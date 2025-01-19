Powered by RND
The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins | The Messy Podcast

The Messy Podcast
Curious about The Let Them Theory? This episode dives deep into the book's powerful insights, exploring its bold approach to control, perspective, and letting g...
EducationSelf-Improvement

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • S2 EP5 | When Grown-Ups Throw Tantrums | The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins | The Messy Podcast
    This podcast helps listeners learn how to stop letting other people's emotional immaturity control their lives. The podcast teaches listeners to give others the space to feel their emotions without needing to fix them. By understanding that most adults react emotionally like eight-year-olds, listeners can respond with compassion and set boundaries. This podcast also discusses how to use the "Let Them" theory to process difficult emotions: Allow feelings like anger, hurt, and sadness to come up. Don't react by reaching for your phone, turning on the TV, or making a drink. Just notice the feelings and let them rise and fall without reacting. Most emotions will rise and fall within 90 seconds if you don't react to them.
    --------  
    14:03
  • S2 EP4 | How to Love Difficult People | The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins | The Messy Podcast
    This podcast dives deep into the hit Netflix series Outer Banks, starting with Season 1, Episode 2, titled "The Lucky Compass". This particular episode is where the show really picks up the pace, exploring complex relationships, hidden motives, and the central mystery of the treasure. Here's what you can expect: Detailed Episode Breakdowns: We explore the key moments, twists, and turns that make "The Lucky Compass" so crucial to the series. We'll look at how the pieces of the puzzle begin to fit together, focusing on John B.'s determination to find out what happened to his father after finding the compass. The Significance of the Lucky Compass: The compass is more than just a physical object; it's a symbol for John B., representing a piece of his father and his unfinished quest. The tension surrounding this object is palpable and only increases as the episode progresses. It is a catalyst for the entire episode. This compass also ties into the conflict between the Pogues and the Kooks, serving as a physical representation of their divide. The compass becomes the pivot point for everything that is to come. Character Dynamics: We explore the strong bond between the Pogues—John B., Kiara, Pope, and JJ—as they start to gel as a team. This episode shows the strength of their bond and emphasizes that their relationship is more like family. You will gain insights into JJ's troubled home life, Pope's struggles with his family's expectations, and Kiara's struggle to find where she belongs. Their loyalty to one another creates a sense of family. The Deepening Mystery of John B.'s Father: We'll examine how the mystery surrounding John B.'s father's disappearance deepens and how the treasure hunt becomes personal for John B., as he seeks closure and understanding. Kooks, Power, and Conflict: The Kooks are more than just antagonists. We look at Sarah Cameron, and how she grapples with her feelings for John B. The Treasure's True Meaning: The treasure hunt is not just about riches but also about legacy, power, and survival. The episode asks whether the treasure can provide what each character is looking for, showing the dangers of power in the wrong hands.
    --------  
    12:57
  • S2 EP3 | Let Them Think Bad Thoughts about You | The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins | The Messy Podcast
    Tired of letting the fear of judgment hold you back? Do you find yourself constantly second-guessing your decisions, worrying about what others might think? Then you've come to the right place. In this podcast, we explore the revolutionary "Let Them Theory" that will help you break free from the prison of other people's opinions. Here's what you can expect to discover: Why caring what others think is a major roadblock: The podcast will help you understand how the fear of other's opinions impacts your life, from procrastination to self-doubt. The power of "Let Them": Learn how to give others the freedom to think what they want, and how that will free you to live life on your own terms. Practical steps to apply the "Let Them Theory": Discover actionable strategies to prioritize your needs, make decisions that align with your values, and pursue your passions without the fear of judgment. Understanding that negative thoughts are normal: Learn that people will always have opinions about you, and that it's okay. Even those who love you will have bad thoughts about you. It is a normal fact of life. How to reclaim your power: This podcast will help you to stop giving your power away to other people and instead, to step into your potential. Stop letting other people's opinions dictate your choices. It's time to take back control of your life and pursue what you truly want. Tune in to learn how to make decisions that make you proud. Let's embrace the power of "Let Them" together!
    --------  
    15:20
  • S2 EP2 | Managing Stress- Let Them Stress You Out | The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins | The Messy Podcast
    This podcast explores the "Let Them Theory," a powerful tool for managing stress and reclaiming your energy. It emphasizes that while you can't control what others do, you absolutely control your response. Here's a breakdown of what you can expect to hear: Understanding the "Let Them" concept: You'll learn to identify situations where you're giving away your power by letting others' actions stress you out. This involves recognizing that you can't control external factors such as a boss's decisions, the actions of others in public spaces, or political events. The podcast will teach you how to consciously decide not to let these things bother you. Embracing the "Let Me" concept: The podcast will teach you to focus on what you can control – your own actions, thoughts, and attitude. It will guide you on how to choose a response that aligns with your values and priorities, whether that means choosing to find a better job, taking action on an issue you care about, or deciding to let it go. Practical Strategies: You'll learn how to recognize your stress response and reset it to avoid being "hijacked" by your emotions. The podcast will provide practical examples and stories to help you apply these concepts to your daily life. Empowerment and Choice: The podcast will emphasize that you are not stuck. You always have a choice about how you respond to situations, what you participate in, and what you do with your time and energy. You'll learn how to tap into your power and make better choices about what is worth your attention. This podcast is for anyone who wants to stop feeling stressed and powerless, and start taking control of their lives. It's about recognizing that your time and energy are valuable, and learning to protect them from unnecessary stress.
    --------  
    14:01
  • S2 EP1 | Getting Started: Let Them + Let Me | The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins | The Messy Podcast
    Are you feeling stressed out by the little things in life, like slow walkers, long lines, or someone coughing on a plane? Do you find yourself reacting automatically to stressful situations, letting your emotions take over and hijack your brain? The good news is that you can learn to manage your stress and reclaim your power! The Let Them Theory is a simple yet powerful technique that can help you deal with the countless stressors you face every day. When something happens that stresses you out, you say "Let Them," acknowledging that you can't control the situation, then say "Let Me" and take a breath, focusing on what you can control which is how you respond. You can't control other people's actions, thoughts, or words, but you can control your reactions. It's not what happens to you, but how you react to it that matters. By using the Let Them Theory, you are signaling your brain that the situation isn't worth stressing about. You are telling your amygdala to turn off, resetting that stress response by detaching from the negative emotion you feel. This helps you avoid getting into a chronic state of stress, where your amygdala is always on and you are locked in a constant state of fight or flight. You can move from a survival mode to a thriving mode. According to Dr. Aditi Neurukar, a physician at Harvard Medical School, stress can cause you to doubt yourself, procrastinate, burn out, doom scroll, and struggle with comparison. By using the Let Them Theory, you can protect your energy, which will improve your mood, mindset, health, focus, and ability to disconnect and unplug. Learning to manage your stress will allow you to achieve your goals, be more present, feel more confident, and be happier.
    --------  
    12:35

About The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins | The Messy Podcast

Curious about The Let Them Theory? This episode dives deep into the book's powerful insights, exploring its bold approach to control, perspective, and letting go. If you’re searching for The Let Them Theory audiobook or want to explore life-changing ideas, this podcast is for you. Tune in for meaningful conversations, fresh insights, and the messy wisdom that can transform your thinking. Join us on The Messy Podcast and let’s unravel the chaos together!
