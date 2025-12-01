Open app
Podcasts
The Doug Horner Show
Doug Horner
  • Episode 2 - joewauto - The Car Connoisseur
    Welcome to The Doug Horner Show, an original series spotlighting timely, relevant dialogue across customer experience, agent performance, dealership culture, and innovation in retail automotive. Hosted by Doug Horner, General Sales Manager at Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted and a rising voice in automotive social media, this new podcast brings a transparent, high-energy perspective to dealership operations, leadership, and digital engagement. Known online as @BenzsandBowties, he has amassed 450K+ followers and 25MM+ viewers monthly across his channels where he often blends humor into content resonating with agents, operators, and customers alike with authenticity and real-world dealership insights. "We all are consuming social media all day long every day,” Horner shared in a recent Car Dealership Guy interview. “If everyone is doing this all day long, then that's where we need to be.” The Doug Horner Show dives into what drives dealership success today through candid conversations with respected industry leaders, performance coaches and digital creators shaping modern automotive culture. Episode 2 - , I sit down with Joe Wisniewski, better known as joewauto. Joe has made famous 90 second reviews of some of the most exotic, luxurious, and unique cars in the world. He has a keen eye for the specifications of the cars themselves and has amassed a global following of fans, celebrities, athletes, and other high profile individuals that rely on his expertise and automotive connections.About Doug HornerDoug Horner is General Sales Manager at luxury dealership, Mercedes-Benz North Olmsted, and the creator of @BenzsandBowties, a brand centered on real dealership culture and leadership perspective, and the joy of the work, as an auto industry influencer. About CallRevu CallRevu is the leading communication intelligence platform built for automotive retail—empowering dealerships to take control of every conversation, from the first ring to the final result. Our holistic solution combines an automotive-specific hosted phone system, call monitoring, performance training, and reputation management­–fueled by AI-powered analytics that turn every customer interaction into actional intelligence. Founded in a dealership in 2008, CallRevu was created by the industry, for the industry to drive revenue, improve performance, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Learn more at CallRevu.com
    46:47
  • Episode 1 - George Saliba - Worlds Biggest Automotive Influencer?
    Welcome to The Doug Horner Show, an original series spotlighting timely, relevant dialogue across customer experience, agent performance, dealership culture, and innovation in retail automotive. Hosted by Doug Horner, General Sales Manager at Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted and a rising voice in automotive social media, this new podcast brings a transparent, high-energy perspective to dealership operations, leadership, and digital engagement. Known online as @BenzsandBowties, he has amassed 450K+ followers and 25MM+ viewers monthly across his channels where he often blends humor into content resonating with agents, operators, and customers alike with authenticity and real-world dealership insights. "We all are consuming social media all day long every day,” Horner shared in a recent Car Dealership Guy interview. “If everyone is doing this all day long, then that's where we need to be.” The Doug Horner Show dives into what drives dealership success today through candid conversations with respected industry leaders, performance coaches and digital creators shaping modern automotive culture. The first episode features a conversation with George Saliba, exploring the development of authentic influence and cultural leadership in automotive retail from one of the largest Automotive Content creators in the world.Upcoming episodes will continue to spotlight key voices in the field to discuss the emerging trends, challenges, culture, innovations, and leadership defining and, in many cases, redefining the dealership experience.  About Doug HornerDoug Horner is General Sales Manager at luxury dealership, Mercedes-Benz North Olmsted, and the creator of @BenzsandBowties, a brand centered on real dealership culture and leadership perspective, and the joy of the work, as an auto industry influencer. About CallRevu CallRevu is the leading communication intelligence platform built for automotive retail—empowering dealerships to take control of every conversation, from the first ring to the final result. Our holistic solution combines an automotive-specific hosted phone system, call monitoring, performance training, and reputation management­–fueled by AI-powered analytics that turn every customer interaction into actional intelligence. Founded in a dealership in 2008, CallRevu was created by the industry, for the industry to drive revenue, improve performance, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Learn more at CallRevu.com
    59:13
About The Doug Horner Show

Automotive Content Creator and General Sales Manager Doug Horner sits down with the top automotive content creators, dealership insiders, and business owners to discuss what makes them successful.
