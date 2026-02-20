Open app
The David Bach Show
The David Bach Show

David Bach
Business Investing
The David Bach Show
Latest episode

35 episodes

  • The David Bach Show

    The Top Money Saving Tips We Wish We Knew Sooner With Jean Chatzky & David Bach

    02/19/2026 | 36 mins.
    What do two financial pros with over 60 years of combined experience really wish they knew about money 30 years ago?
    In this very special crossover episode of HerMoney and The David Bach Show, David sits down with longtime friend and bestselling author Jean Chatzky to share candid stories, big career lessons, and one bold new idea that could change retirement in America.
    Together, Jean and David trade their top financial insights, biggest regrets, and heartfelt advice for anyone navigating money, health, aging, and family in 2026.
    Resources:
    David's Flat Tax Proposal
    The Automatic Millionaire (20th Anniversary Edition)
    HerMoney's InvestingFixx Club
  • The David Bach Show

    BONUS CHAPTER - THE AUTOMATIC MILLIONAIRE Revisiting: A Conversation With David Bach

    12/09/2025 | 31 mins.
    In this special bonus episode, David Bach sits down with his longtime friend and fellow #1 New York Times bestselling author Marie Forleo to reflect on the 20-year journey of The Automatic Millionaire – what has changed, what hasn't, and why the book's core principles matter now more than ever.
    David shares the "trillion-dollar clues" behind America's explosion of new millionaires, why paying yourself first still works, and how automation remains the most powerful wealth-building habit ever created. But this episode goes far deeper than money – touching on purpose, burnout, sabbaticals, health expectancy, and the urgency of living rich now, not later.
    Inside this candid, inspiring conversation, you'll learn:
    Why America now has nearly 24 million millionaires – and what they're all doing in common

    The surprising retirement crisis happening even among six-figure earners

    Whether a million dollars is still enough (and the math behind becoming a multimillionaire)

    How small daily habits – even $27.40 a day – can lead to $1-4 million in long-term wealth

    Why the Latte Factor® still sparks aha moments around the world

    The crisis in financial literacy — and why young people aren't being taught the basics

    The rise of millennials and Gen Z as powerful savers, investors, and early retirees

    How sabbaticals and mini-retirements can completely reset your life and creativity

    The real story behind David's decision to update the book – and how his late father shaped this chapter

    A final message of encouragement for readers who are ready to take action

    This is more than a financial conversation – it's a blueprint for a richer, more intentional life. Whether you're just beginning your journey or recommitting to your financial future, this episode reminds you that building wealth isn't complicated...it just needs to be automatic.
    Explore more: Visit www.DavidBach.com for resources, classes, the podcast archive, and the updated 20th Anniversary Edition of The Automatic Millionaire.
  • The David Bach Show

    AUTOMATIC MILLIONAIRE - SUCCESS STORIES - BE INSPIRED

    12/09/2025 | 32 mins.
    In this heartfelt episode, David Bach shares one of the most beloved parts of The Automatic Millionaire: the success stories. Recorded after three weeks in the studio – and kept in the audiobook thanks to one timely email from a reader – this chapter celebrates the everyday people who transformed their financial lives using simple, automatic steps.
    These are not Wall Street insiders or high-income earners. They're teachers, soldiers, young couples, single parents, musicians, caregivers, and college students – all proving the same truth:
    If they can do it, you can do it.
    Inside this episode, you'll hear:
    How a 24-year-old preschool teacher became a millionaire – and went on to inspire millions more

    A trumpet player who went from broke to building a real estate empire

    A family who automated their way to a $2.4M net worth

    A deployed soldier who shared The Automatic Millionaire across his entire unit

    Couples who paid off debt, maxed out retirement savings, and bought homes – all by making their finances automatic

    A high school student whose required summer reading completely reframed her future

    These intimate letters and emails span more than two decades and thousands of readers – all proof that the principles of The Automatic Millionaire work in any economy, any career, and any stage of life.
    If you've ever wondered whether you can truly change your financial future, let these voices remind you: Start small. Make it automatic. And watch your life transform.
    Share your story: [email protected]
    Join the VIP Insider Team: https://davidbach.com/insider-launch-team 
    Visit: www.davidbach.com
  • The David Bach Show

    THE AUTOMATIC MILLIONAIRE - 20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION - CHAPTER 1 & 2

    12/09/2025 | 1h 39 mins.
    In this special episode, bestselling author David Bach shares the brand-new, fully updated introduction to The Automatic Millionaire: 20th Anniversary Edition. With more than 2 million copies sold and translations in over 20 languages, this timeless classic has helped millions transform their financial lives – and now David updates the message for a new generation.
    You'll hear David reflect on:
    Why The Automatic Millionaire is more relevant today than ever

    The explosive rise of millionaires in America and what it means for you

    How everyday people can build wealth automatically – regardless of income

    The inspiring real-life stories behind the new edition

    The updated "Automatic Millionaire Blueprint" and bonus resources

    Why the Latte Factor® still works (and always will)

    What's changed in taxes, technology, and investing since the book first launched

    How anyone – including you – can set up a plan that builds wealth effortlessly

    David also revisits the unforgettable story of Jim and Sue McIntyre – the original "automatic millionaires" – and explains how their simple, automated approach to money can still change lives today.
    If you've ever wished money was taught in school, or if you're ready to finally feel confident about your financial future, this episode is the perfect place to start.
    Resources Mentioned:
    Learn more & join the launch team: davidbach.com/insider-launch-team

    Download the Automatic Millionaire Blueprint: DavidBach.com/blueprint

    Visit www.davidbach.com
  • The David Bach Show

    031: The Ultimate Guide to Moving to Italy with the Italian Legal Whisperer, Michele Capecchi

    06/17/2023 | 1h 1 mins.
    Welcome back to the podcast. Today, I'm interviewing my dear friend, Michele Capecchi!
    Known as the Italian Legal Whisperer, Michele is an international lawyer who helps ex-pats (like myself) navigate the challenges of moving to Italy from other parts of the world. He's also recognized for his work securing dual citizenship for Americans with Italian heritage and has been doing this for 20+ years. 
    Today, you'll learn the process for making an Italian move possible while avoiding the mistakes that hold so many people back from making their dreams of relocating to this beautiful country a reality. 
    In this session, here's what we cover: 
    What options are available for people who want to live in Italy for longer than 90 days?
    The downside to buying Italian property as a tourist
    Why it's essential to hire an attorney when moving abroad.
    How long does a visa application take?
    What you must do in the first 8 days of moving to Italy to make your stay legal.  
    How my one-year sabbatical turned into 4 years in Italy!
    The process for investing in Italian real estate.
    Why Italian banks aren't willing to give a mortgage to a foreigner—and the process for financing a property.
    The process for operating your online business from Italy.
    How Americans with Italian heritage can recover their citizenship.
    The many advantages of having dual citizenship and a second passport.
    Interview Resources
    Capecchi Legal
    Michele Capecchi on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram,
    Legal Advice for Expats in Italy: Everything you ever needed to know about moving to Italy—and staying here
    The Italian Legal Whisperer Podcast
    CBS NEWS Special on "Italian Citizenship
    Get Access to More Great Content!
    To get access to the best financial tools, resources, and advice to help you LIVE RICH NOW, visit DavidBach.com
    Connect with David Bach
    Instagram
    Facebook
    Twitter
    YouTube

About The David Bach Show

The financial podcast that can help you take control over your money and your life, hosted by one of America's favorite financial experts and #1 New York Times bestselling author David Bach. With a staggering 10 consecutive New York Times bestsellers under his belt, it's no wonder that beginners and pros alike turn to David to help them turn their money woes into real wealth. Now he's bringing that treasure chest of wisdom straight to you, anytime, anywhere. The David Bach Show is your key to financial freedom, one episode at a time.
Business Investing Management

