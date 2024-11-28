Welcome Back Best Buds to another episode of High Maintenance! We we are back with a solo episode straight from the A! This week we discuss women who refuse to wear their size, Android phones and our definition of love bombing. Grab your family, fix a plate, mix a drink and tune in! Oh yeah & Happy Thanksgiving! http://Linktr.ee/TheHighMaintenancePodWebsite:HighMaintenancePod.comFollow us on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/hmaintenance_?igsh=MW1qYXkwN3RoYWg0aA==Follow us on Twitter:https://twitter.com/HighMainPodMerch:COMING SOON!
29:56
Episode 133 - Stuntin’ on My Granny w/ Brii Renee'
Episode 133 - Stuntin' on My Granny w/ Brii Renee'

Happy High Maintenance Thursday Best Buds! 🎉 Welcome to the the 4th and final stop on our exclusive "Live from the A!" tour! This weeks episode we are joined with actress, producer, radio/tv personality, the Boss Lady herself Brii Renee'! @BriiRenee Best Buds Brii came through and dropped so many gems. Make sure to subscribe to her Youtube channel @BriiRenee and follow her on social media. Let her know you're from High Maintenance. We cant wait for yall to tune in and let us know what you think about the episode. 💕
58:16
Episode 132 - Down to Earth Breasts w/ Navv Greene
Episode 132 - Down to Earth Breasts w/ Navv Greene

Welcome to the 3rd installment of our "Live from the A" tour. On this weeks episode we are joined by The Shift Leader himself, comedian Navv Greene!Thank you @Navvgreenecomedy for joining us on our tour and creating a hilarious episode! Best Buds make sure yall tune in, tell a friend & let us know your favorite part of the episode in the comments ⬇️
1:17:27
Episode 131 - I Got My Own Wigs w/ Lou Young
Episode 131 - I Got My Own Wigs w/ Lou Young

Welcome to the 2nd installment of our "Live from the A" tour. On this weeks episode we are joined by the skit king himself, comedian Lou Young! Best Buds, get comfortable because you're in for a treat with this one. We literally couldn't stop laughing. Thank you @LouYoung3 for a hilarious episode! Best Buds make sure to follow you on all social media platforms & let us know your favorite part of the episode in the comments ⬇️
1:27:35
Episode 130 - Hallelujah Night
Episode 130 - Hallelujah Night

Happy Halloween Best Buds! 👻 Welcome back to another week of High Maintenance! Its spooky season and this episode is everything Halloween. 🎃 Best Buds what is your favorite Halloween candy? 🍫 What about your favorite Halloween movie? 🎬 Favorite costume as a child? Did any of yall grow up going to Hallelujah Night? ⛪️ We want to hear all about yalls Halloween experiences. Let us know in the comments. ⬇️
Introducing The High Maintenance Podcast, your weekly rendezvous with hosts ShyThugg and KillahBEENBee as they dive into a diverse range of engaging topics, spanning from the realms of sex, dating, and travel. From episode titles like "His Partner, Not His Partna" to "Be a Greater Hoe, Not a Hater Hoe," The High Maintenance Podcast encapsulates the experiences that resonate with millennials of all backgrounds. Join us every Thursday to unwind, share a laugh, and connect with our hosts in the latest episodes of your favorite comedic podcast!