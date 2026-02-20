In this heartfelt episode, David Bach shares one of the most beloved parts of The Automatic Millionaire: the success stories. Recorded after three weeks in the studio – and kept in the audiobook thanks to one timely email from a reader – this chapter celebrates the everyday people who transformed their financial lives using simple, automatic steps.
These are not Wall Street insiders or high-income earners. They're teachers, soldiers, young couples, single parents, musicians, caregivers, and college students – all proving the same truth:
If they can do it, you can do it.
Inside this episode, you'll hear:
How a 24-year-old preschool teacher became a millionaire – and went on to inspire millions more
A trumpet player who went from broke to building a real estate empire
A family who automated their way to a $2.4M net worth
A deployed soldier who shared The Automatic Millionaire across his entire unit
Couples who paid off debt, maxed out retirement savings, and bought homes – all by making their finances automatic
A high school student whose required summer reading completely reframed her future
These intimate letters and emails span more than two decades and thousands of readers – all proof that the principles of The Automatic Millionaire work in any economy, any career, and any stage of life.
If you've ever wondered whether you can truly change your financial future, let these voices remind you: Start small. Make it automatic. And watch your life transform.
Share your story: [email protected]
Join the VIP Insider Team: https://davidbach.com/insider-launch-team
Visit: www.davidbach.com