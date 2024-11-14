Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown

Casey and Danielle are feeling every emotion. The sadness, anger and shock over the election as well as the sadness, anger and shock over what happened to Casey (again!!!). It ain’t great. Sorry in advance! But always, in times of trouble, we are able to anchor ourselves and escape - if only for 42 minutes in The Housewives. So we turn to them now and always. We love you all.
1:01:41
Garbage Sesh Bonus - Will Ferrell and Harper Steele
Two icons, Will Ferrell and Harper Steele have graciously joined us to talk about their gorgeous, funny, heart-warming and special new film, and their even more beautiful friendship journey. Watch the movie and give a listen. Or the other order. Just do both.
45:26
Just The Tip - Dance Moms: A Garbage Sesh Important Investigative Series Preview
Enjoy this preview from one of our recent Garbage Sesh episodes about Dance Moms with June Diane Raphael! We also announce details about upcoming live shows in person in NYC and at home! We've got alot going on at Garbage World so to get all the episode, live show access, and more, join us at www.caseyanddaniellesgarbageworld.comCasey, Danielle, and star reporter June Diane Raphael go down the rabbit hole through space and time to touch down on the original Dance Moms series. In this first episode they explore the first four seasons: Abby’s emotional drive, the black swan relationship between Chloe and Maddie and the darkest of dances “the last text”. Don’t miss this important and illuminating series. We learn everything and nothing.
14:49
JUST THE TIP Mormon Wives and Crispy Faces
Enjoy this clip from one of our recent episodes! For more you can sign up to get access to our pods, live show streams, Discord here: www.caseyanddaniellesgarbageworld.comDanielle and Casey welcome the hilarious Sudi Green (SNL) who shakes them to their core with a Kyle Richards observation. Sudi and Danielle give Casey a lesson on why the The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is a dark, wild, sex without orgasam plunge into the world of MoM Tok and then they all do a deep dive on why Tamra and Jen cling to the past of being "hot gals". Plus Danielle finds out some interesting news about the shape of her colon. If you're a member having issues seeing the member-only podcast, you can check if your subscribed to the feed by logining in here: https://caseyanddaniellesgarbageworld.memberful.com/account/feeds
20:04
JUST THE TIP with Andy Cohen!
Enjoy this little preview of our most recent episode with Andy!Well won’t God do it. Making his Garbage World debut is Mr. Andy Cohen! Fresh off the heels of the explosive Jersey finale, Andy discusses the dinner from hell and the future of Jersey. We also dive into Shannon’s most calm ( for her) season yet. God is Good. To listen to the rest go to: www.caseyanddaniellesgarbageworld.com
