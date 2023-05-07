Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Society & Culture
Sophia & Cinzia
Join us on Patreon for an extra ep every week!! https://www.patreon.com/TheGirlsBathroomWelcome to The Girls Bathroom! We’re Sophia & Cinzia, life-long best...
Society & CulturePersonal Journals
Join us on Patreon for an extra ep every week!! https://www.patreon.com/TheGirlsBathroomWelcome to The Girls Bathroom! We’re Sophia & Cinzia, life-long best...
  • Boy Talk: The real reason he won’t let you meet his female friends feat. ShxtsnGigs
    7/11/2023
    1:01:20
  • Girl Talk: He’s ONLY friends with girls!
    7/5/2023
    1:09:23
  • Boy Talk: He pocket dialled me and RUINED everything!
    6/27/2023
    1:09:52
  • Girl Talk: Should I draw a line with the girls at work?
    6/20/2023
    1:35:23
  • Boy Talk: All his mates are CHEATS!
    6/13/2023
    1:12:44

About The Girls Bathroom

Podcast website
