Episode 1 - What Even Is a Filler?

In this, the inaugural episode of a new era of Heavy Cardboard Podcasting, we ponder the nature of the Filler Game. What does that even mean?We also talk about the games we've been playing recently, most of which have been featured on the Heavy Cardboard YouTube channel!(00:00) - - What Even Is a Filler? (38:30) - - What're We Playing? Games discussed:Maglev MetroBier PioniereDilluvia ProjectAgricolaOranges & LemonsShackleton BaseRailways of the Lost AtlasPower Grid