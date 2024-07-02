BIG BOUNCE reveals his blueprint for success in 2024

In this episode of the All Money is Legal podcast, host Jonathan interviews Big Bounce, a recording artist and entrepreneur. They discuss the challenges and scams in the music industry, as well as the importance of self-motivation and building a brand. Big Bounce shares his journey as an independent artist, from distributing his music on platforms like Apple and Spotify to marketing and promoting his work. He emphasizes the need for support and the importance of staying up-to-date with fashion and trends in the industry. The conversation also touches on the corporate infrastructure of hip-hop and the business side of the music industry.