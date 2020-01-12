Tanis podcast host Nic Silver and regular contributor MK, explore the possible existence of "The Last Movie," an infamous underground feature film, reputed to d... More
RABBITS Season Two Episode One BONUS
In the second season of Rabbits, we follow Riley Bennett as she looks into what happened to Carly Parker at the end of season one, and uncovers a strange series of coincidences that appear to be connected to Rabbits. Riley begins to suspect that these bizarre coincidences are an indication that something is very wrong with the mysterious underground game, something that might mean the end of the entire multiverse as we know it. RABBITS WEBSITE RABBITS NOVEL is available now!Order your copy today! Visit terrymiles.com for more information. To hear the next episode right now visit stitcherpremium.com/rabbits, click start free trial, select the monthly plan and use the promo code RABBITS.
7/20/2021
44:47
THE PATH: ONE
The Path: A Rabbits Story, Episode 1 of 3
5/25/2021
25:42
Episode 206: Tagged For Deletion
With Nic and MK inadvertently joining the cast of the film, something needs to be done before they suffer the same fate as everyone else connected to it. Evan and Amy travel to Los Angeles in hopes of ensuring their friends' safety, but it may be too late. SUPPORT TANIS ON PATREON FOR A WHOLE BUNCH OF EXCLUSIVE BONUS AUDIO AND VISUAL STUFF! http://patreon.com/tanispodcast Thank you so much for listening! If you enjoy The Last Movie, you'll love our other podcasts! TANIS RABBITS Public Radio Alliance
12/1/2020
31:47
Episode 205: Time Ghost
Amy and Evan found the set that was used in the movie, leading Nic and MK into an “on location” investigation. Back at the studio, the BCC hosts come to the dark realization that everyone associated with this movie really does appear to be vanishing. Have they stepped too close to the event horizon of whatever strangeness is at the center of this thing? SUPPORT TANIS ON PATREON FOR A WHOLE BUNCH OF EXCLUSIVE BONUS AUDIO AND VISUAL STUFF! http://patreon.com/tanispodcast Thank you so much for listening! If you enjoy The Last Movie, you'll love our other podcasts! TANIS RABBITS Public Radio Alliance
11/24/2020
32:45
Episode 204: A Lucrative and Very Joyful Opportunity
When nothing makes sense, it’s time to go back to the basics. The hosts dissect the clip and realize that almost every part of it is chronologically impossible. Following a hail Mary lead on a Minidisc player, though, they finally get some answers. SUPPORT TANIS ON PATREON FOR A WHOLE BUNCH OF EXCLUSIVE BONUS AUDIO AND VISUAL STUFF! http://patreon.com/tanispodcast Thank you so much for listening! If you enjoy The Last Movie, you'll love our other podcasts! TANIS RABBITS Public Radio Alliance
Tanis podcast host Nic Silver and regular contributor MK, explore the possible existence of "The Last Movie," an infamous underground feature film, reputed to drive you insane. Legend has it that every screening of this film was surrounded by bloodshed and controversy: one reviewer actually described slipping on blood in the aisle, as he ran through dozens of people trying to tear him apart.