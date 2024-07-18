Jasmine Ortiz sat-down with Jonathan P-Wright on the RAISING THE BAR Podcast and unveiled her Championship DNA Mindset. Relax and take notes as she breaks down why her journey to destiny is just beginning. Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-jasmine-ortiz-show/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

SummaryIn this episode, the hosts discuss higher education and non-traditional career paths, as well as the role of social media in independent artist marketing. They start by talking about viral trends on TikTok and how artists can capture that virality. They then discuss Jojo Siwa's recent rebranding and the mixed reactions to her new music. The hosts also highlight successful artist marketing strategies on social media, including the use of captions and live performances. They mention artists like Artemis and Haley Knox who have gained popularity through their authentic and relatable content. The episode concludes with a discussion on the benefits of signing with smaller indie labels.

SummaryThe conversation explores the pros and cons of higher education in the music and arts world, the importance of community and structure, and the challenges faced by independent artists. It also discusses the process of creating music videos and the trend of TikTok influencers becoming artists. The conversation highlights the need for artists to have longevity, creative integrity, and a vision, rather than just seeking quick fame and success.

About THE JASMINE ORTIZ SHOW

The Jasmine Ortiz Show captures the essence of Generation Z culture, embracing its artistic freedom and creativity. Jasmine Ortiz serves as a voice for the young Miamians of Gen Z, bringing their thoughts, concerns, and questions to light through transparent and compelling narratives.With a dynamic approach, Jasmine Ortiz covers a wide range of topics on her show. From trending news in Hollywood to discussions about mental health, fashion trends, collegiate issues, emerging musicians, and popular restaurant destinations, she keeps her audience informed and engaged.Through her unique ability to connect with her audience, Jasmine Ortiz fosters a sense of clarity and conviction in her storytelling. She understands the pulse of Gen Z and effectively translates their experiences into meaningful content that resonates with her viewers.Tune in to The Jasmine Ortiz Show for an insightful and captivating exploration of the latest trends and issues that matter to Generation Z. The Jasmine Ortiz Show is syndicated on 99.7 DA HEAT MIAMI powered by iHeartRadio.