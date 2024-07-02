Photo by Caitlin Taylor on UnsplashTHE IMPACT OF DIFFICULT LIFE CHOICES. In this week's episode, we delve into the significance and intent behind making pivotal decisions during life's most challenging times.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/allmoneyislegal/donations
19:23
FLAMESPITTA804 embraces the unknown enroute to greatness
FlameSpitta804, a talented and humble artist, shares his journey and experiences in the music industry on the All Money's Legal Podcast. He discusses his early attempts at marketing and getting his name out there, including burning CDs and using platforms like SoundCloud and ReverbNation. He also talks about the scams he encountered, such as companies promising to boost his social media numbers.
30:13
GenoDa1 believes he can fly beyond the stars in 2024
In this conversation, The Millennial General interviews GenoDa1, an aspiring artist and entrepreneur in the music industry. They discuss GenoDa1's early marketing strategies, his views on social media, and his vision for his music career and business ventures. GenoDa1 shares his plans to start a record label, production company, and modeling agency under his brand 'Chosen Ones'. He also expresses his desire to give back to the community and become a philanthropist. The conversation concludes with The Millennial General providing GenoDa1 with some valuable resources and tools to support his journey.
22:10
BIG BOUNCE reveals his blueprint for success in 2024
In this episode of the All Money is Legal podcast, host Jonathan interviews Big Bounce, a recording artist and entrepreneur. They discuss the challenges and scams in the music industry, as well as the importance of self-motivation and building a brand. Big Bounce shares his journey as an independent artist, from distributing his music on platforms like Apple and Spotify to marketing and promoting his work. He emphasizes the need for support and the importance of staying up-to-date with fashion and trends in the industry. The conversation also touches on the corporate infrastructure of hip-hop and the business side of the music industry.
20:55
THEODORE HOOKS understands the power of hustling smart in 2024
Image credit: https://unsplash.com/photos/a-flock-of-birds-flying-through-a-cloudy-sky-F0zjrQf0Lf4
Summary
In this episode of the All Money is Legal Podcast, host Jonathan interviews independent artist Theodore Hooks. They discuss the unconventional ways that Hooks has been hustling and self-funding his music career. Hooks shares his experiences with networking, meeting people on the street and through social media, and performing at shows. He also talks about the importance of branding and marketing as an independent artist, including using platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Hooks emphasizes the importance of self-reflection and finding oneself through music, and he shares his vision for the future, including building a team and creating merchandise.
