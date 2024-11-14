Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown

JUST THE TIP Mormon Wives and Crispy Faces

Danielle and Casey welcome the hilarious Sudi Green (SNL) who shakes them to their core with a Kyle Richards observation. Sudi and Danielle give Casey a lesson on why the The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is a dark, wild, sex without orgasam plunge into the world of MoM Tok and then they all do a deep dive on why Tamra and Jen cling to the past of being "hot gals". Plus Danielle finds out some interesting news about the shape of her colon.