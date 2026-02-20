In this special bonus episode, David Bach sits down with his longtime friend and fellow #1 New York Times bestselling author Marie Forleo to reflect on the 20-year journey of The Automatic Millionaire – what has changed, what hasn't, and why the book's core principles matter now more than ever.

David shares the "trillion-dollar clues" behind America's explosion of new millionaires, why paying yourself first still works, and how automation remains the most powerful wealth-building habit ever created. But this episode goes far deeper than money – touching on purpose, burnout, sabbaticals, health expectancy, and the urgency of living rich now, not later.

Inside this candid, inspiring conversation, you'll learn:

Why America now has nearly 24 million millionaires – and what they're all doing in common



The surprising retirement crisis happening even among six-figure earners



Whether a million dollars is still enough (and the math behind becoming a multimillionaire)



How small daily habits – even $27.40 a day – can lead to $1-4 million in long-term wealth



Why the Latte Factor® still sparks aha moments around the world



The crisis in financial literacy — and why young people aren't being taught the basics



The rise of millennials and Gen Z as powerful savers, investors, and early retirees



How sabbaticals and mini-retirements can completely reset your life and creativity



The real story behind David's decision to update the book – and how his late father shaped this chapter



A final message of encouragement for readers who are ready to take action



This is more than a financial conversation – it's a blueprint for a richer, more intentional life. Whether you're just beginning your journey or recommitting to your financial future, this episode reminds you that building wealth isn't complicated...it just needs to be automatic.

Explore more: Visit www.DavidBach.com for resources, classes, the podcast archive, and the updated 20th Anniversary Edition of The Automatic Millionaire.