problem, Not the SolutionNew edition available on February 18, 2025): https://urilevine.com/bookGet to know more about Robert Tuchman: https://www.linkedin.com/in/roberttuchman
    --------  
    42:51
  • Transforming Lives with Strategy and Mindset with Kristin Kenney (CEO & Founder, High Gear Advisors)
    Success isn’t just about talent, it’s about strategy, mindset, and the willingness to change. Kristin Kenney has built a business that helps individuals shift from chaos to clarity, setting them on a path toward personal and professional transformation.Kristin Kenney, founder of High Gear Advisors, works with high-performing individuals to help them move through crisis, navigate transitions, and achieve personal and professional breakthroughs. In this episode, we explore how her unique background, from growing up around the world to working in high-stakes corporate environments, shaped her ability to create strategic change for her clients.We discuss the power of daily incremental change, the importance of mindset shifts, and why success requires more than just ambition, it takes structure, logic, and the right support system. Kristin also shares the personal experiences that led her to develop High Gear and how she’s helping clients achieve lasting change.Don’t miss this episode to learn how Kristin is redefining personal and professional development through strategy and structure.Specifically, this episode highlights the following themes:Moving from chaos to clarity through strategic daily actionsThe importance of structure and logic in personal transformationHow High Gear Advisors helps individuals achieve personal and professional successLink from this episode:Know more about Kristin Kenney: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kristin-kenneyGet to know more about Robert Tuchman: https://www.linkedin.com/in/roberttuchman
    --------  
    38:28
  • Turning Struggles into a $2 Billion Real Estate Career with Matthew Baron (President and Founder, Baron Property Group)
    Turning Struggles into a $2 Billion Real Estate Career with Matthew BaronSuccess doesn’t come without challenges, and Matthew Baron’s story proves it. From a childhood shaped by his immigrant parents’ hard work to building a $2 billion real estate empire, Matt’s journey is as inspiring as it is insightful.In this episode, I sit down with Mattew Baron, the founder and CEO of Baron Property Group. We explore his incredible journey from a college dropout and cold-calling stockbroker to becoming one of the most respected figures in real estate development. Matt shares how resilience, risk-taking, and the "immigrant mentality" propelled him forward. He also talks about the importance of "burning the boats" and fully committing to your goals without a backup plan. If you’re ready to take on challenges and turn setbacks into opportunities, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in for Matthew’s invaluable insights and leave with actionable takeaways to apply in your own career.Specifically, this episode highlights the following themes:The value of resilience and a strong work ethic in building a successful careerWhy embracing failure is essential to achieving big goalsInsights into real estate trends in New York and MiamiLink from this episode:Know more about Matthew Baron: https://www.linkedin.com/in/matthewmbaronLearn more about Baron Property Group: https://www.baronprop.comGet to know more about Robert Tuchman: https://www.linkedin.com/in/roberttuchman
    --------  
    42:25
  • Empowering Women Entrepreneurs with Rebecca Minkoff (Co-Founder, Female Founder Collective)
    Empowering Women Entrepreneurs with Rebecca Minkoff (Co-Founder, Female Founder Collective)As women continue breaking barriers in business, there are stories that inspire and remind us of the power of resilience and innovation. Rebecca Minkoff’s journey is one of those stories.Rebecca Minkoff, celebrated designer, author, and co-founder of the Female Founder Collective, shares how she built a thriving global brand from scratch. In this episode, we discuss the challenges of entrepreneurship, the importance of connecting with consumers, and her mission to support women in business. Rebecca also reflects on her 20-year milestone in the fashion industry, her podcast "Super Women," and how she balances a thriving career with motherhood.Don’t miss this episode to learn how she’s shaping the future for women in business.Specifically, this episode highlights the following themes:Building a brand through resilience and innovationThe Female Founder Collective’s mission to support women entrepreneursBalancing motherhood and a career in the creative industryLink from this episode:Know more about Rebecca Minkoff: https://rebeccaminkoff.comFollow Rebecca on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rebeccaminkoffListen to Rebecca’s Podcast: Super Women with Rebecca MinkoffOrder Rebecca’s Book on Amazon: Fearless: The New Rules for Unlocking Creativity, Courage, and SuccessLearn more about Female Founder Collective: https://femalefoundercollective.comGet to know more about Robert Tuchman: https://www.linkedin.com/in/roberttuchman 
    --------  
    29:24

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About Business Innovators

Welcome to "Business Innovators," your go-to podcast for the latest in cutting-edge sales and marketing insights from leading business people and entrepreneurs. Join Robert Tuchman, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Amaze Media Labs, as he explores the common (and uncommon) stories of today’s business leaders. Learn how they pivoted and picked themselves off the mat when faced with adversity to become the industry leaders they are today. Whether you're a seasoned sales professional or just embarking on your business journey, "Business Innovators" offers invaluable insights to transform your approach to sales and marketing.
Podcast website
BusinessEntrepreneurshipMarketingCareers

Listen to Business Innovators, Habits and Hustle and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.16.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/29/2025 - 6:19:39 PM